Saudi Arabia Cloud Computing Market Outlook and Company Analysis Report 2025-2033 Featuring Google, AWS, Alibaba, Microsoft, Oracle, CloudSigma, VMware, Salesforce, Saudi Telecom Co, IBM

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Cloud Computing Market Outlook and Forecast 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Saudi Arabia Cloud Computing Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.33% during 2025-2033 and reach US$ 38.23 billion by 2033, from US$ 14.55 billion in 2024
The growth is fueled by speedy digital transformation, rising enterprise use of cloud services, and robust government initiatives under Vision 2030 for IT infrastructure modernization and enhancing innovation across industries.
Cloud computing has picked up considerable pace in Saudi Arabia with the push of Vision 2030 for digital transformation. The public and private sectors are quickly embracing cloud solutions to facilitate operational efficiency, enhance cybersecurity, and enable AI and big data drives. Government-driven investments, supportive regulations, and collaborations with international cloud vendors such as Google Cloud, Oracle, and Microsoft Azure have also helped drive growth in the sector.
The growth in smart cities, e-governance, fintech, and healthcare digitization also fuels demand for cloud infrastructure, making Saudi Arabia a major cloud hub in the Middle East.
Growth Drivers in the Saudi Arabia Cloud Computing Market
Vision 2030 and Digital Transformation Agenda
Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 drives cloud computing growth. The country's national strategy, through investment in technology and innovation, is geared towards diversifying the economy from oil. This involves major focus on cloud-based infrastructure to enable e-governance, smart cities such as NEOM, and digital healthcare.
Consequently, the public and private sectors are making a significant move towards cloud services to improve efficiency, accessibility, and scalability in operations. April 2023, H.R.H. the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia inaugurated the Cloud Computing Special Economic Zone to support Saudi Vision 2030's objectives of enhancing the ICT and innovation infrastructure in Saudi Arabia to establish the Kingdom as a regional tech hub.
Growth of Smart City and IoT Deployments
The emergence of smart city initiatives, particularly NEOM, and growing use of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies are placing a massive order for real-time data storage and processing. Cloud computing acts as the foundation for these technologies, facilitating uninterrupted data flow, analytics, and automations. The requirement for scalable infrastructure to enable urban planning, transportation, and public security systems is propelling strong cloud adoption in urban development projects.
Increased Demand from BFSI and Healthcare Industries
Saudi Arabia's banking, financial services, insurance (BFSI), and healthcare industries are adopting cloud computing for data management in a secure environment, quick transactions, and cost savings. Cloud platforms provide full compliance capabilities and advanced cybersecurity features that suit them to managing sensitive financial and medical information. Health record digitization and digital banking platforms are driving cloud adoption at an accelerated pace due to customer demands and regulatory modernization.
Challenges in Saudi Arabia Cloud Computing Market
Data Residency and Regulatory Concerns
Despite progress, data sovereignty and regulatory issues continue to slow large-scale cloud adoption in Saudi Arabia. Companies are wary of putting sensitive information on servers that are not within the nation. While the government is engaged in building domestic data centers and writing cloud-friendly regulations, concerns over compliance and privacy legislation persist in undermining cloud service providers and slowing down enterprise transition.
Shortage of Skilled Cloud Professionals
There is a significant lack of cloud computing professionals in Saudi Arabia. Skilled people in architecture, security, and DevOps are necessary for successful deployment and operation of cloud solutions. Educational institutions are implementing specialized courses, but the pipeline of talent is in the development stage. This lack of skill leads to dependence on foreign expertise and hinders cloud implementation across industries.
Key Players Analysis (Overviews, Key Persons, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, Revenue Analysis)
- Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)
- Amazon Web Services Inc. (AMAZON.COM, Inc.)
- Alibaba Cloud (Alibaba Group Holding Limited)
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- CloudSigma
- VMware, Inc.
- Salesforce Inc
- Saudi Telecom Company
- IBM Corporation
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$14.55 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$38.23 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.3%
|Regions Covered
|Saudi Arabia
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
2.1 Data Source
2.1.1 Primary Sources
2.1.2 Secondary Sources
2.2 Research Approach
2.2.1 Top-Down Approach
2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach
2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. Saudi Arabia Cloud Computing Market
5.1 Historical Market Trends
5.2 Market Forecast
6. Market Share Analysis
6.1 By Deployment
6.2 By Enterprise Size
6.3 By End Use
6.4 By Region
7. Deployment
7.1 Public Cloud
7.1.1 Software-As-A-Service
7.1.2 Platform-As-A-Service
7.1.3 Infrastructure-As-A-Service
7.2 Private Cloud
8. Enterprise Size
8.1 Small & Medium Enterprises
8.2 Large Enterprises
9. End Use
9.1 BFSI
9.2 IT & Telecom
9.3 Retail & Consumer Goods
9.4 Media & Entertainment
9.5 Manufacturing
9.6 Energy & Utilities
9.7 Healthcare
9.8 Government & Public Sector
9.9 Others
10. Region
10.1 Northern and Central Region
10.2 Western Region
10.3 Eastern Region
10.4 Southern Region
11. Value Chain Analysis
12. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.3 Degree of Competition
12.4 Threat of New Entrants
12.5 Threat of Substitutes
13. SWOT Analysis
13.1 Strength
13.2 Weakness
13.3 Opportunity
13.4 Threats
14. Pricing Benchmark Analysis
14.1 Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)
14.2 Amazon Web Services Inc. (AMAZON.COM, Inc.)
14.3 Alibaba Cloud (Alibaba Group Holding Limited)
14.4 Microsoft Corporation
14.5 Oracle Corporation
14.6 CloudSigma
14.7 VMware, Inc.
14.8 Salesforce Inc
14.9 Saudi Telecom Company
14.10 IBM Corporation
15. Key Players Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p4ya7w
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment