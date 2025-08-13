Saudi Arabia Cloud Computing Market Outlook and Company Analysis Report 2025-2033 Featuring Google, AWS, Alibaba, Microsoft, Oracle, CloudSigma, VMware, Salesforce, Saudi Telecom Co, IBM

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Cloud Computing Market Outlook and Forecast 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia Cloud Computing Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.33% during 2025-2033 and reach US$ 38.23 billion by 2033, from US$ 14.55 billion in 2024

The growth is fueled by speedy digital transformation, rising enterprise use of cloud services, and robust government initiatives under Vision 2030 for IT infrastructure modernization and enhancing innovation across industries.





Cloud computing has picked up considerable pace in Saudi Arabia with the push of Vision 2030 for digital transformation. The public and private sectors are quickly embracing cloud solutions to facilitate operational efficiency, enhance cybersecurity, and enable AI and big data drives. Government-driven investments, supportive regulations, and collaborations with international cloud vendors such as Google Cloud, Oracle, and Microsoft Azure have also helped drive growth in the sector.

The growth in smart cities, e-governance, fintech, and healthcare digitization also fuels demand for cloud infrastructure, making Saudi Arabia a major cloud hub in the Middle East.



Growth Drivers in the Saudi Arabia Cloud Computing Market

Vision 2030 and Digital Transformation Agenda



Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 drives cloud computing growth. The country's national strategy, through investment in technology and innovation, is geared towards diversifying the economy from oil. This involves major focus on cloud-based infrastructure to enable e-governance, smart cities such as NEOM, and digital healthcare.

Consequently, the public and private sectors are making a significant move towards cloud services to improve efficiency, accessibility, and scalability in operations. April 2023, H.R.H. the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia inaugurated the Cloud Computing Special Economic Zone to support Saudi Vision 2030's objectives of enhancing the ICT and innovation infrastructure in Saudi Arabia to establish the Kingdom as a regional tech hub.



Growth of Smart City and IoT Deployments



The emergence of smart city initiatives, particularly NEOM, and growing use of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies are placing a massive order for real-time data storage and processing. Cloud computing acts as the foundation for these technologies, facilitating uninterrupted data flow, analytics, and automations. The requirement for scalable infrastructure to enable urban planning, transportation, and public security systems is propelling strong cloud adoption in urban development projects.



Increased Demand from BFSI and Healthcare Industries



Saudi Arabia's banking, financial services, insurance (BFSI), and healthcare industries are adopting cloud computing for data management in a secure environment, quick transactions, and cost savings. Cloud platforms provide full compliance capabilities and advanced cybersecurity features that suit them to managing sensitive financial and medical information. Health record digitization and digital banking platforms are driving cloud adoption at an accelerated pace due to customer demands and regulatory modernization.



Challenges in Saudi Arabia Cloud Computing Market

Data Residency and Regulatory Concerns



Despite progress, data sovereignty and regulatory issues continue to slow large-scale cloud adoption in Saudi Arabia. Companies are wary of putting sensitive information on servers that are not within the nation. While the government is engaged in building domestic data centers and writing cloud-friendly regulations, concerns over compliance and privacy legislation persist in undermining cloud service providers and slowing down enterprise transition.



Shortage of Skilled Cloud Professionals



There is a significant lack of cloud computing professionals in Saudi Arabia. Skilled people in architecture, security, and DevOps are necessary for successful deployment and operation of cloud solutions. Educational institutions are implementing specialized courses, but the pipeline of talent is in the development stage. This lack of skill leads to dependence on foreign expertise and hinders cloud implementation across industries.

Key Players Analysis (Overviews, Key Persons, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, Revenue Analysis)

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

Amazon Web Services Inc. (AMAZON.COM, Inc.)

Alibaba Cloud (Alibaba Group Holding Limited)

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

CloudSigma

VMware, Inc.

Salesforce Inc

Saudi Telecom Company

IBM Corporation

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $14.55 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $38.23 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.3% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology

2.1 Data Source

2.1.1 Primary Sources

2.1.2 Secondary Sources

2.2 Research Approach

2.2.1 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Saudi Arabia Cloud Computing Market

5.1 Historical Market Trends

5.2 Market Forecast



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Deployment

6.2 By Enterprise Size

6.3 By End Use

6.4 By Region



7. Deployment

7.1 Public Cloud

7.1.1 Software-As-A-Service

7.1.2 Platform-As-A-Service

7.1.3 Infrastructure-As-A-Service

7.2 Private Cloud



8. Enterprise Size

8.1 Small & Medium Enterprises

8.2 Large Enterprises



9. End Use

9.1 BFSI

9.2 IT & Telecom

9.3 Retail & Consumer Goods

9.4 Media & Entertainment

9.5 Manufacturing

9.6 Energy & Utilities

9.7 Healthcare

9.8 Government & Public Sector

9.9 Others



10. Region

10.1 Northern and Central Region

10.2 Western Region

10.3 Eastern Region

10.4 Southern Region



11. Value Chain Analysis



12. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.3 Degree of Competition

12.4 Threat of New Entrants

12.5 Threat of Substitutes



13. SWOT Analysis

13.1 Strength

13.2 Weakness

13.3 Opportunity

13.4 Threats



14. Pricing Benchmark Analysis

14.1 Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

14.2 Amazon Web Services Inc. (AMAZON.COM, Inc.)

14.3 Alibaba Cloud (Alibaba Group Holding Limited)

14.4 Microsoft Corporation

14.5 Oracle Corporation

14.6 CloudSigma

14.7 VMware, Inc.

14.8 Salesforce Inc

14.9 Saudi Telecom Company

14.10 IBM Corporation



15. Key Players Analysis

