Global Medical Equipment Repair & Maintenance Market Forecast (2025-2030) by Equipment Type, Service Type, Service Model, End User, Indication, Service Provider and Country

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Equipment Repair & Maintenance Market by Equipment Type, Service Type, Service Model, End User, Indication, Service Provider - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The medical equipment repair and maintenance market is becoming a critical focus for healthcare organizations aiming to ensure seamless device performance and maintain high standards of patient safety. As care delivery grows more complex, the demand for sophisticated, reliable servicing solutions is driving operational and procurement strategies across the sector.
Market Snapshot: Medical Equipment Repair & Maintenance Market
The Medical Equipment Repair & Maintenance Market grew from USD 44.04 billion in 2024 to USD 47.99 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 9.18%, reaching USD 74.62 billion by 2030. Rising technology adoption, stringent safety regulations, and an increased preference for outcome-oriented service models are influencing key stakeholders. Manufacturers, independent service organizations, and healthcare providers are collaborating to streamline maintenance delivery and improve asset utilization.
Scope & Segmentation
This report delivers a robust analysis across product, service, and regional dimensions, allowing decision-makers to target growth opportunities effectively.
- Equipment Types: Diagnostic instruments, imaging systems, laboratory devices, life support equipment, monitoring solutions, radiotherapy machines, surgical tools.
- Service Types: Calibration, corrective maintenance, preventive maintenance, spare parts management.
- Service Models: One-time interventions, subscription-based contracts.
- End Users: Ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, diagnostic centers, home care providers, hospitals.
- Indications: Cardiology, neurology, obstetrics & gynecology, odontological, oncology, ophthalmology, orthopedics.
- Service Providers: Independent service organizations, original equipment manufacturers.
- Regional Coverage: Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (including United Kingdom, Germany, France, UAE, South Africa, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and more).
- Company Profiles: Leading players profiled include GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Stryker Corporation, Siemens Healthcare AG, Medtronic PLC, and others.
Key Takeaways
- Lifecycle management strategies are evolving to emphasize preventive care, rapid response, and integration of remote diagnostics for improved reliability and patient outcomes.
- Technological advances such as AI-driven predictive maintenance and cloud-based platforms are enabling service providers to reduce equipment downtime and streamline asset management.
- Collaboration between original equipment manufacturers and independent service organizations enhances service consistency, access to parts, and supports multi-vendor environments within complex health systems.
- Regulatory requirements related to cybersecurity, environmental sustainability, and data privacy are shaping service offerings and compelling adoption of more robust protocols.
- Regional trends highlight increased investment in maintenance training, local service center development, and digital asset management, particularly in emerging markets with expanding healthcare infrastructure.
Tariff Impact
Recent tariff measures in the United States have altered supply chain strategies and increased operational costs for service providers. This has led to a reassessment of sourcing channels, contract clause adjustments to address tariff-related risks, and greater emphasis on inventory management. The market has responded with localized production efforts and agile procurement tactics to support cost stability and continued service reliability.
Methodology & Data Sources
This report is grounded in a comprehensive, multi-source methodology, synthesizing insights from executive interviews, regulatory documents, technical standards, and trade association publications. Segmentation analysis and regional dynamics were developed through both quantitative frameworks and qualitative market expertise.
Why This Report Matters
- Enable data-driven strategic planning by offering actionable insights into trends and regional opportunities.
- Support compliance, risk mitigation, and equipment uptime goals with detailed segmentation across service models, technologies, and end-user environments.
- Facilitate informed decision-making by profiling key companies and technology advancements influencing the medical equipment repair and maintenance market.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|193
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$47.99 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$74.62 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Development of digital twin models to optimize lifecycle management of complex imaging and surgical equipment
5.2. Growing use of cloud based maintenance data platforms for centralized equipment performance monitoring
5.3. Integration of artificial intelligence and IoT sensors for predictive medical equipment maintenance strategies
5.4. Adoption of remote diagnostic platforms to reduce equipment downtime and streamline technical support
5.5. Implementation of 3D printing technology for on-demand replacement parts in clinical device repair
5.6. Emergence of cybersecurity protocols and regulatory standards for connected medical device servicing
5.7. Expansion of mobile maintenance units for rapid deployment in rural and under-resourced healthcare facilities
5.8. Investment in workforce upskilling programs to address technician shortages and evolving device complexities
5.9. Growth of green and sustainable repair practices to minimize waste and extend medical equipment usability
5.10. Increased deployment of modular device design standards to accelerate component interchange and repair
6. Market Insights
6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.2. PESTLE Analysis
7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
8. Medical Equipment Repair & Maintenance Market, by Equipment Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Diagnostic Equipment
8.2.1. Otoscope
8.2.2. Stethoscopes
8.2.3. Thermometers
8.3. Imaging Equipment
8.3.1. CT Scanners
8.3.2. MRI Systems
8.3.3. Ultrasound Systems
8.3.4. X Ray Systems
8.4. Laboratory Equipment
8.4.1. Microbiological Systems
8.4.2. Sample Analyzers
8.5. Life Support Equipment
8.5.1. Anesthesia Machines
8.5.2. Defibrillators
8.5.3. Ventilators
8.6. Monitoring Equipment
8.6.1. Electrocardiography (ECG) Machines
8.6.2. Patient Monitors
8.6.3. Pulse Oximeters
8.7. Radiotherapy Equipment
8.8. Surgical Equipment
8.8.1. Electrosurgical Units
8.8.2. Endoscopes
8.8.3. Patient Positioning Systems
9. Medical Equipment Repair & Maintenance Market, by Service Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Calibration
9.3. Corrective Maintenance
9.4. Preventive Maintenance
9.5. Spare Parts Management
10. Medical Equipment Repair & Maintenance Market, by Service Model
10.1. Introduction
10.2. One-Time Service
10.3. Subscription Based
11. Medical Equipment Repair & Maintenance Market, by End User
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers
11.3. Clinics
11.4. Diagnostic Centers
11.5. Home Care
11.6. Hospitals
12. Medical Equipment Repair & Maintenance Market, by Indication
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Cardiology
12.3. Neurology
12.4. Obstetrics & Gynecology
12.5. Odontology
12.6. Oncology
12.7. Ophthalmology
12.8. Orthopedics
13. Medical Equipment Repair & Maintenance Market, by Service Provider
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Independent Service Organizations
13.3. Original Equipment Manufacturers
14. Americas Medical Equipment Repair & Maintenance Market
14.1. Introduction
14.2. United States
14.3. Canada
14.4. Mexico
14.5. Brazil
14.6. Argentina
15. Europe, Middle East & Africa Medical Equipment Repair & Maintenance Market
15.1. Introduction
15.2. United Kingdom
15.3. Germany
15.4. France
15.5. Russia
15.6. Italy
15.7. Spain
15.8. United Arab Emirates
15.9. Saudi Arabia
15.10. South Africa
15.11. Denmark
15.12. Netherlands
15.13. Qatar
15.14. Finland
15.15. Sweden
15.16. Nigeria
15.17. Egypt
15.18. Turkey
15.19. Israel
15.20. Norway
15.21. Poland
15.22. Switzerland
16. Asia-Pacific Medical Equipment Repair & Maintenance Market
16.1. Introduction
16.2. China
16.3. India
16.4. Japan
16.5. Australia
16.6. South Korea
16.7. Indonesia
16.8. Thailand
16.9. Philippines
16.10. Malaysia
16.11. Singapore
16.12. Vietnam
16.13. Taiwan
17. Competitive Landscape
17.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
17.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
17.3. Competitive Analysis
The companies profiled in this Medical Equipment Repair & Maintenance market report include:
- Advantage Biomedical Services
- Agfa-Gevaert N.V.
- Agiliti Health, Inc.
- Probo Medical, LLC
- Althea Group Limited
- Auxo Medical, LLC
- B. Braun SE
- Crothall Healthcare Inc. by Compass Group USA, Inc.
- CSK Group
- Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
- FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
- GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.
- JTP Co., Ltd.
- KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Konoike Transport Co., Ltd.
- Medecon Healthcare Ltd.
- Medtronic PLC
- NES Group Medical
- OKI Crosstech Co., Ltd.
- Olympus Corporation
- Paragon Care Limited
- Stryker Corporation
- Technofied Vision Pte Ltd.
- U-Tech Medical Pty Ltd.
- Zenith Sales & Calibrations Pty Ltd.
- Siemens Healthcare AG
- Hitachi High-Tech Corporation
- SHIMADZU CORPORATION
- Mindray Medical International Limited
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Konica Minolta Holdings, Inc.
- STERIS plc
- Canon Medical Systems Corporation
- TRIMEDX Holdings, LLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sbn20a
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.