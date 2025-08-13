Global Medical Equipment Repair & Maintenance Market Forecast (2025-2030) by Equipment Type, Service Type, Service Model, End User, Indication, Service Provider and Country

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Equipment Repair & Maintenance Market by Equipment Type, Service Type, Service Model, End User, Indication, Service Provider - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The medical equipment repair and maintenance market is becoming a critical focus for healthcare organizations aiming to ensure seamless device performance and maintain high standards of patient safety. As care delivery grows more complex, the demand for sophisticated, reliable servicing solutions is driving operational and procurement strategies across the sector.

Market Snapshot: Medical Equipment Repair & Maintenance Market

The Medical Equipment Repair & Maintenance Market grew from USD 44.04 billion in 2024 to USD 47.99 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 9.18%, reaching USD 74.62 billion by 2030. Rising technology adoption, stringent safety regulations, and an increased preference for outcome-oriented service models are influencing key stakeholders. Manufacturers, independent service organizations, and healthcare providers are collaborating to streamline maintenance delivery and improve asset utilization.

Scope & Segmentation

This report delivers a robust analysis across product, service, and regional dimensions, allowing decision-makers to target growth opportunities effectively.

Equipment Types : Diagnostic instruments, imaging systems, laboratory devices, life support equipment, monitoring solutions, radiotherapy machines, surgical tools.

: Diagnostic instruments, imaging systems, laboratory devices, life support equipment, monitoring solutions, radiotherapy machines, surgical tools. Service Types : Calibration, corrective maintenance, preventive maintenance, spare parts management.

: Calibration, corrective maintenance, preventive maintenance, spare parts management. Service Models : One-time interventions, subscription-based contracts.

: One-time interventions, subscription-based contracts. End Users : Ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, diagnostic centers, home care providers, hospitals.

: Ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, diagnostic centers, home care providers, hospitals. Indications : Cardiology, neurology, obstetrics & gynecology, odontological, oncology, ophthalmology, orthopedics.

: Cardiology, neurology, obstetrics & gynecology, odontological, oncology, ophthalmology, orthopedics. Service Providers : Independent service organizations, original equipment manufacturers.

: Independent service organizations, original equipment manufacturers. Regional Coverage : Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (including United Kingdom, Germany, France, UAE, South Africa, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and more).

: Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (including United Kingdom, Germany, France, UAE, South Africa, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and more). Company Profiles: Leading players profiled include GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Stryker Corporation, Siemens Healthcare AG, Medtronic PLC, and others.

Key Takeaways

Lifecycle management strategies are evolving to emphasize preventive care, rapid response, and integration of remote diagnostics for improved reliability and patient outcomes.

Technological advances such as AI-driven predictive maintenance and cloud-based platforms are enabling service providers to reduce equipment downtime and streamline asset management.

Collaboration between original equipment manufacturers and independent service organizations enhances service consistency, access to parts, and supports multi-vendor environments within complex health systems.

Regulatory requirements related to cybersecurity, environmental sustainability, and data privacy are shaping service offerings and compelling adoption of more robust protocols.

Regional trends highlight increased investment in maintenance training, local service center development, and digital asset management, particularly in emerging markets with expanding healthcare infrastructure.

Tariff Impact

Recent tariff measures in the United States have altered supply chain strategies and increased operational costs for service providers. This has led to a reassessment of sourcing channels, contract clause adjustments to address tariff-related risks, and greater emphasis on inventory management. The market has responded with localized production efforts and agile procurement tactics to support cost stability and continued service reliability.

Methodology & Data Sources

This report is grounded in a comprehensive, multi-source methodology, synthesizing insights from executive interviews, regulatory documents, technical standards, and trade association publications. Segmentation analysis and regional dynamics were developed through both quantitative frameworks and qualitative market expertise.

Why This Report Matters

Enable data-driven strategic planning by offering actionable insights into trends and regional opportunities.

Support compliance, risk mitigation, and equipment uptime goals with detailed segmentation across service models, technologies, and end-user environments.

Facilitate informed decision-making by profiling key companies and technology advancements influencing the medical equipment repair and maintenance market.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $47.99 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $74.62 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Global

5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Development of digital twin models to optimize lifecycle management of complex imaging and surgical equipment

5.2. Growing use of cloud based maintenance data platforms for centralized equipment performance monitoring

5.3. Integration of artificial intelligence and IoT sensors for predictive medical equipment maintenance strategies

5.4. Adoption of remote diagnostic platforms to reduce equipment downtime and streamline technical support

5.5. Implementation of 3D printing technology for on-demand replacement parts in clinical device repair

5.6. Emergence of cybersecurity protocols and regulatory standards for connected medical device servicing

5.7. Expansion of mobile maintenance units for rapid deployment in rural and under-resourced healthcare facilities

5.8. Investment in workforce upskilling programs to address technician shortages and evolving device complexities

5.9. Growth of green and sustainable repair practices to minimize waste and extend medical equipment usability

5.10. Increased deployment of modular device design standards to accelerate component interchange and repair



