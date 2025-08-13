Saudi Arabia Diabetes Drug Market Trends & Forecast Report 2025-2033 | New Therapeutic Agents Like SGLT2 Inhibitors, GLP-1 Receptor Agonists, and Biosimilar Insulins Fueling Growth

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Diabetes Drug Market Trends & Forecast 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia Diabetes Drug Market is anticipated to grow to US$ 1.33 billion by 2033, from US$ 773.6 million in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.22% from 2025 to 2033

This growth is due to an increase in the prevalence of diabetes, enhanced awareness, government healthcare expenditure, and acceptance of new therapeutic agents like SGLT2 inhibitors, GLP-1 receptor agonists, and biosimilar insulins.





Diabetes medication in Saudi Arabia is experiencing growing popularity because of the prevalence of diabetes, which is largely caused by sedentary lifestyles, eating habits, and obesity. Strategic government efforts, such as Vision 2030, focus on enhanced access to healthcare and chronic disease management. The increasing number of diabetics, heightened awareness, and upgraded diagnostic facilities are driving demand for traditional as well as advanced treatments for diabetes in the Kingdom.



Growth Driver in the Saudi Arabia Diabetes Drug Market

Growing Diabetes Incidence Within Population



Saudi Arabia's diabetes prevalence ranks among the highest in the world, largely as a result of inactive lifestyles, high obesity rates, and genetic makeup. The incidence of both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes is rising steadily, particularly among middle-aged and older adults. This epidemiological trend is driving demand for successful diabetes management solutions in the forms of insulin, oral antidiabetics, and combination products. As knowledge increases and diagnostic facilities increase throughout the Kingdom, early diagnosis is driving an increased uptake of prescribed medicines. This increasing patient population is a key growth driver for the diabetes drug market in Saudi Arabia.

The region of Saudi Arabia is deeply affected by diabetes as in approximately 10 individuals more than 1 individual is afflicted with the disease and the prevalence of the disease will nearly double by 2045. Moreover, the IDF report also states that approximately 1.86 million of the citizens of Saudi Arabia are afflicted with diabetes but yet to be identified. Presently, 4.27 million of the Saudi Arabian population are afflicted with diabetes. This figure is anticipated to increase to 5.6 million by 2030 and can go up to 7.5 million by 2045.



Government Healthcare Investment and Awareness Initiatives



The Saudi government is making significant investments in public health under its Vision 2030 framework. The Ministry of Health (MoH) is engaged in strengthening healthcare infrastructure, offering subsidized treatment, and increasing awareness of diabetes prevention and control. National campaigns, mass free-screening programs, and incorporating diabetes care at the primary healthcare level are on the rise with respect to early detection and timely drug treatment.

These government initiatives are enlarging access to medicines, especially in rural and disadvantaged areas, which is directly adding to the development of the diabetes drug market throughout the country. or example; Saudia Arabia invested 25-35% of their healthcare budget in different diseases such as diabetes and obesity. It also encompassed cardiovascular diseases triggered due to negative diabetes in the area. High taxation on sugary beverages and preventive diabetes care along with fitness programs are some of the other government programs. They levied a 50% tax on different soft drinks with high sugar content in the recent years. Along with this, a 100% tax was also levied on energy drinks.



Growing Use of Advanced Therapeutics



The Saudi drug market of diabetes is experiencing a transition from traditional therapies to recent drug classes like GLP-1 receptor agonists, DPP-4 inhibitors, and SGLT2 inhibitors. These therapies provide better glycemic control with reduced side effects, such as weight loss and cardiovascular benefits. Healthcare professionals are increasingly prescribing these drugs for the long-term management of the disease.

Also contributing is the introduction of biosimilar insulin and the availability of combination medicines, which are improving treatment outcomes and compliance. The increasing need for new drug formulation and increased physician confidence in newer drugs are fueling growth of the market. October 2024: In a deal signed at the Global Health Exhibition, NUPCO, Sudair Pharmaceutical, Sanofi and Novo Nordisk concluded a deal to localize the production of certain insulin products.



Challenge in the Saudi Arabia Diabetes Drug Market

Financial Burden of Newer Diabetes Medications



The main challenge in Saudi Arabia's drug market for diabetes is affording newer medicines. Although older oral drugs such as metformin are easily available, newer drugs such as GLP-1 agonists and SGLT2 inhibitors are much pricier.

This limits accessibility to uninsured or underinsured patients. Even with subsidy by the government, sustained therapy compliance in the long term is interrupted by out-of-pocket payments. The expense of biologics and injectables also restricts their use, particularly in poorer or rural settings, where tight finances render uninterrupted treatment challenging.



Low Diabetes Awareness and Screening in Rural Communities



Notwithstanding the increase in healthcare access, the majority of Saudi Arabia's rural population continues to experience underdiagnosis as well as delayed treatment. Poor awareness of symptoms, complications, and therapy options of diabetes results in neglected or ill-controlled conditions.

Further, inadequate screening and specialized healthcare services outside urban areas reduce early detection. This decreases the market size and postpones the initiation of therapy among new patients. Bridging this gap is important to stimulate market growth, especially through increased awareness programs and mobile health clinics.



Saudi Arabia Insulin Drug Market



Insulin therapy continues to be a mainstay in the management of both Type 1 and complex Type 2 diabetes in Saudi Arabia. The insulin drug market is growing as a result of rising diagnoses, improved disease monitoring, and enhanced patient education. The availability of long-acting, rapid-acting, and premixed insulin formulations has made personalized treatment accessible for patients. The use of insulin pens and continuous glucose monitoring systems has also enhanced therapy compliance. Support from the government and availability of biosimilars are increasing accessibility, driving market growth.



Saudi Arabia DPP-4 Inhibitors Drug Market



DPP-4 inhibitors like sitagliptin and linagliptin are increasing in popularity in Saudi Arabia because of their effectiveness and low chances of causing hypoglycemia. These agents are chosen for obese and elderly patients because they enhance glucose control with less weight gain. Their oral route of administration and availability as a combination with metformin enhance patient convenience and compliance. Increasing recognition among physicians regarding DPP-4 inhibitors' cardiovascular safety profile is also boosting prescriptions, rendering this class of drugs a prime driver of market growth.



Saudi Arabia Type 2 Diabetes Drug Market



Type 2 diabetes is the most prevalent type of the disease within Saudi Arabia, representing the bulk of diagnosed patients. Urbanization, lifestyle modification, and increasing obesity rates are fueling this trend. Consequently, the need for oral antidiabetics, insulin, and combination therapies keeps increasing. The market is also witnessing a boost in new classes of drugs targeting insulin resistance and improving pancreatic function. Government and private health care systems are increasingly incorporating specialized diabetes care into regular checkups, further accelerating the growth of this segment.



Saudi Arabia Oral Diabetes Drug Market



Saudi Arabian markets are dominated by oral diabetes drugs based on their convenience, ease of access, and widespread availability. Usual drug classes are metformin, sulfonylureas, DPP-4 inhibitors, and SGLT2 inhibitors. Oral agents are usually the initial therapeutic choice for Type 2 diabetes and are prescribed extensively in urban and rural areas. Fixed-dose combinations are also becoming popular, enhancing patient compliance and control of glycemia. The growth of pharmacies and internet drug delivery platforms also facilitates the extensive coverage of oral diabetes medications in the Kingdom.



Saudi Arabia Diabetes Intravenous Drug Market



Intravenous (IV) diabetes medications are applied almost entirely in hospitals for managing acute care, including diabetic ketoacidosis or perioperative glucose management. This is a relatively niche market but a critical one for emergency care and critically ill patients. With the growth of healthcare infrastructure and the number of private and government facilities, demand for IV antidiabetics is also increasing. The segment is driven by the presence of advanced medical centers in Riyadh and Jeddah and is necessary to ensure total diabetic care in critical situations.



Saudi Arabia Diabetes Drug Hospital Pharmacies Market



Hospital pharmacies are a key channel for distributing diabetes drugs, particularly for insulin, injectables, and drugs used for acute care. With the rising number of private and public hospitals, the hospital pharmacy segment is expanding significantly. These pharmacies provide controlled drug dispensing and treat patients with complicated cases or comorbidities. They also ensure adherence to treatment through doctor consultations and patient monitoring. With tertiary care centers growing, hospital pharmacies' role in diabetes care will further grow.

Key Players Analysis (Overviews, Key Persons, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, Revenue Analysis)

Novo Nordisk

AstraZeneca plc.

Biocon

Sanofi

Eli Lilly

Johnson & Johnson

Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Novartis AG

