San Diego Defenders Retained in BTC-e Crypto Forfeiture Case to Retrieve Seized Bitcoin

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Diego Defenders / Forfeiture Law Firm, a criminal defense and civil forfeiture law firm, has announced that it has been retained by a client seeking the return of Bitcoin seized in connection with the high-profile BTC-e cryptocurrency forfeiture case, referenced in federal court case 25-CV-2085.

The BTC-e case stems from a sweeping U.S. government investigation into the cryptocurrency exchange, which was shut down in 2017 amid allegations of money laundering and operating without proper registration. The government seized significant amounts of Bitcoin linked to many user accounts, including that of San Diego Defenders' client, that had no involvement in criminal conduct.

“This is about more than Bitcoin -- it’s about due process,” said Dan Smith, lead attorney and founding partner of San Diego Defenders. “Our client is a law-abiding individual who lost access to funds without any criminal charges or wrongdoing. We are committed to recovering what is rightfully theirs and holding the government to the legal standards of notice and fair opportunity to be heard.”

Smith emphasized the broader implications of the case for innocent cryptocurrency holders who have been swept up in government seizures targeting BTC, Ethereum, USDC and other crypto assets.

"Civil forfeiture should never be a tool to punish the innocent. The legal process must ensure that rightful owners are not collateral damage in the fight against financial crimes," Smith added.

The firm is seeking the immediate return of the seized cryptocurrency and raising constitutional concerns regarding the seizure's scope and lack of individualized determination.

San Diego Defenders continues to be at the forefront of defending clients in complex asset forfeiture cases, particularly those involving seized cash and cryptocurrency. With Bitcoin recently reaching all-time-highs and the exponential use of stablecoins such as USDC and Tether, crypto forfeiture actions are on the rise by government agencies and the firm is committed to defending law-abiding citizens who have had their assets unjustly seized.

San Diego Defenders / Forfeiture Law Firm has its principal office location in Chula Vista, California and accepts federal cases nationwide.

