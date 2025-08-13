Futurum Disrupts $90B Industry With Futurum Signal: A Real-Time Predictive Vendor Market Evaluator

Austin, Texas, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futurum Group, an influential leader in research, intelligence, media, and advisory serving the technology industry, today unveiled Futurum Signal, a forward-looking predictive evaluation resource designed to quantify future execution and market impact—bringing buyers, vendors, and investors a real time view of who’s gaining ground and on what basis.

Futurum Signal combines the power of Futurum’s vast proprietary data with an exclusive voice of customer insights based on its strategic partnership with G2 Data. Fully integrated into the Futurum intelligence PlatformTM, users will gain access to Futurum AI, enabling them to generate dynamic views and gather personalized insights from the evaluative reports.

The unparalleled innovative approach grants Futurum a pioneering edge in a complex and competitive market, where technology vendors and IT customers are accustomed to being provided with retrospective-oriented ratings and data reflective of historical performance. In contrast, Futurum Signal introduces a dynamic model that updates in real time when technology advances, a vendor solution improves, major announcements happen, and broader ecosystem shifts occur.

The sophistication of the Futurum Intelligence Platform evaluates companies across five core categories—Business Value Index, Product Innovation & Technology Capabilities, Strategic Vision, Go-To-Market Execution, and Ecosystem Alignment—on a consistent 10-point scale that rolls up into an overall Futurum Signal score.

As output, Futurum Signal will provide the probability of execution and near-term impact, identifying and determining organizations that are accelerating, not just technically, but strategically. To further shift away from the decades-long practices, the platform avoids burdensome vendor questionnaires, instead incorporating agentic workflows with advanced AI models to ingest and analyze publicly available and G2 data, scoring technology vendors against a defined rubric with analysts’ loop, working alongside the Agentic capabilities of the platform for final review.

Built to stand out in the platform era, Futurum Signal produces visually intuitive outputs, including ‘Futurum Signal Radar’, Signal Heat Map, Signal Snapshot, and Signal Comparative Zones ranking vendors from ‘Aspiring’ to ‘Elite’ through ‘Established’ and ‘Leader’—all dynamically adjusted in real time. The ‘Futurum Future Proof Badge’ is awarded to solutions that reach “Elite” status across all five parameters, resulting in a validation buyers can trust.

“We are thrilled to launch Futurum Signal at a time when businesses need timely, data-driven insights more than ever,” said Daniel Newman, CEO of Futurum Group. “This product combines our unparalleled expertise and Futurum Intelligence Platform with G2’s rich customer data, creating a powerful combination that transforms how organizations evaluate their market landscape and make strategic decisions. I’m particularly excited ahead of the first Futurum Signal, which will cover Intelligent Data Platforms and help companies navigate one of the most critical areas in today’s tech landscape. With additional reports coming in the fall and more in 2026, we are committed to providing the ongoing insights and analysis companies need to stay ahead of the curve.”

“This level of disruption to the research and analysis industry has been long overdue. Technology companies and end-user clients commonly plan, strategize, and execute their IT decisions on market data that can be quarters or more behind.” Said Tiffani Bova, Futurum’s Chief Strategy Research Officer. “With a powerful AI-first approach based on real-time data and insights, we are able to meet the broader market objectives and change the conversation in meaningful ways.”

The inaugural Futurum Signal will be released on August 20, 2025. Future Signal reports slated to become available this Fall will include:





Data Intelligence Platforms

Security Operations Platforms

Software Engineering Platforms

Agentic AI Platforms

AI Cloud Platforms

Sales, Service, & Marketing Platforms

Cloud Marketplace Platforms

Futurum Signal is now available to businesses and analysts looking for a data-driven, actionable approach to navigating the future of technology and customer engagement. Early access will be considered for those signing up on our waiting lists. Vendors can inquire about reprints and licensing.

Early access registration available here: Futurum Signal - The Futurum Group

About Futurum

The Futurum Group is the fastest-growing independent tech research, intelligence, media, and advisory firm. Its continued growth is driven by emerging technologies and innovation across its clientele of more than 515 global companies. Futurum has established its reputation as a leader in global research, intelligence, and advisory, focused on analyzing emerging technologies and market trends across enterprise, AI, cloud, semiconductor, and tech transformation landscapes. Futurum helps businesses, investors, and technology providers make informed strategic decisions through its market intelligence products, thought leadership content, analyst briefings, and multimedia programming.