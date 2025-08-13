Halal Food and Beverage Market Size Worth USD 5.44 Trillion by 2034, Fueled by 8% CAGR and Rising Global Demand

Ottawa, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global halal food and beverage market size accounted for USD 2.52 trillion in 2024 and is predicted to rise form USD 2.72 trillion in 2025 to around USD 5.44 trillion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 8% from 2025 to 2034, according to study published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market experienced a boom in recent years due to rising demand from the Muslim population for halal food and beverages, driven by their religious ethics, and increasing awareness about halal certification.

Market Overview

The halal food and beverage market is experiencing a significant increase in recent years due to the rising Muslim population, which is the biggest reason for the growth of the market. The market is also observed to grow due to high demand for foods considered ethical by the Islamic religion. Hence, the foods that are hygienic and do not contain alcohol are halal certified and can be consumed by the Muslim population. Growing awareness of halal certification for the complete authenticity of the product is another major reason for the growth of the market in the recent period.

Rising disposable income, urbanization, and high adherence to Islamic standards by the modern generation of the community are other major reasons for the growth of the market. Upcoming entrepreneurs stepping into the halal industry, introducing different types of halal items such as eco-friendly makeup, food and beverages, functional ingredients, fruits, and vegetables, also help in the growth of the halal food and beverage market.

Key Highlights of the Halal Food and Beverage Market

By region, Asia Pacific held a significant share in 2024, driven by the growing demand for halal products in Singapore and across the region.

By region, Europe is expected to grow rapidly, fueled by the expansive reach of food products in France and throughout the region, supported by successful import and export activities.

By region, North America is considered a rapidly growing market, driven by the key role of halal food certifying agencies in the USA.

By product, the meat and alternatives segment led the market in 2024, owing to the increasing demand for plant-based meat alternatives.

By product, the grain products segment is forecast to grow the fastest during the forecast period, supported by the nutritional value of fibers, phytochemicals, and essential minerals in grains and related products.

By distribution channel, hypermarkets and supermarkets dominated the market share in 2024, driven by their strong presence in meeting customer preferences and ensuring satisfaction.

By distribution channel, the online segment is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period, attributed to the ease of access and the quick sale of products through online platforms.



New Trends of Halal Food and Beverage Market

High demand by the Muslim population for halal-certified food and beverages is fueling the growth of the halal food and beverage market.

Rising disposable income, the modern section of the Muslim population preferring halal certified foods and beverages, and rising awareness about the importance of following the Islamic traditions by the population are also some of the major reasons for the growth of the market.

Different types of foods and beverages are included in the halal segment that can be consumed by the population, such as halal convenience food , halal confectionery , halal beverages, supplements, halal ready-to-eat foods, and halal frozen snacks.

, halal , halal beverages, supplements, halal ready-to-eat foods, and halal frozen snacks. An increasing number of halal entrepreneurs globally is also one of the major reasons for the growth of the market.

How Has AI Benefited the Halal Food and Beverage Market?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has benefited the halal food and beverage market in numerous ways, such as enhancing verification using AI-powered image recognition, optimizing the supply chain, and aiding in product development. It is allowing the market to grow faster and maintain strict compliance with Islamic dietary laws by blending technology with tradition. Machine learning algorithms are being used to verify Halal product authenticity, with automated label scanning ensuring that the ingredients used in foods are in accordance with Halal certification parameters. AI also assists with creating tamper-proof supply chains with the help of blockchains. AI is also being deployed to trace the origin of ingredients, ensuring low contamination risk along transportation routes. Sensors and Internet of Things devices are being used to monitor cold chain logistics for perishable Halal goods. Artificial intelligence is also being adopted to develop Halal alternatives for non-Halal ingredients such as plant-based gelatin and non-porcine flavor extracts.

The Halal Food Certification Agencies in the USA

Sr.No Name of the Agency Typical Responsibilities 1 Halal Food Council USA (HFC-USA) A detailed inspection of components, processing, and handling 2 Islamic Food and Nutrition Council of America (IFANCA) A strong dedication towards quality and safety standards 3 Halal Transactions of Omaha (HTO) To provide a detailed halal training to employees at certified facilities 4 American Halal Foundation (AHF) To provide a wide range of halal certification services 5 USA Halal Chamber of Commerce, Inc. (USA HCC) To provide industry-oriented consultations and guidance for halal compliance



Recent Developments in the Halal Food and Beverage Market

In July 2025 , the Halal do Brasil project announced the trade mission to Malaysia and Singapore from 14th to 20th September. The main aim of the trade mission is to allow the countries to explore opportunities in the food and beverage domain. ( Source - https://anba.com.br)

, the Halal do Brasil project announced the trade mission to Malaysia and Singapore from 14th to 20th September. The main aim of the trade mission is to allow the countries to explore opportunities in the food and beverage domain. ( - https://anba.com.br) In April 2025, Paldo, a Korean Food Company, launched its halal-certified children’s beverage named ‘Pororo’ in Indonesia. The main aim of the launch is to expand the brand globally. (Source- https://www.koreatimes.co.kr)

Market Dynamics

What are the Growth Drivers of the Halal Food and Beverage Market?

One of the major reasons for the growth of the halal food and beverage market is the growing Muslim population, which in turn drives demand for halal food and beverages. The modern Muslim community follows the ethical Islamic culture and therefore consumes halal-certified foods and beverages. It helps to enhance the growth of the market. Rising disposable income, allowing the population to choose specialized foods and beverages, further fuels the demand for halal-certified products. Halal-certified items are prepared with complete safety, hygiene, and by ethical standards. Hence, such factors helped aid the growth of the halal food and beverage market.

Restraint

How are the Growing Prices of Halal Food Manufacturing Hampering the Market?

The halal food and beverage market faces issues due to the high prices of ingredients needed for halal food and beverage production. Hence, many manufacturers may not opt for such, further damaging the growth of the market. High prices of ingredients further lead to high prices of the foods and beverages, leading to backlash by price-conscious consumers. Hence, such issues also hamper the growth of the halal food and beverage market. Food fraud is another major issue hampering the growth of the market. Due to such issues, many consumers are unable to trust the brands selling genuine halal products. Under such circumstances, halal certification and the original halal logo help to authenticate the product and help customers differentiate between fake and original halal items.

Opportunity

How is the Rising Number of Halal Entrepreneurs Helping the Growth of the Market in the Foreseen Period?

An increasing number of entrepreneurs selling halal products is a major opportunity for the growth of the halal food and beverage market. Such entrepreneurs introduce different types of halal-certified products, ensuring the products are made according to Islamic tradition. Hence, such products are safe, hygienic, and free from alcohol. Hence, such factors help the growth of the market in the foreseen period. Halal-certified products of different domains, such as eco-friendly makeup products, halal-certified foods and beverages, and other similar products, help the growth of the market.

Halal Food and Beverage Market Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific Dominated the Halal Food and Beverage Market in 2024

Rising Muslim population, growing demand for halal-certified items, and growing awareness about ethically sourced food items and ingredients are also major sources of the growth of the market in the region. Successful farming, production, and proper marketing of halal-certified foods and other items are also some of the major reasons for the growth of the market.

Europe Is Expected to Grow in the Foreseen Period

Europe is observed to be in the expected timeframe as the region’s food council plays a crucial role in halal certification. The Halal Food Council of Europe (HFCE) is a well-renowned council for halal certification, helping the growth of the market in the foreseeable period. The certification is available to industries like food, chemical, and pharmaceuticals. Hence, such factors help the growth of the market in the foreseen period.

Halal Food and Beverage Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 8% Market Size in 2024 USD 2.52 Trillion Market Size in 2025 USD 2.72 Trillion Market Size by 2034 USD 5.44 Trillion Dominated Region Asia Pacific Fastest Growing Region Europe Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Halal Food and Beverage Market Segmental Analysis

Product Analysis

The meat and alternatives segment dominated the halal food and beverage market in 2024 due to the multiple benefits of plant-based meat. Such foods are easy to digest, filled with fiber, and also help to lower greenhouse gas emissions and water footprint. Hence, the segment dominated the market in 2024. Such foods are also low in sugar, calories, and fat. Hence, such benefits help to enhance the growth of the market. The grain products segment is expected to grow in the forecast period due to its array of benefits for consumers. Grain food products are high in fiber and various other essential nutrients. They are also easy to digest and loaded with nourishing elements. Hence, the segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period.

Distribution Channel Analysis

The supermarket/hypermarket segment led the halal food and beverage market in 2024 due to its convenience for consumers to find all the types of required products under one roof. Such places have a separate section for halal items, which is helpful for consumers to easily find the right product without any hassle. They are easily available in residential areas and hence help the growth of the market.

The online segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to its convenience factor for consumers to get the required halal items accordingly at the ease of their doorstep. Such platforms also allow consumers to get the required products at economical prices in the earliest possible time, hence the segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period.

Halal Food and Beverage Market Key Players

Nestle SA

JBS S.A.

BRF SA

Kawan Food Berhad

Cargill

Carrefour

Crescent Foods

American Halal Company, PBC

American Foods Group, LLC

Al Islami Foods

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

Meat & Alternatives

Milk & Milk Products

Fruits & Vegetables

Grain Products

Others



By Distribution Channel

Hypermarket & Supermarket

Departmental Store

Online

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific—are also available upon request.

