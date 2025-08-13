BNY Industry Leader Andrea Pfenning Joins IFI Network Advisory Board, Driving Strategic Growth and Innovation

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IFI Network is proud to announce that Andrea Pfenning, a distinguished leader in the banking industry, has joined its Advisory Board. This strategic addition marks a significant step in IFI Network’s mission to drive innovation and elevate modern banking experiences.

IFI Network is a cutting-edge B2B banking marketplace, offering a diverse suite of advanced financial solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of today’s clients. By harnessing innovative technology and prioritizing service excellence, IFI Network is redefining how institutions access and deliver banking services.

Andrea brings a wealth of experience to the Advisory Board, having served as President & Chief Operating Officer of BNY Mellon Government Securities Services and as a Board Member of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC). Her leadership has had a lasting impact on the banking industry, particularly in areas of operational excellence, regulatory modernization, and client-focused innovation.

“I’m excited to join the IFI Network Advisory Board at such a pivotal time in the evolution of banking,” said Andrea. “IFI’s commitment to innovation, transparency, and delivering meaningful banking solutions to institutions aligns closely with the values I’ve championed throughout my career. I look forward to supporting the team as they continue to modernize and elevate the banking experience for clients across the industry.”

With Andrea’s guidance, IFI Network is poised to accelerate product innovation, deepen its industry partnerships, and deliver even greater value to clients.

