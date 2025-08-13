Saudia Recognized as ‘Best in Class for Service-Guest Experience’ by APEX World Class Airlines

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, is proud to announce that it has been named ‘Best in Class for Service-Guest Experience’ for 2025 by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX), achieving the highest score in this category among all airlines recognized as APEX World Class for 2025. This remarkable accolade further establishes Saudia as a global leader in hospitality and guest service excellence.

The Best in Class Service-Guest Experience award is one of three key pillars evaluated as part of the prestigious APEX World Class status, alongside safety and well-being, and sustainability. This award highlights Saudia’s exceptional ability to deliver an unparalleled guest journey, defined by seamless service, meticulous attention to detail, and authentic Saudi hospitality.

Mr. Rossen Dimitrov, Chief Guest Experience Officer at Saudia, commented: “This achievement is a testament to the passion, care, and dedication of every member of the Saudia team. At Saudia, we are committed to redefining the guest journey by creating personalized, memorable experiences that embody the values of Saudi hospitality—warmth, generosity, and pride. Receiving the Best in Class for Service-Guest Experience among APEX World Class airlines reflects the transformative efforts of our team to ensure that every interaction with our guests is extraordinary. Guided by Saudi Vision 2030, we are not only elevating the guest experience but also setting new benchmarks for the global aviation industry.”

Dr. Joe Leader, Group CEO of the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX), stated: “Having personally experienced Saudia’s remarkable hospitality onboard, I can attest firsthand to the airline’s extraordinary commitment to guest care. Saudia represents the pinnacle of guest experience through authentic Saudi warmth, seamless service, and exceptional attention to detail”.

He added: “This Best in Class recognition from APEX World Class honors the outstanding work of the entire Saudia team. Their continuous investment in elevating every aspect of the guest journey sets a new global benchmark for excellence in our industry.”

Saudia’s investment in elevating the guest experience spans every facet of the journey, from cabin upgrades and high-speed connectivity to curated in-flight entertainment and elevated onboard dining. These enhancements are part of a broader transformation strategy aimed at delivering world-class hospitality, strengthening global competitiveness, and bringing Saudi Arabia’s culture and values to the forefront of the international travel experience.

