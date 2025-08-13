HordRT to Expand Manufacturing Capacity with New Zhuhai Facility

ZHONGSHAN, China, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZHONGSHAN HORD RAPIDTOOLS LTD ("HordRT"), a leading rapid tooling manufacturer with a global footprint serving clients in over 50 countries, is set to expand its capacity with a new manufacturing facility in Zhuhai, China. The new plant is slated to begin operations in the fourth quarter of 2025. This move is a direct response to growing client demand and represents a key investment in the Greater Bay Area (GBA).

A Strategic Response to Global Market Demands

The expansion is designed to proactively address the evolving needs of the market, where supply chain resilience and speed-to-market are paramount. As industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, and medical devices accelerate their innovation cycles, HordRT's new facility will provide the necessary infrastructure to support its clients' projects.

The choice of Zhuhai is strategic. As a key hub within the GBA, the city offers significant advantages in logistics, a skilled talent pool, and integration with the region's industrial ecosystem. The new HordRT facility will be positioned to leverage these benefits to enhance operational efficiency for its global clients.

Enhanced Capabilities

The new Zhuhai facility will be designed to significantly expand HordRT's production capabilities across its core service areas, including plastic injection molding, CNC machining, silicone compression molding, die casting, and aluminum extrusion. For HordRT’s global clientele, this expansion will translate directly into tangible benefits:

Increased Production Capacity: Meeting higher volume demands for low-volume production runs.

Meeting higher volume demands for low-volume production runs. Reduced Lead Times: Accelerating project timelines from prototype to final part.

Accelerating project timelines from prototype to final part. Enhanced Precision and Quality: Upholding the highest standards for more complex and exacting projects.



"We are seeing a clear need from our clients for faster turnarounds and reliable quality," said Johnny Xiong, CEO of HordRT. "We are expanding our capacity to help them move faster and with greater confidence in a competitive market."

About HordRT

HordRT is a leading custom manufacturer specializing in rapid tooling and on-demand low-volume production. Serving over 1,000 customers in more than 50 countries, its comprehensive services include plastic injection molding, CNC machining, silicone compression molding, die casting, and aluminum extrusion. HordRT is dedicated to being a trusted one-stop partner for its clients' product innovation journey.

Media Contact

Company Name: ZHONGSHAN HORD RAPIDTOOLS LTD

Telephone: +86 76086129998

E-mail: rfq@hordrt.com

Website: www.hordrt.com