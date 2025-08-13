Toll Brothers Opens Enclave at Sprain Brook Luxury Townhome Community in Yonkers, New York

YONKERS, N.Y., Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest townhome community, Enclave at Sprain Brook, is now open for sale in Yonkers, New York. Situated just 17 miles from Manhattan, this intimate community of only 28 homes offers a suburban lifestyle with easy access to New York City.

Located off Sprain Brook Parkway and minutes from the Yonkers Metro–North Railroad Station, Enclave at Sprain Brook features two- and three-story modern townhome designs ranging from 2,259 to 2,834+ square feet with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and 2-car garages. The community offers open-concept living spaces and luxurious features including two-story foyers and first-floor primary bedrooms. Pricing starts at $1.079 million.





"We are thrilled to introduce Enclave at Sprain Brook to home buyers seeking a serene, luxurious living environment so close to the vibrant heart of New York City," said Jack Lannamann, Division President of Toll Brothers in New York. "This community offers a rare opportunity to own new construction in Yonkers, with modern designs and convenient access to all the amenities and attractions the area has to offer."

The community is close to shopping, dining, breweries, Sprain Lake Golf Course, and parks including Andrus Park and Tibbetts Brook Park. Homeowners will benefit from low-maintenance living with landscaping, irrigation, and snow removal included.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

