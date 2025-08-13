U.S. Hydraulic Power Unit Market Size to Reach US$4.85 Billion by 2033 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. hydraulic power unit market was valued at US$ 2.92 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 4.85 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.89% during the forecast period 2025–2033.

The US hydraulic power unit market is on the cusp of a transformative growth period, propelled by a powerful convergence of industrial modernization, technological breakthroughs, and significant capital investment. This dynamic environment creates unparalleled opportunities for market leaders and innovators prepared to meet the sophisticated demands of 2024 and 2025. The bedrock of this potential lies in the revitalization of domestic manufacturing, the unstoppable march of automation, and monumental infrastructure undertakings that are reshaping the nation.

The demand for high-performance, reliable, and intelligent hydraulic systems is escalating across every key sector, from construction to aerospace. This is not a distant forecast; it is a current reality underscored by tangible projects and quantifiable metrics. As the essential power source for the machinery that drives American industry, hydraulic power units are intrinsically linked to the nation's economic vitality. The outlook for the US hydraulic power unit market is exceptionally bright, signaling a period of sustained profitability and expansion for stakeholders who act on these clear and present opportunities. The confluence of these powerful drivers ensures a vibrant and rewarding landscape for all participants.

Key Findings in US Hydraulic Unit Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 4.85 billion CAGR 5.89% By Operating Pressure 2000-3000 psi (42%) By Power Source Electric (62%) By Application Industrial (58%) Top Drivers Surging industrial automation drives demand for efficient hydraulic systems.

Modernization of aging U.S. infrastructure requires powerful hydraulic machinery.

Shift toward electrification boosts adoption of eco-friendly hydraulic units. Top Trends Integration of smart IoT technology for predictive maintenance.

Growing demand for compact, modular, and energy-efficient HPU designs.

Development of eco-friendly, biodegradable fluids for hydraulic systems. Top Challenges High initial capital investment for advanced hydraulic power units.

Competition from increasingly popular electric and pneumatic technologies.

Persistent global supply chain disruptions impact component availability.

Manufacturing's Automation Surge Ignites Unprecedented Demand for Hydraulic Power Units

A seismic shift towards automation is redefining American manufacturing, creating fertile ground for the US hydraulic power unit market. This industrial evolution is quantified by the installation of 34,300 new industrial robots across the nation in 2024. The automotive sector continues its dominance as a primary adopter, integrating 13,700 new robots in the same year. Following this trend, the metal and machinery industry bolstered its capabilities with 3,800 new robots, while the electrical and electronics sector installed another 2,900. The momentum is undeniable, with North American firms ordering 8,277 robots in the fourth quarter of 2024, bringing the year's total orders to 31,311.

Advanced applications are proliferating, evidenced by HAHN Automation Group’s state-of-the-art battery tester which, as of early 2025, can test 90% of all available battery packs. Investment sentiment remains strong; the Philadelphia Fed's future capital expenditures index registered 13.4 in March 2025 and, despite a dip, settled at a healthy 14.5 by June 2025, pointing to continued investment in the machinery that HPUs empower.

Construction and Heavy Machinery Sales Build a Solid Foundation for Growth

The construction sector remains a pillar of strength, directly fueling demand for robust hydraulic systems. Projections for the US hydraulic power unit market are buoyed by strong activity in this area, with over 240,000 units of construction machinery anticipated to be sold in 2024. An expected rebound in 2025 is set to push this figure to 247,000 units. Growth is widespread, with five out of six U.S. construction sectors projected to expand in 2024. This activity is supported by significant government investment, such as the Biden-Harris Administration's infusion of funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in January 2024, aimed at boosting earthmoving equipment sales.

Key players are responding with new technology. In December 2023, Kobelco Construction Machinery unveiled its G-4 series, featuring the CKE900G-4 crawler crane with a 100 metric-ton capacity and the CKE1350G-4 with a 150 metric-tonne capacity. New large-scale projects, like the 30,100 square-meter Commerce Industrial Park in Indiana and a 232,258 square-meter manufacturing plant in Nevada, both commencing in Q4 2024, guarantee sustained demand for hydraulic-powered heavy equipment.

The Agricultural Sector’s Robust Equipment Sales Drive Mobile HPU Demand

America's agricultural heartland is a vital consumer of mobile hydraulic systems, making equipment sales a direct indicator of health for the US hydraulic power unit market. In 2024, the sector demonstrated its scale with the sale of 217,200 agricultural tractors and 5,564 self-propelled combines. A detailed look at the 2024 tractor sales reveals a diverse market: 134,911 units were small tractors under 40 horsepower, 55,067 units were medium-sized (40-100 horsepower), and 22,864 units were large 2WD tractors over 100 horsepower. Four-wheel-drive farm tractors added another 4,358 units to the year's total. Sales remained strong even at the year's end, with December 2024 figures showing 9,243 sub-40 hp tractors, 5,276 medium tractors, 2,093 large 2WD tractors, and 358 4WD tractors sold. This vigorous sales activity drew down inventory, which stood at 121,723 total farm tractors at the beginning of December 2024, signaling a need for continued production and HPU procurement.

Aerospace and Defense Industries Demand Precision Hydraulic Systems for Missions

The exacting standards of the aerospace and defense sectors create a premium-tier demand for highly specialized hydraulic power units. In this critical segment of the US hydraulic power unit market, performance and reliability are non-negotiable. This was highlighted in May 2024 when Bell selected Eaton to supply crucial hydraulic power generation and conveyance systems for the U.S. Army's Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft. The global scale of this specialized market is significant, with the aircraft hydraulic systems market volume reaching 30.9 million units in 2024.

Looking ahead, forecasts show the market size expanding from $2.56 billion in 2024 to an impressive $2.91 billion in 2025. This growth trajectory is set to continue, with projections anticipating the market will reach a value of $4.68 billion by 2029, securing long-term demand for advanced HPUs capable of meeting stringent military and civilian aviation specifications.

New Industrial Facility Investments Signal a Strong Future HPU Demand

A powerful leading indicator for future growth in the US hydraulic power unit market is the high volume of investment in new and upgraded industrial facilities. In 2024, an impressive 1,702 new industrial manufacturing projects were identified across the United States. The majority of these, 1,481 projects, were for the establishment of new manufacturing and production facilities. This wave of investment includes 530 brand-new industrial constructions, 526 projects focused on expanding existing facilities, and 725 projects involving significant renovations or equipment upgrades.

The scale of these investments is substantial, with 213 of the new projects identified in 2024 carrying an estimated value of $100 million or more. The most active month for new project identification was March 2024, with 174 projects announced. Tangible examples include Southland Industrial Coatings’ new 100,000-square-foot facility in Louisiana, set for completion in spring 2025, and Schaeffler’s 130,000-square-foot automotive plant in Ohio, scheduled to be finished in Q3 2025.

Competitive Strategies and Product Launches Shape the Modern HPU Landscape

The competitive dynamics of the US hydraulic power unit market are being actively shaped by the strategic actions of industry leaders. In February 2024, Eaton expanded its offerings by introducing three new power take-off (PTO) series—the Bezares 3960, 2500, and 500—which were showcased at the Work Truck Show in March 2024. Similarly, Danfoss Power Solutions made a significant move on February 20, 2024, by launching its newly combined Integrated Circuit Solutions (ICS) portfolio. This powerful portfolio has the capacity to produce over 5 million valves and 600,000 hydraulic integrated circuits annually.

Danfoss continued its innovation push on June 20, 2024, with the global launch of its DHRC line of hydraulic remote controls, including the DHRCJ joystick. Further expanding its portfolio in October 2024, Danfoss introduced the high-performance KBFRG4-5 proportional valve. Looking ahead, Danfoss is set to engage customers at booth #107 at Yotta 2025, while Eaton has scheduled its Q2 2025 earnings call for August 5, 2025, where further strategic insights are anticipated.

Technological Integration and Artificial Intelligence Redefine Hydraulic System Capabilities

Innovation is at the core of the evolving US hydraulic power unit market, with smart technology and AI creating more efficient and intelligent systems. As of 2024, Generative AI is being leveraged to optimize production cycles, with notable potential for reducing R&D costs. The adoption of these advanced technologies is gaining momentum; a 2024 survey revealed that 35% of U.S. businesses have already integrated AI into their operations. Technology leaders are facilitating this shift. In 2024, Festo launched its Festo AX Data Access solution, enabling component data to be fed directly into the Siemens Industrial Edge platform for enhanced monitoring and control.

Danfoss is empowering designers with its EasyManifold software, which allows a user to create a custom Hydraulic Integrated Circuit, complete with a 2D drawing and 3D model, in under an hour. This drive for innovation extends to electrification, with prototypes for Danfoss's ED3 onboard charger, delivering 43 kilowatts of AC power, expected in 2024. The ED3 can also pull up to 44 kW of DC power from a vehicle's battery.

Advanced Product Specifications Meet Evolving High-Performance Market Demands

The technical specifications of new components directly reflect the sophisticated needs of the end-user base in the US hydraulic power unit market. The new Danfoss KBFRG4-5 proportional valve, released in October 2024, exemplifies this trend with a maximum pressure rating of 350 bar (5,076 psi) and a maximum flow of 290 liters per minute. This valve delivers exceptional performance, boasting a competitive step response of just 20 milliseconds. It is engineered for durability, built to withstand 7.8 g of random vibration and a 50 g shock, and features an IP67 ingress protection rating.

Danfoss’s new DHRC line, launched in June 2024, is equally robust. The DHRCJ joystick and double pedal have a rated flow of 20 L/min, while the accompanying DHRCD sectional valve has a rated flow of 10 L/min. These components are designed for harsh environments, performing consistently across a temperature range of -40°C to 60°C. The DHRCJ joystick switch box is rated to IP68, with its proportional switch achieving an IP69K rating for ultimate protection.

Renewable Energy Sector Growth Presents New Frontiers for Hydraulic Power

The accelerating transition to renewable energy is carving out a significant and growing niche for hydraulic systems, particularly within the wind power sector. This emerging segment of the US hydraulic power unit market is driven by the need for reliable pitch and braking systems in modern wind turbines. In 2024, the U.S. installed 5.2 gigawatts (GW) of new wind power capacity. This total included 3.9 GW from new onshore wind farms and an additional 1.3 GW from onshore repowering projects.

The U.S. is on track to add a total of 7.1 GW of new wind capacity in 2024. This consistent growth is expanding the nation's green energy infrastructure, with total installed onshore wind capacity in the U.S. expected to exceed 153 GW by the end of 2024. Each new turbine installed represents a demand for sophisticated hydraulic power units, linking the future of the HPU market directly to the nation's sustainability goals.

U.S. Hydraulic Power Unit Market Major Players:

Bosch Rexroth AG

Bailey International, LLC

Branch Hydraulic Systems Ltd.

Dana Motion Systems

Eaton Corporation

Energy Manufacturing Co., Inc.

HCS Control Systems Ltd

Hydac International GmbH

Hydromega Services Inc.

Hydro-Tek Co Ltd

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Related Fluid Power Ltd.

Weber-Hydraulik GmbH

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Power Source

Electric

Diesel

Gasoline

By Operating Pressure

<750 psi

750-2000 psi

2000-3000 psi

>3000 psi

By Application

Industrial

Mobile

Others

