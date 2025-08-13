Saudi Arabia $25+ Bn Processed Food Market Trends, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2030F | Surge in Demand for Plant-Based and Clean Label Foods Gains Momentum

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Processed Food Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Saudi Arabia Processed Food Market was valued at USD 16.78 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 25.12 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.96%

The Saudi Arabia Processed Food market is experiencing steady growth, driven by several key factors. Urbanization and shifting consumer lifestyles are major contributors, as more people in urban areas seek convenient and time-saving food options. Increasing disposable income allows consumers to explore a wider variety of processed food, including premium and health-focused products.

Also, the growing trend towards health and wellness is pushing the demand for products that cater to specific dietary needs, such as low-fat, gluten-free, and sugar-free foods. The country's youthful population and exposure to global food trends contribute to a higher demand for diverse and innovative food offerings. The expansion of modern retail channels and online grocery platforms also facilitates the market's growth, making processed foods more accessible to a larger consumer base.

Key Market Drivers

Rising Young & Tech Savvy Population Across the Region

The rising young and tech-savvy population in Saudi Arabia plays a significant role in driving the processed food market. According to a recent study, as of 2023, internet penetration was 99.0%, and there were 36.31 million internet users in Saudi Arabia. With a large proportion of the population under the age of 30, the demand for quick, convenient, and innovative food products is on the rise. Younger consumers are more open to trying new, global food trends and are increasingly health-conscious, seeking options that align with their lifestyle preferences.

This demographic is also highly connected through social media and digital platforms, influencing food choices and shaping purchasing behaviors. Online grocery shopping and food delivery services, which appeal to this tech-savvy group, are expanding rapidly, making processed foods more accessible. The younger generation's inclination toward fast, ready-to-eat meals, as well as products with clear labeling and health benefits, further fuels the growth of the processed food market in Saudi Arabia.

Key Market Challenges

Increased Competition from Local and International Brands

In Saudi Arabia's processed food market, increased competition from both local and international brands presents a significant challenge. The rise of homegrown chains like Albaik and Herfy, which offer Halal-certified, culturally resonant products, intensifies rivalry against global players such as McDonald's and KFC. The growing preference for local produce and private-label items, driven by consumer interest in value and quality, further pressures established brands to adapt. This dynamic landscape compels processed food companies to innovate, enhance product offerings, and align with local consumer preferences to maintain competitiveness.

Key Market Trends

Rising Popularity of Plant-Based and Clean Label Foods

The rising popularity of plant-based and clean label foods is one of the key trends shaping Saudi Arabia's processed food market. As health-conscious consumers become more aware of the environmental and ethical impacts of their food choices, demand for plant-based alternatives has surged. This trend is driven by a growing interest in vegetarian and vegan diets, as well as a shift towards cleaner, more natural ingredients.

Consumers are increasingly looking for food products that are free from artificial additives, preservatives, and genetically modified organisms (GMOs), leading to the rise of clean label offerings. This shift is not only seen in plant-based meat alternatives but also in dairy, snacks, and beverages. The market is responding with innovative products that offer transparent ingredient lists, catering to the increasing demand for healthier and more sustainable food options.

Key Market Players:

Wafrah for Industry & Development

Nashar Trading Company

Siniora Food Industries Company

Shell Fisheries

KSA and Company

Kerry Group plc

Gits Food Products Pvt. Ltd

VezbyNature

Vegfresh Inc

Seneca Foods Corporation

Report Scope

Saudi Arabia Processed Food Market, By Product:

Processed Meat and Seafood

Breakfast Cereals

Processed Fruit & Veggies

Ready Meals

Snacks & Beverages

Others

Saudi Arabia Processed Food Market, By Distribution Channel:

Traditional Trade

Institutional Sales

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Online

Others

Saudi Arabia Processed Food Market, By Region:

Eastern

Western

Northern & Central

Southern

