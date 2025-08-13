Hexagon Agility to Supply CNG Fuel Systems for 100 Trucks in Major Mexico Rollout

Salisbury, NC, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hexagon Agility, a global leader in clean fuel solutions, has received an order to deliver compressed natural gas (CNG) fuel systems for 100 heavy-duty trucks to be operated by Trayecto, the largest trucking company in Mexico. Each vehicle will feature Hexagon Agility’s largest available onboard CNG fueling system, as well as the new Cummins X15N natural gas engine.

This high-impact deployment is a major milestone for the region and is made possible through collaboration with Kenworth Mexicana, which now is offering CNG-powered trucks featuring the Cummins X15N platform in Mexico and Latin America.

“This is a watershed moment for clean trucking in this region of the world, where fleets have long-awaited access to a viable alternative to diesel for heavy-duty, long-haul applications,” said Eric Bippus, Chief Commercial Officer for Hexagon Agility. “We are grateful that our proven fuel systems can be part of a winning combination to bring more affordable and cleaner commercial transportation to Trayecto and many other companies.”

All trucks will feature one of Hexagon Agility’s two largest onboard CNG fuel systems available to date - delivering unprecedented storage capacity and range. Both high-capacity configurations enable a driving range of over 1,000 kilometers (depending on payload and terrain). With heavy vehicle weights and demanding routes, these extended-range systems are critical for maintaining operational efficiency while dramatically reducing emissions.

And when fueled with renewable natural gas (RNG), trucks equipped with these fuels systems and the Cummins X15N engine can achieve carbon-negative operations—offering a valuable tool for fleets working to meet climate targets and regulatory requirements.

Growing Momentum

This latest order from Trayecto builds on growing market momentum. It follows a recently announced order from a leading American consumer goods manufacturer for 60 natural gas trucks - the second fleet to place a major order for X15N-powered trucks in North America, following a pre-deployment order from UPS in 2024. Together, these milestones highlight a rapidly accelerating shift toward clean, scalable technologies for commercial freight.

About Trayecto

Trayecto is the biggest freight transportation company in Mexico. With more than 5,300 trucks, more than 11,000 trailers and more than 10,500 transportation and logistics professionals, it is a company with a high sense of safety, security, and environmental care. Trayecto provides the most complete portfolio of transportation services in Mexico, including regular and specialized cargo, transporting different types of goods, such as domestic, food grade, hazmat, gases, chemicals, beverages, intermodal (last mile and ports), controlled temperature, and vehicles, with both national and international coverage.

About Kenworth Mexicana

Kenworth Truck Company, founded in 1923, specializes in the design and manufacture of The World’s Best® heavy- and medium-duty trucks. As a leader in the development of advanced clean diesel powertrains, zero and near-zero emissions vehicles, connected truck technologies and advanced driver assistance systems, Kenworth is creating transportation solutions to drive a better world. Kenworth’s Internet home page is at www.kenworth.com. Kenworth is a PACCAR company.

About Hexagon Agility

Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, is a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles and bulk gas transportation. Its product offerings include (renewable) natural gas bulk distribution systems of compressed gases, lightweight Type 4 composite natural gas cylinders, and (renewable) natural gas fuel systems. These products transport clean gaseous fuels and enable vehicles to reduce emissions while lowering operating costs. Learn more at hexagonagility.com and follow @HexagonAgility on LinkedIn.

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility and industrial applications. Learn more at hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on LinkedIn.