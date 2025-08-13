Saudi Arabia Crane Rental Market Trends, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2030F | Vision 2030 Fuels Growth - Emerging Mega-Projects Driving Demand for Mobile, Crawler Cranes

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Crane Rental Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Saudi Arabia Crane Rental Market was valued at USD 300.78 Million in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 536.47 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 9.96%.

The Saudi Arabia crane rental market has emerged as a vital pillar supporting the Kingdom's transformation under Vision 2030. The government's strategic push for economic diversification has unleashed a wave of construction activity across sectors such as infrastructure, oil & gas, urban development, and logistics. Contractors and developers increasingly prefer crane rentals over ownership due to cost optimization, maintenance avoidance, and access to a wide variety of specialized equipment.

Mega-projects like NEOM, the Red Sea Development, Qiddiya, Riyadh Metro, and numerous airport expansions are driving unprecedented demand for heavy lifting solutions. This has led to a spike in rentals of high-capacity mobile, all-terrain, and crawler cranes. Moreover, Saudi Aramco's ongoing investment in refinery upgrades, gas compression, and offshore platforms continues to fuel long-term crane leasing contracts, especially in the Eastern Province.

Mobile cranes form the backbone of the rental market due to their adaptability and high usage across mid-rise buildings, infrastructure bridges, and modular industrial sites. Tower cranes are also gaining traction with high-rise commercial developments in urban areas like Riyadh and Jeddah. In parallel, demand for overhead cranes is rising in industrial segments, especially in logistics zones, manufacturing plants, and ports.

Key Market Drivers

Rapid Expansion of Infrastructure Projects

Saudi Arabia's ongoing infrastructure transformation is one of the strongest demand drivers for crane rentals. The government has allocated over SAR 1.2 trillion (USD 0.32 trillion) for infrastructure between 2021 and 2030, which includes roads, bridges, railways, and seaports. Crane rental demand is particularly high in regions like Riyadh and Eastern Province, where multi-billion-riyal projects are underway.

The Riyadh Metro project, spanning 176 km with 85 stations, has involved over 10,000 equipment rentals, with mobile cranes forming a major share.

NEOM's Oxagon and The Line are already under development, with more than 80 tower cranes deployed across core sites in 2024.

The Ministry of Transport aims to construct over 3,000 km of new roads by 2026, directly increasing crawler and mobile crane demand.

The Jeddah Central Project and the King Salman Park in Riyadh have generated over 2,000 crane operation hours/month since 2023.

The Saudi Landbridge rail project, a 950 km line, requires high-capacity lifting cranes for bridge spans, expected to need over 200 mobile units annually through 2027.

The scale and diversity of these infrastructure investments are creating sustained long-term demand across all crane capacities and types. Rental firms are aligning fleets with project schedules and terrain conditions, leading to improved asset utilization and long-term leasing contracts.

Key Market Challenges

Equipment Availability vs. Demand Peaks

Saudi Arabia's crane rental market is subjected to erratic demand spikes driven by large infrastructure projects like NEOM and Riyadh Metro, often leading to equipment shortages at critical phases. Demand surges have created pressure when infrastructure initiatives begin simultaneously, meaning during peak periods some firms report fleet utilization exceeding 95%, while in off-peak months utilization falls below 60%. Rental firms face monthly downtime of up to 25% when projects pause or delay.

Smaller operators, with fleet sizes under 50 cranes, often cannot scale during peak periods and may have equipment idle for over two months per year, while larger players with 300-500 cranes struggle to keep replacement units ready. Responding to these fluctuations, many rental providers offer discounts of 10-20% or extend site durations by 15-30% to retain clients, but these tactics cut into operating margins. Additionally, 40-50% of requests during peak seasons remain unfulfilled due to insufficient fleet, prompting reliance on subcontractors or importing cranes temporarily. The interplay of overutilization and surplus during downtime strains profitability and operational planning.

Key Market Trends

Rise of Digital Platforms and Tech Integration in Crane Rentals

The digitalization of the construction equipment rental space is rapidly gaining ground in Saudi Arabia, with crane rental companies integrating technology-driven platforms to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and better serve clients. A standout example is the emergence of platforms like MYCRANE, the first global digital marketplace for crane rental, which recently expanded into the Kingdom. As construction stakeholders increasingly value time savings, cost optimization, and transparency, these platforms are disrupting traditional rental models and becoming critical tools in project planning and execution.

Online platforms allow contractors to instantly search for available cranes based on lifting capacity, location, project duration, and crane type. This eliminates time-consuming negotiations and ensures better utilization of idle machinery. For rental companies, it opens the door to broader market exposure, seamless client onboarding, and automated booking systems. Beyond matchmaking, digital tools are also being adopted in operations. GPS tracking, telematics, load monitoring systems, and predictive maintenance technologies are being embedded into cranes, offering real-time data on usage, wear-and-tear, and operating efficiency. These tools not only improve safety compliance but also reduce downtime, a key concern in time-bound infrastructure projects.

Additionally, remote crane monitoring enables rental companies to offer on-demand technical support, track productivity, and anticipate equipment failures. Some firms are even leveraging AI and data analytics to forecast demand, schedule fleet maintenance, and manage logistics. This tech-driven evolution reflects broader trends in Saudi Arabia's construction ecosystem, where digital transformation is being prioritized under Vision 2030. Consequently, tech-integrated crane rental services are no longer a luxury but a necessity, particularly for large contractors looking to minimize delays and optimize operational performance across multiple projects.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 88 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $300.78 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $536.47 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.9% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia



Report Scope

Key Market Players:

Arabian Machinery & Heavy Equipment Company

Bin Quraya

Al-Arabi Heavy Equipment Lease Co.

Rezayat Sparrow Arabian Crane Hire

ACT Crane & Heavy Equipment

Sarens Nass Middle East

The Crane Club

Tamimi Rentals

Fahad S. Al Tamimi & Partners

Arabian Consolidated Trading

Saudi Arabia Crane Rental Market, By Crane Type:

Mobile cranes

Fixed cranes

Marine/offshore cranes

Others

Saudi Arabia Crane Rental Market, By Lifting Capacity:

Up to 150 Tons

151-300 Tons

301-600 Tons

Above 600 Tons

Saudi Arabia Crane Rental Market, By Application:

Construction & Infrastructure

Oil & Gas

Mining & Excavation

Others

Saudi Arabia Crane Rental Market, By Region:

Riyadh

Makkah

Madinah

Eastern Province

Asir

Tabuk

Rest of Saudi Arabia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8qivyp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment