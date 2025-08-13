It’s Happening: Danger Globe to Launch ‘Globe of Death’ Motorcycle Stunt Show in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Danger Globe , top provider of globe of death performances and motorcycle stunt shows, today announced its establishment as an extreme event entertainment service.

Spearheaded by veteran stunt performer Guilherme Rodrigues, aka Guil, Danger Globe brings high-octane motorcycle stunts inside a steel globe to center stage. These adrenaline-fueled spectacles are designed for corporate events, festivals, product launches, and immersive brand experiences across the UAE and wider Middle East.

Danger Globe goes back to 1997, starting in Brazil, where the Familia Rodrigues designed a globe of death show. They performed in circuses and at motorcycle events in southern Brazil, including appearances at the Formula 1 track in Interlagos, São Paulo. Guil later took his act internationally, participating in global shows, from Top Gear Live to Dubai’s Automadness.



Guilherme Rodrigues, aka Guil, founder of Danger Globe

In 2012, Guil moved to Dubai to focus on design and UX. By 2020, the company fabricated a new globe of death and shipped it to Dubai. Despite COVID-19 delays, he collaborated with a motorcycle enthusiast at The Warehouse Four.

Together, they’ve assembled and tested the globe later that year, spiking the attention of both influencers and local riders.

Talk about a dream come true.

In late 2021, Danger Globe also appeared in a Honda advertisement focused on passion and brand values. Interestingly, this grabbed the attention of the top manager at Honda and the GM of MENA, who praised the brand publicly on LinkedIn.



Globe of Death

Danger Globe today provides globe of death Dubai performances where riders perform maneuvers inside the globe, delivering a top-tier motorcycle stunt show.

"We strive to introduce new audiences to the traditional stunt, in Dubai and beyond," said Guil. "Our shows are designed to fit all event formats and generate shareable content as extreme event entertainment."

Event organizers can rely on Danger Globe for high-impact entertainment experiences:

Globe of Death stunt shows, captivating audiences with high-speed motorcycle feats, perfect for events across Dubai and the wider region.

Customizable performances tailored to event themes, brand messaging, or specific audience demographics.

Visually dynamic stunts that serve as social media focal points, driving engagement and shareability.

Opportunities for content creation, including video and photography for promotional campaigns, highlight reels, and branded storytelling.

Access to performance footage via the official Danger Globe YouTube channel, offering a glimpse into the spectacle.





About Danger Globe

Danger Globe offers Globe of Death motorcycle stunt shows based in Dubai, drawing on family expertise to provide extreme event entertainment for various occasions. The company focuses on performances that align with event needs and produce memorable content. Updates on stunts and events are available through its channels.



Media Contact

www.dangerglobe.com

Guil Rodrigues

reachout@dangerglobe.com

