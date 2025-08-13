Composite Pressure Vessels Market is Forecasted to Reach US$6.2 Billion in 2031, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global composite pressure vessels market size was valued at US$1.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$6.2 billion by 2031, witnessing a market growth CAGR of 17.7% from 2024 to 2031, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global composite pressure vessels market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging market trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Click here to get a free sample of the report:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/2395/composite-pressure-vessels-market.html#form



Market Statistics

Market Size in 2024 US$1.9 billion Market Size in 2031 US$6.2 billion Growth (CAGR) 17.7% during 2024-2031 Cumulative Sales Opportunity 2024 to 2031 US$31.4 billion Leading Application Type Gas Carrier & Storage Leading Pressure Vessel Type Type IV Vessels Leading Region Asia-Pacific Forecast Period 2024-2031 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 3 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights & Market Share Analysis of the Composite Pressure Vessels Market:

The global composite pressure vessels market is segmented based on application type, pressure vessel type, and region.

Based on application type –

The composite pressure vessels market is segmented into life support, transportation, recreational, industrial, gas carrier & storage, and other applications.

The gas carrier & storage is expected to drive the demand for composite pressure vessels propelled by the rising use of natural gas and hydrogen, advancements in composite materials, and increasing adoption in marine, aerospace, and industrial applications.

propelled by the rising use of natural gas and hydrogen, advancements in composite materials, and increasing adoption in marine, aerospace, and industrial applications. As the shift toward clean energy and efficient fuel storage accelerates, the category is also expected to grow at the fastest rate in the coming years.



Based on pressure vessel type –

The market is segmented into type II vessels, type III vessels, and type IV vessels.

Type IV vessels are expected to dominate the market and grow the fastest due to their wider use, fueled by their lightweight design, high-pressure retaining capacity, corrosion resistance, and increasing adoption in transportation, energy, and industrial industries.

and grow the fastest due to their wider use, fueled by their lightweight design, high-pressure retaining capacity, corrosion resistance, and increasing adoption in transportation, energy, and industrial industries. The rising demand for hydrogen and CNG storage, driven by clean energy initiatives, advancements in fuel cell technology, and stringent environmental regulations, is further accelerating their growth. Their long lifespan, fuel efficiency benefits, and increasing use in automotive, aerospace, and marine applications make them the preferred choice for high-performance gas storage solutions.



To know the most attractive segments, click here for a free sample of the report:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/2395/composite-pressure-vessels-market.html#form



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the dominant region in the composite pressure vessels market and is likely to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. This growth outlook is mainly attributed to the following:

Rising demand for clean energy storage, rapid industrialization, and strong government support.

The expansion of hydrogen and CNG-based transportation, increasing investments in energy infrastructure, and the region’s leadership in composite material manufacturing are key growth drivers of the region’s market.

With ambitious net-zero targets and incentives for hydrogen adoption, Asia Pacific is set to experience significant market expansion in the coming years.



Composite Pressure Vessels Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Rising demand for CNG and hydrogen-powered vehicles, advancements in composite materials enhancing lightweight, durable fuel storage, and stringent environmental regulations promoting clean energy adoption.

Industries like aerospace and manufacturing are increasingly adopting high-strength, lightweight pressure vessels to improve efficiency and safety, while investments in hydrogen infrastructure are accelerating the transition to a scalable hydrogen economy.

These trends highlight a convergence of technological innovation, regulatory pressure, and sustainability goals that are reshaping the energy and industrial industries.



Competitive Landscape: Top 10 Companies in the Composite Pressure Vessels Market:

The market is highly consolidated, with fewer than 100 players across the region. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors, including price, service offerings, regional presence, etc. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

Hexagon Composites ASA

Luxfer Holdings PLC

Worthington Industries, Inc.

ILJIN Composites Co., Ltd.

Forvia SE

Sinoma Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

CIMC Enric Holdings Limited

Quantum Fuel Systems LLC

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Beijing Tianhai Industry Co., Ltd.



What Deliverables Will You Get in This Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant content in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Composite Pressure Vessels Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecasts and trend data, and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



For Customization or Any Other Queries, get in Touch with Our Industry Experts at: sales@stratviewresearch.com



Related Reports:



Also Read Our Newly Published Reports on GlobeNewswire:



About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research and consulting firm that highly specializes in IT & Telecom, aerospace & defense, chemicals, and a few other industries.

It launches a limited number of reports annually on the above-mentioned specializations. Thorough analysis and accurate forecasts in this report enable the readers to take convincing business decisions.

Stratview Research has been helping companies meet their global and regional growth objectives by offering customized research services. These include market assessment, due diligence, opportunity screening, voice of customer analysis, market entry strategies, and more.

Are you looking for any specific data customized to your objectives? We are just a mail away.