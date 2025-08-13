Aircraft Harsh Harness Market is Forecasted to Reach US$0.3 Billion in 2034, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aircraft harsh harness market size was valued at US$0.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$0.3 billion by 2034, witnessing a market growth CAGR of 3.7% from 2024 to 2034, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global aircraft harsh harness market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging market trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Market Statistics

Market Size in 2024 US$0.2 billion Market Size in 2034 US$0.3 billion Growth (CAGR) 3.7% during 2024-2034 Cumulative Sales Opportunity 2024 to 2034 US$2.9 billion Leading Platform Type Commercial Aircraft Leading Application Type Engine Leading End User Type OE Leading Region North America Forecast Period 2024-2034 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 4 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights & Market Share Analysis of the Aircraft Harsh Harness Market:

The global aircraft harsh harness market is segmented based on platform type, application type, end-user type, and region.

Based on platform type –

The market of aircraft harsh harness is segmented into commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, military aircraft, and helicopters. Commercial aircraft is expected to remain the largest and fastest-growing platform type in the market during the forecast period .

. A rise in the production rates of various commercial aircraft is anticipated to boost the market demand in the coming years. Boeing, in its recent outlook (2024-2043), predicted that there would be deliveries of about 43,975 commercial and regional aircraft over the next twenty years. Similarly, Airbus’ GMF 2024-43 predicts demand for more than 42,430 new aircraft deliveries over the next two decades.

Based on application type –

The market is segmented into engines, wings, and landing gears. During the next nine years, engines will continue to be the most prevalent application in the market.

Key applications of the harsh harness are the engine inlet and engine ice protection system (EIPS). Safran S.A. and GKN Aerospace are the leading players in engine applications. The landing gears segment is likely to witness the highest growth in the market during the forecast period.

Based on end user type –

The market for aircraft harsh harness is bifurcated on the basis of end-user type into OE and aftermarket. OE is likely to be the major source of demand for aircraft harsh harnesses in the foreseeable future .

. The aftermarket segment holds a negligible share, as wires and cables (or harnesses) typically have a lifespan that coincides with that of the aircraft, resulting in minimal replacements.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is expected to remain the largest market over the next nine years, while Asia-Pacific is likely to grow at the fastest rate. This growth outlook is mainly attributed to the following:

The USA is the growth engine of the region’s market and has one of the largest fleets of commercial and military aircraft in the world. Due to the presence of major companies, the region is an early adopter in the industry, in terms of technology and material adoption.

Asia-Pacific is likely to grow at the fastest pace in the market over the next nine years, driven by a host of factors including increasing demand for commercial aircraft to support rising passenger traffic, increasing defense budget of key economies, the opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus, and the indigenous commercial aircraft (COMAC C919).



Aircraft Harsh Harness Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

An expected increase in the production rate of key programs (A220, A320neo family, A350XWB, B737Max, and B787).

The entry of new aircraft programs (B777x, C919, etc.).

An expected rise in the aircraft fleet size.

Increasing investments in electric aircraft.

Increasing use of wires & cables in modern aircraft.

Technological advancements in electrical systems and materials.

Stringent safety and regulatory standards are driving higher-quality wiring solutions.



Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in the Aircraft Harsh Harness Market:

Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

Safran S.A.

GKN Aerospace (Part of Melrose PLC)

Latécoère

Unison Industries

Glenair

Ducommun Incorporated

Ultra

Amphenol Corporation.



What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Aircraft Harsh Harness Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



