Building on Success of Trailblazing Fund I, GoalVest Completes First Close of its Venture Growth Fund II on Path to $50 Million Target

New York, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoalVest Venture Capital, a division of GoalVest Advisory LLC, collectively (“GoalVest”), a female-founded boutique RIA and venture capital firm, today announced the first close of GoalVest Venture Growth Fund II (“Fund II”), targeting a $50 million raise. The successful first close demonstrates significant investor enthusiasm for GoalVest’s forward-thinking approach to growth-stage venture capital with approximately 60 Limited Partners (“LPs”).
The initial close of Fund II comes amid strong performance of GoalVest’s first fund (“Fund I”), which recently saw the IPO of CoreWeave, a leading AI infrastructure company. Since its IPO in late March of 2025, CoreWeave’s value has increased approximately 2.5x. Fund I also ranks within the top decile globally for IRR in its vintage class, according to Pitchbook’s 4Q24 benchmarks. As of second quarter 2025, Fund I boasts a net IRR of 40% since inception in April 2022, significantly outperforming the Forge Private Market Index (FPMI), which declined by ~30% over the same period.
“CoreWeave’s IPO marks just the beginning of value realization in our portfolio with many other notable names like Anduril and OLIPOP on the cusp of exiting,” said Sevasti Balafas, Founder and CEO of GoalVest Advisory. “We’re proud to achieve this important fundraising milestone, especially given the challenging fundraising environment. The performance of Fund I has validated our thesis, and Fund II will continue to amplify the reach of our unique approach.”
Reinventing Venture Capital to Better Serve LPs
GoalVest launched its growth-stage venture platform in response to the hype-driven market of 2020–2021, recognizing that traditional venture models were no longer meeting the needs of LPs in the current environment.
“We listened to our LPs and built the fund they asked for — faster distributions, lower fees, and more co-investments,” said Blair Cohen, Managing Partner of GoalVest Venture Capital. “This is how the next wave of venture capital will look.”
GoalVest has reimagined the venture model from top to bottom:
- Multi-Channel Deal Sourcing: Leveraging secondary markets – an emerging channel to access a wider company universe and attain best pricing – alongside traditional primary funding rounds
- Fundamentals First Philosophy: Prioritizing bottom-up fundamental analysis and profitability over typical VC playbook of hype and trend following
- Multi-Sector Diversification: Mitigating risk by investing in a broader set of sectors including defensive sectors such as Consumer and Industrials to reach beyond Tech
- LP-friendly Structure: Offering investors shorter fund cycles, faster distributions, lower fees, and more co-investments
“We’re taking a grounded approach to venture capital -- viewing ourselves as stock pickers ignoring hype,” said Cohen. “Unlike traditional VCs, we employ a rigorous hedge fund-style approach to trade execution, diligence, and portfolio construction. We aren’t constrained by traditional sourcing methods or a narrow vertical focus but build a highly diversified basket of companies sourced at the best price.”
Fund II will continue to raise capital, with limited remaining capacity, and deploy across growth-stage venture capital over the coming quarters. For access to the dataroom or to learn more about co-investment opportunities, contact Blair Cohen at Blair@goalvestadvisory.com or visit https://goalvestadvisory.com/venturecapital.
About GoalVest Venture Capital & GoalVest Advisory LLC
GoalVest Venture Capital, a division of GoalVest Advisory LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor managing over $650 million in AUM, leverages a disciplined, hedge fund-style approach to identify and invest in promising venture capital opportunities. Led by experienced investor Blair Cohen, GoalVest focuses on fundamentally strong growth-stage investments across Technology, Consumer, and Industrials. Fund I's diverse, high-conviction portfolio includes leading companies such as CoreWeave, Insomnia Cookies, and Plaid, sourced through both primary and secondary market channels.
Important Disclosures:
This document does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation or recommendation to buy interests in either fund, or any fund managed by GoalVest Advisory LLC (“GoalVest” ) or any other securities, financial products or services. Please refer to GoalVest Advisory LLC’s (“GoalVest”) Form ADV Part 2A for a more complete description of GoalVest’s business and practices, and material risk disclosures concerning GoalVest’s investment strategies. GoalVest Pre-IPO Venture Growth Fund I (“Fund I”) is a privately offered fund that closed in 2022 and is no longer being offered to new investors. GoalVest Venture Growth Fund II (“Fund II”) is the new fund being offered by GoalVest. The investments selected and shown for Fund I do not include all of the companies invested in by Fund I. For a complete list of investments invested in, and their performance, please contact Blair Cohen (blair@goalvestadvisory.com). Not all of Fund I’s investment have been included, and the investments shown are included as an illustration only, and not all investments made have enjoyed the same performance. Performance results presented for each position presented are extracted from Fund I’s portfolio, are presented by calculating the gross performance, and reducing the gross performance so it is net of estimated fees and expenses of Fund I, and reflect the reinvestment of all dividends, if any. The performance of Fund I presented is shown net of all fees and expenses of Fund I. Extracted performance of investments in Fund I presented also reflects the deduction of fees and expenses of Fund I. Fund I’s advisory fees for GoalVest are generally equal to 1.5.% per annum, plus a performance fee of 15%. It should not be assumed that investments made in the future will be profitable or will equal the performance of the securities noted. Further, there is no guarantee that any of the companies in which Fund I invested will have equity available for investment in by Fund II. Therefore, an investors’ exposure to venture capital investments will be different, and the performance of Fund II will not be the same as that which was enjoyed by investors in Fund I. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. Investments in Fund II involve substantial risks including potential loss of principal. Please see the Fund II Confidential Private Placement Memorandum for a more complete description of risks. To request access to Fund II’s confidential offering documents, contact Blair Cohen (blair@goalvestadvisory.com). Returns for any period may be attributable to certain market conditions, fund size, and timing of transaction, which may not be repeated. Diversification does not assure a profit or protect against loss in a declining market. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Actual results may vary. Indices are unmanaged and investors cannot directly invest in them. They are often not subject to the expenses and fees like the funds are and are often comprised of securities or other investments that differ from that of the Funds. For these and a variety of other reasons, the index may not be an appropriate comparison or benchmark for the funds shown herein. Statements in this material are stated as of the dates specified herein. No representation or warranty (express or implied) is made or can be given with respect to the accuracy or completeness of the information in this material. No representation is made that the performance presented will be achieved as a result of implementing investments substantially identical or similar to those described herein or that every assumption made in achieving, calculating, or presenting the historical performance information has been considered or stated. Any changes to assumptions could have a material impact on the investment returns that are presented by way of example. The investments mentioned may not be appropriate for all clients. Any product discussed herein may be purchased only after a client has carefully reviewed the offering memorandum and executed the subscription documents. Before making any investment, each investor should carefully consider the risks associated with the investment, as discussed in the applicable offering memorandum, and make a determination based upon their own particular circumstances, that the investment is consistent with their investment objectives and risk tolerance. Alternative investments often are speculative and include a high degree of risk. Investors could lose all or a substantial amount of their investment. Alternative investments are appropriate only for eligible, long-term investors who are willing to forgo liquidity and put capital at risk for an indefinite period of time. They may be highly illiquid and can engage in leverage and other speculative practices that may increase the volatility and risk of loss. Alternative Investments typically have higher fees than traditional investments. Investors should carefully review and consider potential risks before investing. Certain of these risks may include but are not limited to: loss of all or a substantial portion of the investment due to leveraging, short-selling, or other speculative practices, lack of liquidity in that there may be no secondary market for a fund, volatility of returns, restrictions on transferring interests in a fund, potential lack of diversification and resulting higher risk due to concentration of trading authority when a single advisor is utilized, absence of information regarding valuations and pricing, complex tax structures and delays in tax reporting, less regulation and higher fees than mutual funds, risks associated with the operations, personnel, and processes of the manager, and risks associated with cybersecurity. Alternative investments involve complex tax structures, tax inefficient investing, and delays in distributing important tax information. Individual funds have specific risks related to their investment programs that will vary from fund to fund. Clients should consult their own tax and egal advisors. None of the information provided in this document should be considered as impartial investment advice or advice given in a fiduciary capacity. GoalVest has and will recommend investments in the private funds described herein to those of its investment advisory clients for which investment in the funds is suitable. This presents a conflict of interest in that GoalVest or its related persons may receive more compensation from investment in the fund than from other investments. Nevertheless, GoalVest acts in the best interest of the client consistently with its fiduciary duties. Certain information contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual events, results or the performance of a fund may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Information contained in this document is not intended for persons in any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to the laws or regulations of that jurisdiction or which would subject GoalVest to any unintended registration requirements. None of the information contained in this document has been filed or will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, any regulatory under any state securities laws or any other governmental or self-regulatory authority. No governmental authority has passed or will pass on the merits of this offering or the adequacy of this document. Any representation to the contrary is unlawful.