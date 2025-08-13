Building on Success of Trailblazing Fund I, GoalVest Completes First Close of its Venture Growth Fund II on Path to $50 Million Target

New York, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoalVest Venture Capital, a division of GoalVest Advisory LLC, collectively (“GoalVest”), a female-founded boutique RIA and venture capital firm, today announced the first close of GoalVest Venture Growth Fund II (“Fund II”), targeting a $50 million raise. The successful first close demonstrates significant investor enthusiasm for GoalVest’s forward-thinking approach to growth-stage venture capital with approximately 60 Limited Partners (“LPs”).

The initial close of Fund II comes amid strong performance of GoalVest’s first fund (“Fund I”), which recently saw the IPO of CoreWeave, a leading AI infrastructure company. Since its IPO in late March of 2025, CoreWeave’s value has increased approximately 2.5x. Fund I also ranks within the top decile globally for IRR in its vintage class, according to Pitchbook’s 4Q24 benchmarks. As of second quarter 2025, Fund I boasts a net IRR of 40% since inception in April 2022, significantly outperforming the Forge Private Market Index (FPMI), which declined by ~30% over the same period.

“CoreWeave’s IPO marks just the beginning of value realization in our portfolio with many other notable names like Anduril and OLIPOP on the cusp of exiting,” said Sevasti Balafas, Founder and CEO of GoalVest Advisory. “We’re proud to achieve this important fundraising milestone, especially given the challenging fundraising environment. The performance of Fund I has validated our thesis, and Fund II will continue to amplify the reach of our unique approach.”

Reinventing Venture Capital to Better Serve LPs

GoalVest launched its growth-stage venture platform in response to the hype-driven market of 2020–2021, recognizing that traditional venture models were no longer meeting the needs of LPs in the current environment.

“We listened to our LPs and built the fund they asked for — faster distributions, lower fees, and more co-investments,” said Blair Cohen, Managing Partner of GoalVest Venture Capital. “This is how the next wave of venture capital will look.”

GoalVest has reimagined the venture model from top to bottom:

Multi-Channel Deal Sourcing: Leveraging secondary markets – an emerging channel to access a wider company universe and attain best pricing – alongside traditional primary funding rounds

Fundamentals First Philosophy: Prioritizing bottom-up fundamental analysis and profitability over typical VC playbook of hype and trend following

Multi-Sector Diversification: Mitigating risk by investing in a broader set of sectors including defensive sectors such as Consumer and Industrials to reach beyond Tech

LP-friendly Structure: Offering investors shorter fund cycles, faster distributions, lower fees, and more co-investments

“We’re taking a grounded approach to venture capital -- viewing ourselves as stock pickers ignoring hype,” said Cohen. “Unlike traditional VCs, we employ a rigorous hedge fund-style approach to trade execution, diligence, and portfolio construction. We aren’t constrained by traditional sourcing methods or a narrow vertical focus but build a highly diversified basket of companies sourced at the best price.”

Fund II will continue to raise capital, with limited remaining capacity, and deploy across growth-stage venture capital over the coming quarters. For access to the dataroom or to learn more about co-investment opportunities, contact Blair Cohen at Blair@goalvestadvisory.com or visit https://goalvestadvisory.com/venturecapital .

About GoalVest Venture Capital & GoalVest Advisory LLC



GoalVest Venture Capital, a division of GoalVest Advisory LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor managing over $650 million in AUM, leverages a disciplined, hedge fund-style approach to identify and invest in promising venture capital opportunities. Led by experienced investor Blair Cohen, GoalVest focuses on fundamentally strong growth-stage investments across Technology, Consumer, and Industrials. Fund I's diverse, high-conviction portfolio includes leading companies such as CoreWeave, Insomnia Cookies, and Plaid, sourced through both primary and secondary market channels.

