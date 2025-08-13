Aerospace Cockpit Control Panels Market is Forecasted to Reach US$1.4 Billion in 2034, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aerospace cockpit control panels market size was valued at US$1.0 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$1.4 billion by 2034, witnessing a market growth CAGR of 3.1% from 2025 to 2034, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global aerospace cockpit control panels market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging market trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Market Statistics

Market Size in 2024 US$1.0 billion Market Size in 2034 US$1.4 billion Growth (CAGR) 3.1% during 2025-2034 Cumulative Sales Opportunity 2025 to 2034 US$12.7 billion Leading Platform Type Commercial Aircraft Leading Application Type Control & Switch Panel Leading Component Type Indicators Leading End User Type OE Leading Region North America Forecast Period 2025-2034 Trend Period 2019-2023 Base Year 2024 Number of Segments Covered 5 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights & Market Share Analysis of the Aerospace Cockpit Control Panels Market:

The global aerospace cockpit control panels market is segmented based on platform type, application type, component type, end-user type, and region.

Based on platform type –

The aerospace cockpit control panels market is segmented into commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, helicopters, defense, UAVs, and space. Commercial aircraft is expected to remain the largest and fastest-growing platform of the market during the forecast period.

Key factors propelling the demand for cockpit control panels in the commercial aircraft segment include the anticipated rise in production rates of best-selling aircraft programs, the market entry of new players such as COMAC, and the rebound in aircraft deliveries across regions.

Additionally, the substantial order backlogs of major OEMs — Boeing (6,319 units) and Airbus (8,720 units), totaling 15,039 aircraft as of March 2025 — further strengthen market growth prospects.

Advancements in avionics, especially the integration of digital displays and touchscreens, have significantly driven the adoption of advanced control panels in commercial aircraft. Furthermore, the growing trend of upgrading existing fleets with modern cockpit systems is also playing a crucial role in fueling market growth.



Based on application type –

The market is segmented into lighting control & illuminated panel, control & switch panel, audio control panel, and other applications. Control & Switch Panel is estimated to remain the widely used application of the market during the forecast period, whereas lighting control & illuminated panel is likely to witness the highest growth during the same period.

The addition of illumination to the control panel has eased work in the cockpit. It just lit up in the situation of seeking the pilot’s attention, making the job of pilots easy.

Lighting Control & illuminated Panels provide pilots with intuitive and dependable interfaces, facilitating the efficient and safe operation of aircraft. The rising complexity of contemporary avionics systems has led to an increased demand for sophisticated control and switch panels that can effectively integrate and manage these advanced technologies.

Based on component type –

The market is segmented into acrylic bodies, paint, connectors, embedded wiring, lamps, common hardware, LEDs, resistors, and indicators.

Indicators are estimated to remain the dominant component of the market during the forecast period owing to their advantages, such as improved situational awareness, enhanced safety, increased efficiency, simplified navigation, and it also enhances better decision-making capabilities. Indicators serve an essential function in aerospace cockpit control panels, delivering real-time data that is indispensable for safe and efficient flight operations.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is anticipated to maintain its dominance in the aerospace cockpit control panel market during the forecast period. This growth outlook is mainly attributed to the following–

North America holds the dominant position owing to the presence of a large number of OEMs, tier players, and control panel suppliers.

Likewise, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Increasing aircraft fleets to support rising passenger traffic, the opening of assembly plants by Boeing and Airbus in China for multiple programs, increased production and procurement of military aircraft due to rising defense budgets and growing territorial disputes among key economies, and the indigenous aircraft program C919 are all great signs for the aerospace industry in Asia-Pacific.



Aerospace Cockpit Control Panels Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Increasing aircraft production and the entry of programs (B777x, C919, etc.).

The expected rise in the aircraft fleet size.

Increasing electrification of aircraft and advancements in avionics technology.



Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in the Aerospace Cockpit Control Panels Market:

The market is fragmented, with a moderate number of players present. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors, including price, service offerings, regional presence, etc. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

Safran S.A.

TransDigm Group

Liebherr Group

Honeywell Aerospace

Triumph Group

Leonardo S.p.A.



What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

