Aerospace Flight Control Actuators Market is Forecasted to Reach US$7.0 Billion in 2034, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aerospace flight control actuators market size was valued at US$4.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$7.0 billion by 2034, witnessing a market growth CAGR of 3.4% from 2024 to 2034, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global aerospace flight control actuators market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging market trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Market Statistics

Market Size in 2024 US$4.9 billion Market Size in 2034 US$7.0 billion Growth (CAGR) 3.4% during 2025-2034 Cumulative Sales Opportunity 2025 to 2034 US$63.08 billion Leading Platform Type Commercial Aircraft Leading Actuator Type Primary Flight Control Actuators Leading Actuator Technology Type Hydraulic Leading End User Type OE Leading Region North America Forecast Period 2025-2034 Trend Period 2019-2023 Base Year 2024 Number of Segments Covered 5 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 19



Segment Insights & Market Share Analysis of the Aerospace Flight Control Actuators Market:

The global aerospace flight control actuators market is segmented based on platform type, actuator type, actuator technology type, end-user type, and region.

Based on platform type –

The aerospace flight control actuators market is segmented into commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, helicopter, defense, UAV, and space. Commercial aircraft is likely to remain the dominant as well as the fastest-growing platform of the market during the forecast period. The commercial aircraft is largely dominated by key aircraft programs: A320, A350, B737, and B787, and an aging aircraft fleet size.

The projected delivery of 43,975 new commercial aircraft by 2043, according to Boeing's 2024 Commercial Market Outlook, and over 42,430 new aircraft as per Airbus' GMF 2024-43, are expected to fuel the growth of the flight control actuators market over the next two decades.

Based on actuator type –

The market is segmented into primary flight control actuators, secondary flight control actuators-high lift systems, and secondary flight control actuators-others. Primary flight control actuators are likely to hold the dominant position of the market during the forecast period.

Primary flight control actuators hold a significant position in the aerospace flight control actuators market, primarily due to their essential function in regulating an aircraft's basic movements—roll, pitch, and yaw—through the manipulation of ailerons, elevators, and the rudder.

Their role is crucial in maintaining aircraft stability and maneuverability, rendering them vital components in both commercial and military aviation sectors. Furthermore, technological advancements, including fly-by-wire systems, have enhanced the dependence on advanced primary flight control actuators, thereby reinforcing their leading position in the market. Hydraulic actuators are dominantly used in primary flight control surfaces: elevators, rudders, and ailerons.

Based on actuator technology type –

The market is segmented into hydraulic, electric, pneumatic, and other actuator technologies. Hydraulic is estimated to remain the dominant actuator technology of the market during the forecast period .

. Hydraulic actuators are easy to maintain and generate enough power to operate control surfaces with less weight & space. However, electric actuators are expected to replace conventional technologies due to their high efficiency, more electric power, and precise level of control. Hydraulic systems provide quick response times and accurate control, which improve pilot handling and the maneuverability of the aircraft.

Based on end-user type –

The aerospace flight control actuators market is segmented into OE and aftermarket based on the end-user type. OE is expected to remain the dominant and faster-growing end-user of the market in the coming years .

. Original Equipment (OE) remains dominant is driven by the steady production of new aircraft and the adoption of advanced actuator technologies. The aftermarket captured a smaller share in 2024, as actuators typically last throughout the aircraft’s service life.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is expected to be the dominant region in the market over the next nine years. This growth outlook is mainly attributed to the following–

The USA is expected to remain the growth engine of the region’s market as the country is the world’s manufacturing capital of the aircraft industry and houses many large and small aircraft manufacturers, tier players, aircraft flight control actuator suppliers, distributors, and raw material suppliers.

Likewise, Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the highest growth over the next nine years, driven by a host of factors, including an increasing demand for commercial aircraft to support rising passenger traffic, the establishment of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus in China, the indigenous commercial aircraft (COMAC C919), and a rising aircraft fleet size.



Aerospace Flight Control Actuators Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

An increase in the production rate of key programs (A320neo, B737 Max, A220, B787, and A350XWB).



The entry of new aircraft programs (C919, B777x, etc.).

Increasing electrification of aircraft.

An expected rise in the aircraft fleet size.

Advancements in actuator technology.



Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in the Aerospace Flight Control Actuators Market:

The market is highly concentrated, with the presence of some regional and global players. An inorganic growth strategy is preferred, especially by the leading players. Some crucial M&As led to several changes in the competitive landscape. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

Moog Inc.

Collins Aerospace

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Woodward, Inc.

TransDigm Group

Liebherr Group

Triumph Group

Eaton Aerospace.



What Deliverables Will You Get in This Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant content in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Aerospace Flight Control Actuators Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



