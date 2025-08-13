NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of NeoGenomics, Inc. (“NeoGenomics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NEO). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether NeoGenomics and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

July 29, 2025, NeoGenomics issued a press release reporting its financial results for the second quarter of 2025. Among other items, NeoGenomics reported revenue of $181.3 million, falling short of consensus estimates, and a net loss of $45.1 million. NeoGenomics also reduced its 2025 revenue forecast to a range of $720 million to $726 million, down from a previous estimate of approximately $753 million. In addition, NeoGenomics lowered its adjusted EBITDA projection to a range of $41 million to $44 million from a prior range of $55 million to $58 million.

On this news, NeoGenomics’ stock price fell $1.21 per share, or 18.73%, to close at $5.25 per share on July 29, 2025.

