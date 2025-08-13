Saudi Arabia $1.85 Bn Consumer Wearables Market Trends, Regional Insights, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2024 & 2025-2030

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Consumer Wearables Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Saudi Arabia Consumer Wearables Market was valued at USD 0.67 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1.85 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 18.45%. The market's growth is driven by the introduction of devices with advanced features catering to diverse health and wellness needs, the rise of online shopping channels, and an increasing focus on health and fitness.

As more individuals prioritize active lifestyles, the demand for wearables is growing. Fitness trackers, smart bands, and smartwatches that monitor activity levels, heart rate, sleep patterns, and other health metrics are gaining popularity. In 2023, Huawei launched the Huawei Band 8 in Saudi Arabia, featuring a 1.47-inch AMOLED display, sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, and over 100 workout modes. It is compatible with both Android and iOS devices, supports fast charging, and offers extended battery life.

Key Market Drivers

Rising Health Consciousness and Fitness Trends

One major driver is the rising health consciousness among the population. Recently, there has been a focus on maintaining a healthy lifestyle, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting the importance of wellness and preventive healthcare. Consumers are more aware of how physical activity, nutrition, and mental well-being impact health, and wearable technology offers a convenient way to monitor and improve their lifestyle. Fitness trackers, smartwatches, and health-focused wearables are gaining traction as tools for tracking steps, heart rate, sleep patterns, and physical activity.

Saudi consumers, particularly the younger and tech-savvy population, are embracing wearable devices to monitor fitness and health. With more individuals adopting regular exercise routines and health-related goals, the demand for devices that help track progress and provide actionable insights is growing. According to the 2023 'Internet Saudi Arabia' report by the Communications, Space, and Technology Commission, both men and women in the country exhibit high internet usage rates, at 99.3% and 98.5% respectively. Mobile phones are the most popular internet access method, accounting for 98.9%, followed by computers at 55% and tablets at 39%.

Key Market Challenges

High Cost and Affordability Concerns

One significant challenge is the relatively high cost of many wearable devices, particularly premium models like high-end smartwatches and fitness trackers. While the market is expanding due to rising disposable incomes and interest in health and wellness, the price of wearable devices can still be a barrier for a significant portion of the population.

Premium wearables from brands like Apple, Garmin, or Samsung often come with advanced features, superior design, and high-quality materials, making them prohibitively expensive for many potential buyers, especially individuals in lower income brackets or those unwilling to invest a significant portion of their income in a tech product. Although budget-friendly options are available, top-tier devices, which offer advanced health monitoring and seamless integration with other technologies, are typically out of reach for some consumers. Additionally, Saudi Arabia's young, tech-savvy population may be reluctant to spend substantial amounts on wearables if perceived as non-essential or luxury items.

Key Market Trends

Integration with Health and Wellness

A major trend is the increasing focus on health and wellness integration. With rising health consciousness, more consumers seek wearables that offer advanced health monitoring features beyond simple fitness tracking. These include heart rate monitoring, ECG (electrocardiogram) capabilities, blood oxygen level tracking, and stress level management tools. The emphasis on health has become more pronounced due to a growing awareness of chronic diseases and preventive healthcare.

As Saudi Arabia's younger, tech-savvy population becomes more health-conscious, the demand for wearables that help track overall health and wellness is surging. The Saudi government's initiatives to improve healthcare and encourage active living under Vision 2030 have also contributed to this trend. Many wearables now serve as essential tools for managing personal health, offering real-time insights into a person's physical state. As more users adopt wearables for health monitoring, the market is seeing specialized devices developed to target specific health conditions such as diabetes or hypertension.

