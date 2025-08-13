Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group Announce America’s Greatest Workplaces for Hispanics and Latinos 2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek , in partnership with Plant-A Insights Group , today unveiled the inaugural list of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Hispanics and Latinos 2025 in recognition of the growing importance of workplace diversity and inclusion.

The new ranking spotlights 500 U.S.-based companies that demonstrate exceptional performance from the perspective of Hispanic and Latino employees, who make up a significant and fast-growing segment of the American workforce. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 31.8 million Hispanic Americans were part of the civilian labor force in 2023. They represent 19% of all U.S. workers and have grown in representation by 69% over the last 20 years, more than ten times the growth rate of non-Hispanic groups.

“This list celebrates the companies that have made meaningful commitments to build equitable, inclusive workplaces where Hispanic and Latino professionals can thrive,” said Jennifer H. Cunningham, Editor-in-Chief of Newsweek. “We hope it serves as a valuable resource for job seekers seeking employers who respect their values and embrace their culture.”

Companies recognized in the 2025 ranking include industry leaders such as Cedars-Sinai, Crocs, JetBlue, JPMorgan Chase, and Mercedes-Benz.

The ranking is based on a rigorous evaluation process conducted by Plant-A Insights Group, incorporating publicly accessible data analysis, in-depth interviews with HR professionals, large-scale online surveys of more than 47,000 Hispanic and Latino working professionals, and over 700,000 detailed company reviews.

“At Newsweek, we believe that diversity is more than a metric. It is a catalyst for innovation, growth, and meaningful progress. This landmark ranking of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Hispanics and Latinos 2025 reflects our ongoing commitment to celebrating companies that champion equity and empower talent from all backgrounds,” said Dev Pragad, Owner and CEO of Newsweek. “By recognizing organizations where Hispanic and Latino professionals are thriving, we aim to inspire business leaders across the nation to build more inclusive, dynamic, and forward-thinking workplaces for everyone.”

Only companies with more than 1,000 employees were considered. The study also leveraged over 120 Key Performance Indicators from Aniline, a trusted third-party data provider. These KPIs assessed factors such as leadership, integrity, compensation, and work-life balance.

With this extensive dataset, the 2025 list stands as one of the largest independent studies of Hispanic and Latino workplace experiences ever conducted in the United States.

The full list is now available: rankings.newsweek.com/americas-greatest-workplaces-hispanics-latinos-2025

