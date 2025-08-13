

Photo: Erdem Hospital via FL Communications

ISTANBUL, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erdem Hospital has announced the successful completion of a first-of-its-kind spinal revision surgery, restoring mobility to a 50-year-old Italian patient after years of near-total paralysis in her left leg. The procedure, never before performed at the hospital, reflects Erdem’s capacity to deliver complex, highly customized medical solutions for international patients.

Tamara Emeria had lived with a severe herniated disc for years and underwent two operations in Italy, including the insertion of a metal implant. Instead of relief, the surgeries left her with 95% paralysis in her left leg, forcing her to rely on a wheelchair and casting doubt on her ability to walk again.

Her search for a solution led her to Istanbul, where Erdem Hospital’s neurosurgeon performed a revision surgery aimed not only at correcting her spinal condition but also at repairing the damage caused by previous operations. While a minimally invasive approach was initially planned, complications from prior procedures required a fully open surgery.

Life-Changing Results in Hours





Photo: Tamara Emeria

Within two hours of waking from surgery, Tamara was able to stand and walk unaided. The paralysis in her leg had completely resolved, eliminating her need for a wheelchair.

“This case demonstrates what decades of expertise and patient-specific planning can achieve,” said the neurosurgeon at Erdem Hospital . “It was a challenging revision that required adapting our surgical approach in real time to secure the best possible outcome.”

Expertise Beyond Borders



Photo: Tamara Emeria



Erdem Hospital’s 37 years of experience has positioned it as a trusted destination for both straightforward and highly complex cases. Treating patients from around the world, the hospital combines modern technologies with a coordinated care approach that ensures each case receives a tailored treatment plan.

Tamara’s recovery is part of a broader reality: Turkish hospitals like Erdem are not solely defined by affordability but by their capability to take on some of the most difficult revision cases in medicine, cases that demand precision, adaptability, and experience.

Challenging Perceptions



Photo: Tamara Emeria



International coverage of Turkish healthcare often focuses on low-cost procedures or isolated complications, overlooking the thousands of successful outcomes hospitals. Erdem Hospital’s work highlights another side of the story: complex cases corrected with skill, where patients leave with their health, mobility, and confidence restored.

Tamara arrived in Turkey in a wheelchair. She left on her own two feet, a result that speaks for itself.

About Erdem Hospital



Founded in 1988 in Istanbul, Turkey, Erdem Hospital is a multidisciplinary medical network specializing in advanced surgical procedures, gastric sleeve surgery, prostatectomy , hip replacement , and complex revision cases. The hospital serves patients from around the globe, combining modern technologies with compassionate, patient-centered care.

