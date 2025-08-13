Saudi Arabia $2.6+ Bn Sportswear Market Trends, Regional Insights, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2024 & 2025-2030F

The Saudi sportswear market is driven by growing health consciousness and the rise of athleisure, merging activewear with daily fashion. Opportunities lie in designing versatile products that blend functionality with modesty, appealing to young, active demographics and aligning with cultural norms.

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Sportswear Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabia Sportswear Market was valued at USD 2.03 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2.61 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 4.25%

This growth is largely attributed to the nation's increasing focus on health and fitness, which has transformed sportswear from traditional activewear into a lifestyle staple. The rise of athleisure has blurred the lines between workout apparel and everyday fashion, leading to a broader acceptance of sportswear across casual, social, and even professional settings.

Government-led health campaigns, cultural shifts, and the impact of social media trends have encouraged more people-particularly the youth and working professionals-to embrace active living. As a result, the demand for versatile, stylish, and functional sportswear continues to expand, solidifying its role in both performance and fashion sectors.

Key Market Drivers

Growing Health and Fitness Awareness

The surge in health consciousness among Saudi consumers is a key driver of sportswear market growth. Increasing participation in fitness activities such as gym workouts, running, and recreational sports has elevated the demand for apparel that supports performance and comfort. This trend is most notable among younger demographics and urban professionals who are adopting health and wellness as part of their daily routine.

With fitness becoming a cultural norm, consumers are looking for clothing that merges functionality with fashion, fueling the popularity of athleisure. The influence of fitness influencers, workout challenges, and wellness content on social media platforms has amplified this trend, making sportswear a statement of both lifestyle and identity. As health becomes a central part of modern living, sportswear that complements this shift is seeing sustained demand in the Saudi market.

Key Market Challenges

Cultural Sensitivities and Gender-Specific Preferences

Navigating cultural expectations remains a significant challenge in the Saudi sportswear market, especially when designing for female consumers. While there have been progressive reforms encouraging women's participation in fitness and sports, traditional norms around modesty continue to influence apparel choices.

Many international sportswear brands face challenges in adapting their global designs to suit local preferences for more conservative attire. This necessitates the development of full-coverage, loose-fitting, and breathable garments that still deliver on athletic performance. Brands entering the market must ensure product innovation aligns with cultural values while also offering variety and comfort. Successfully addressing these gender-specific preferences requires thoughtful design, inclusive marketing, and a deep understanding of local sensitivities.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand for Modest Sportswear

A notable trend shaping the Saudi sportswear market is the rising popularity of modest activewear. As more Saudi women engage in fitness routines, there is growing demand for sportswear that provides coverage without compromising on performance. Products like long-sleeved tops, high-waisted loose-fit pants, sports hijabs, and full-length tunics are gaining traction.

These garments are crafted using modern, breathable, and stretchable fabrics to offer both modesty and functionality. This evolution is influencing the broader fashion and retail ecosystem, prompting brands to diversify their collections and incorporate modest styles into mainstream offerings. Additionally, marketing campaigns now feature greater representation and inclusivity, reflecting the evolving consumer landscape. The demand for modest sportswear is further supported by government policies promoting female empowerment and active lifestyles, cementing its place as a transformative force within the market.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages82
Forecast Period2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$2.03 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$2.61 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate4.2%
Regions CoveredSaudi Arabia

Report Scope

Key Market Players:

  • DRH Sports
  • Formative Sports
  • Flush Fashion KSA
  • Magic Sports
  • Nayef Sports
  • Jadawel International Group
  • Sportone
  • AAA Sports
  • Al-Othaim Markets
  • Ajlan & Brothers

Saudi Arabia Sportswear Market, By Product Type:

  • Shoes
  • Clothes

Saudi Arabia Sportswear Market, By End User:

  • Men
  • Women
  • Kids

Saudi Arabia Sportswear Market, By Sales Channel:

  • Online
  • Specialty Stores
  • Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
  • Others

Saudi Arabia Sportswear Market, By Region:

  • Western
  • Northern & Central
  • Eastern
  • Southern

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1bzds7

