Saudi Arabia Construction Equipment Industry Report 2025 | Telematics and Real-Time Monitoring Transforming the $1.88 Billion Market - Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Construction Equipment Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia Construction Equipment Market was valued at USD 1.45 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 1.88 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 4.38%

The Saudi Arabia construction equipment market is witnessing strong momentum driven by ambitious development plans, rising urbanization, and increasing demand for advanced machinery. For instance, in 2025, Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Middle East (HMMME), a USD 500 million joint venture between Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (70%) and Hyundai Motor Company (30%), began construction on its first Middle East plant within the King Salman Automotive Cluster at KAEC.

Set to start production in Q4 2026 with a 50,000-vehicle annual capacity, the facility will manufacture both internal combustion and electric vehicles. This project supports Vision 2030 goals by boosting local automotive production, generating skilled jobs, and promoting technological growth.







Market Drivers

Expansion of Mega Infrastructure Projects



The rapid scale-up of mega infrastructure projects is significantly increasing demand for advanced construction equipment in Saudi Arabia. Massive undertakings in transportation networks, urban expansion, utility corridors, and industrial city development are pushing contractors to seek equipment that can withstand continuous operation under extreme workloads. Earthmoving machinery such as bulldozers, excavators, and loaders are being deployed extensively for land clearance, grading, and foundation work, while cranes and concrete machinery are indispensable in the vertical development of high-rise buildings and large-scale complexes.



The size and scope of these projects necessitate equipment that delivers both power and precision, particularly as developers race to meet tight delivery schedules. Many of these projects are executed in parallel and across various terrains, from coastal zones to deserts, increasing the need for durable, terrain-specific machinery.

Contractors are now shifting toward high-capacity and technology-enabled machines that support faster cycles and reduce rework through precision control systems. For instance, the construction sector dominates Saudi Arabia's contract market, accounting for 61% of total contract values, while transportation comprises 33%. This heavy investment in infrastructure and mobility supports Riyadh's planned population growth to 10 million by 2030, reflecting the country's commitment to modernizing urban and transport facilities in line with its Vision 2030 economic diversification strategy.



Key Market Challenges

High Initial Investment and Operating Costs



One of the primary challenges in the construction equipment market is the high capital requirement for acquiring advanced machinery. Modern equipment with features like automation, emission control systems, and telematics come at a premium price. This acts as a barrier, especially for small and medium-sized contractors who operate on limited budgets.

Beyond the initial cost, operational expenses such as fuel, maintenance, and skilled labor training further increase the financial burden. Rising input costs for raw materials and parts, especially for imported components, also drive up total cost of ownership. These economic constraints can limit fleet expansion, slow modernization, and compel some businesses to rely on outdated or second-hand machinery, reducing productivity and compliance with environmental standards.



Key Market Trends

Integration of Telematics and Real-Time Monitoring



Construction equipment is increasingly being embedded with telematics systems that enable real-time tracking, usage data collection, and performance diagnostics. These systems help fleet managers monitor fuel consumption, idle time, engine performance, and maintenance schedules from centralized platforms. The ability to access data remotely supports better decision-making, preventive maintenance, and optimized machine utilization.

Telematics also contributes to increased equipment lifespan, reduced downtime, and overall cost savings. With rising project complexity and the need for transparency, the trend toward connected equipment is becoming a standard across major fleets and rental service providers. Manufacturers are competing to offer proprietary telematics platforms bundled with service contracts and training modules.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 85 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.45 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.88 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia

Report Scope

Key Market Players

Komatsu Ltd

Volvo Construction Equipment Corporation

Caterpillar Incorporation

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd

Sumitomo Corporation

CNH Industrial NV

Doosan Intracore Construction Equipment

Kobelco Construction Machinery Co. Ltd

XCMG Group

Arabian Truck & Construction Equipment Co

Saudi Arabia Construction Equipment Market, By Application:

Earth Moving

Material Handling

Concrete Mixing

Road Construction

Others

Saudi Arabia Construction Equipment Market, By Product:

Backhoe Loaders

Excavators

Cranes

Transit Mixer

Forklifts

Batching Plants

Concrete Pump

Wheel Loader

Road Roller Machine

Compaction Equipment

Compressors

Motor Graders

Rigid Dump Trucks

Others

Saudi Arabia Construction Equipment Market, By End-User:

Oil & Gas

Construction

Infrastructure

Manufacturing

Others

Saudi Arabia Construction Equipment Market, By Region:

Northern & Central

Southern

Eastern

Western

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2xbroe

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment