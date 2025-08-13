Cloud5 Communications Named to Inc. 5000 list of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud5 Communications, a leading provider of IT solutions and services for more than 5,000 hotels across the Americas, has been named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list as one of America’s fastest-growing private companies. This list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses.

“This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market,” notes Inc. Magazine. “Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.”

Cloud5’s inclusion in the Inc. 5000 underscores its momentum in 2024 and 2025, including:

The successful launch and growth of the company’s Managed IT Services division, wherein Cloud5 has welcomed significant new clients to its Managed Service Desk and completed hundreds of IT projects

A realized offering of the “triple play” of services - High Speed Internet Access, (HSIA) Voice and In-Room Entertainment - to provide a single vendor resource for hotel communications systems

Receiving designation as the Mitel Partner of the Year Award winner for the fourth consecutive year in recognition of its Voice services expertise



“Being named to the Inc. 5000 is a tremendous honor that underscores our corporate ethos: we don’t just adapt to change, we leverage it to drive our business forward and meet the evolving needs of our industry,” said Mark Holzberg, CEO at Cloud5. “This recognition motivates us to continue enriching hospitality operations and delivering cutting-edge IT services for our clients.”

“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”

