VINIK SPORTS GROUP, BENCHMARK INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR NAMING RIGHTS PARTNERSHIP

Tampa, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vinik Sports Group (VSG) and Benchmark International, a global leader in mergers and acquisitions, today announced a multi-year naming rights partnership that will usher in a new era for Tampa Bay’s premier sports and entertainment venue. Beginning August 13, 2025, AMALIE Arena will officially become Benchmark International Arena.

“We’re proud to welcome Benchmark International as the new naming rights partner of our venue,” said Vinik Sports Group CEO Steve Griggs. “Benchmark International is a well-respected brand with global reach and strong ties to the Tampa Bay community. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to excellence, service, and community impact. As we transition to this new era, we are grateful for our long-time naming rights partner, AMALIE Oil, who will continue to be a corporate partner of our organization.”

Benchmark International is a global mergers and acquisitions firm that provides business owners and operators with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. They bring decades of experience and an impressive track record, having closed more than $12.5 billion in transaction value across multiple industries. With headquarters in Tampa and offices worldwide, the firm is known for its strategic guidance and exceptional results for business owners and operators around the globe.

“This is a proud moment for Benchmark International, and another first in our market space,” said Benchmark International's Chairman and Co-Founder, Steven Keane. “We are honored to partner with Vinik Sports Group and the Tampa Bay Lightning, organizations that, like us, are committed to delivering excellence and giving back to the community. Benchmark International Arena will continue to be a destination where unforgettable moments and community connection come together under one roof.”

As part of the partnership, the arena will undergo a complete rebranding that includes new exterior and interior signage, digital integrations, and the official renaming of its premium club level to the Benchmark International Club Level, featuring The Mark as its signature all-inclusive experience. The agreement also includes joint community initiatives with over $3,000,000 in non-profit financial contributions that align with both organizations’ desire to make a meaningful impact in Tampa Bay.

“This partnership is a celebration of the people who make Benchmark International what it is, from our dedicated team members across the globe, to the clients who trust us with the most important decisions of their lives,” added Tyrus O’Neill, CEO of Benchmark International Americas. “We’ve built our reputation on delivering extraordinary results, and this opportunity allows us to bring that same energy into this exciting new chapter. Benchmark International Arena represents our continued investment in Tampa Bay, our passion for new ventures, and our belief in building something that lasts. We are proud to have our name on such a prestigious venue.”

Since opening in 1996, the arena has hosted millions of fans, marquee events, and celebrated three Stanley Cup Championships. Today, it stands as the centerpiece of Tampa’s vibrant sports and entertainment district in the heart of the Water Street neighborhood. This new partnership ensures continued investment in the guest experience while honoring the arena’s great legacy as a world-class venue.

The rebrand to Benchmark International Arena will roll out in phases, with new signage and activations debuting ahead of the 2025-26 Lightning season, presented by AdventHealth. To celebrate the naming transition, VSG and Benchmark International will host a series of free community events in mid-October. Details will be announced in the coming weeks.

“This arena belongs to everyone in Tampa Bay,” added Griggs. “We’re excited to invite fans, families, and the entire community to be part of this historic new chapter.”

This landmark partnership was developed in collaboration with Oak View Group’s Global Partnerships division, the team that connects world-class brands with premier live event and meeting destinations.

Additional sponsorship announcements, including new food and beverage experiences in collaboration with Oak View Group, will be unveiled in the lead-up to the 2025-26 Lightning season, presented by AdventHealth, at Benchmark International Arena.

About Vinik Sports Group

Vinik Sports Group (VSG) is an entity established by Jeff Vinik to manage the three-time Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning (2004, 2020, 2021) of the National Hockey League and hold the leasehold rights to Benchmark International Arena, the 19,092-seat downtown Tampa home in which the team plays its games. The venue opened in 1996 and became Benchmark International Arena in August 2025 when the global mergers and acquisitions firm, Benchmark International, partnered with Vinik and the Lightning. Since 2010, Vinik has led a complete brand and business transformation of the Lightning and the arena, featuring a mostly private renovation of the publicly owned facility. Doug Ostrover and Marc Lipschultz joined the expanded ownership group of Vinik Sports Group in 2024, alongside Arctos, which initially joined in 2021. In addition to owning the Lightning and managing Benchmark International Arena, Vinik Sports Group, through TBSE, manages the Yuengling Center on the campus at the University of South Florida.

About Benchmark International

Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners and operators with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $12.5 billion in transaction value across various industries from its offices worldwide. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables

