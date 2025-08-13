Deadline Alert: Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) Investors Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcoming September 12, 2025 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Biohaven Ltd. (“Biohaven” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BHVN) securities between March 24, 2023 and May 14, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR BIOHAVEN INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On July 17, 2023, Biohaven disclosed that the FDA had rejected the New Drug Application (“NDA”) for its spinocerebellar ataxia (“SCA”) treatment, troriluzole, having refused to even review the application after the Phase 3 SCA Trial had failed to meet its primary endpoint. On this news, Biohaven’s stock price fell $5.38, or 22.6%, to close at $18.42 per share on July 27, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on March 3, 2025, Biohaven released its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, disclosing that recent data from a late-stage study of its BHV-7000 treatment for bipolar mania “did not statistically separate from the comparator on the Young Mania Rating Scale primary outcome measure[.]” On this news, Biohaven’s stock price fell $5.12, or 13.8%, to close at $32.06 per share on March 3, 2025.

Then, on April 25, 2025, news reports emerged that, according to the European Medicines Agency (“EMA”), Biohaven had withdrawn its Marketing Authorization Application (“MAA”) for troriluzole in late March 2025. On this news, Biohaven’s stock price fell $3.56, or 15.2%, to close at $19.84 per share on April 25, 2025.

Then, on May 14, 2025, Biohaven announced that “the Division of Neurology 1 within FDA’s Office of Neuroscience informed the Company that they are extending the [Prescription Drug User Fee Act (‘PDUFA’)] date for the troriluzole [NDA] for the treatment of [SCA] by three months to provide time for a full review of Biohaven’s recent submissions related to information requests from the FDA,” and that “[t]he Division also informed Biohaven that it is currently planning to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss the application, but no date has been scheduled.” On this news, Biohaven’s stock price fell $3.84, or 19.5%, to close at $15.82 per share on May 15, 2025, thereby injuring investors further.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) troriluzole’s regulatory prospects as a treatment for SCA, and/or the sufficiency of data that Biohaven submitted in support of troriluzole’s regulatory approval for this indication, were overstated; (2) BHV-7000’s efficacy and clinical prospects as a treatment for bipolar disorder were likewise overstated; (3) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a significant negative impact on Biohaven’s business and financial condition; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Biohaven securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than September 12, 2025 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.