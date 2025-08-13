Robert J. Smith, MFA Signs On For His 26th Consecutive Year Mentoring Students

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smith has helped students to excel, both in and out of school since 1999. His Entrepreneurial Pitch Competition mentees have won top cash awards in high school and medical school Finals.

His work with students who compete in the annual 5th Grade Oration Competition sponsored by Modern Woodmen have helped many children overcome anxiety. His girlfriend, Sharon L. Roznowski, M.Ed. had one student whose parents asked that she be exempted from the competition due to “severe anxiety.”

With three weeks of work, encouragement, and proven techniques, that student not only faced her fears, she was a top ten finalist in her school. She was able to leverage that success to become a backup singer and dancer in her middle school drama program. She carried that momentum into high school where she became a lead actress and lead singer. Now, she’s thriving in these roles in college.

Smith is adding a new benefit for all youngsters from kindergarten through graduate school. On Liberation Day, April 2, 2025, he founded Junior Patriots™, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit to expand patriotism in American schools and turn all participating students into #1 Best Selling Authors.

Becoming a #1 Best Selling Author is more than a status symbol—it’s a gateway to unprecedented success. Smith Profits proven 90-day program empowers young authors create their personal brand and increase their potential, both in and out of school.

They will benefit later in their careers, as #1 Best Selling Authors command higher speaking fees, become the go-to experts in their field, and gain instant authority that opens doors for television interviews and high-profile opportunities. The ripple effect of publishing a #1 Best Seller is transformative, offering a lifetime of impactful connections and profitability.

The best part is that students immediately gain confidence through their achievements. This confidence increases with every advancement through their schooling and eventual careers. The gained respect and love of country, has also helped children and young adults accomplish more in school, get along better with their peers and avoid lives of trouble, despair, crime, and addiction.

Smith work with America’s youth is about more than short-term accomplishments, it’s about learning how to succeed. In a very short amount of time, Smith teaches students important life skills that they can develop and benefit from throughout their entire lives. Students learn to get immediate results and build on their initial successes to continue to gain success. They learn to produce results that amplify their careers, enhance their credibility in those careers, and establish them as leaders in their eventual fields. This provides them with a huge edge on their eventual competition.

To bring Robert J. Smith, MFA into your school or youth organization, reach out to him here https://smithprofits.com/contact/ or here https://juniorpatriots.us/contact-us/.

About Robert J. Smith, MFA, Smith Profits ™ , and Junior Patriots ™

Robert J. Smith, MFA, known as The Father of Factual Storytelling™, has achieved #1 production rankings with multiple Fortune 500 Companies and maintains consistent top 1% worldwide rankings in the entertainment industry, after decades of consistent top 1% worldwide rankings in financial services.

His international #1 Best Selling books have outranked major offerings by legends such as The Father of Systems, W. Edwards Deming; The Father of Public Relations, Edward Bernays; and The Father of Economics, Adam Smith.

INFLUENCE IN ACTION #1 BEST SELLER BOOK TRAILER

Founded in 2010, Smith Profits™ operates from Winter Garden, Florida, specializing in business consulting, publishing, and public relations. The company provides GUARANTEED television coverage and #1 Best Selling Book services to CEOs, business owners and professionals, nationwide.

Smith not only writes #1 Best Selling business books, his company, Smith Profits helps other professional boost their authority through #1 Best Selling Books, as well.

Smith’s 501(c)(3) Junior Patriots™ nonprofit’s WHAT I LOVE ABOUT AMERICA! book series turns America’s patriotic youth into #1 Best Selling Authors.

For media inquiries, contact Smith Profits™ at their Winter Garden, Florida headquarters at (407) 508-0200. Press@RobertJSmith.com.

https://SmithProfits.com

https://LinkedIn.com/in/RobertJSmithMFA/

https://IMDb.Me/RobertJSmith

https://JuniorPatriots.us