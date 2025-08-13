LYNO AI Approaches Early Bird Allocation Threshold as Demand Grows

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LYNO AI is fast approaching its Early Bird cap as the AI-powered cross-chain arbitrage token continues to gain momentum. The presale phase offers LYNO tokens at $0.050 per token with 16 million tokens available in this stage.

Already over 260,000 tokens have been sold, indicating a high level of investor interest and bringing the project closer to exhausting the Early Bird allocation. This activity highlights the growing presence of LYNO AI in the decentralized finance market and the increasing awareness of its automated arbitrage technology.



Incentives Encourage Early Participation



One factor contributing to the presale engagement is the LYNO AI giveaway promotion. Any buyer who invests more than 100 will be entered into a lottery to win a share of 100,000 tokens, divided into 10 prizes of 10,000 tokens each. This incentive rewards early participation and adds urgency for investors to secure their stake before the Early Bird stage concludes. In the next stage, the token price will increase to $0.055, providing an additional reason to act early.



LYNO AI Protocol Overview



LYNO AI is a decentralized AI-powered arbitrage protocol that will operate on over 15 EVM-compatible blockchains, including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Arbitrum, and Optimism.



Using advanced machine learning algorithms, the platform identifies profitable price gaps and executes trades via smart contracts and flash loans. Its multi-layered system ensures real-time data aggregation, AI-based opportunity scoring, and automation of trade execution and profit settlement, while continuously improving through feedback loops.



The $LYNO token provides governance rights, enabling holders to vote on protocol upgrades, fees, and other decisions. Staking options provide rewards, with 60 percent of protocol fees distributed among community members. The system also incorporates a buyback and burn mechanism to maintain scarcity and value.





Security measures include an audit by Cyberscope, multi-signature wallets, slippage controls, and protection against front-running attacks.



Conclusion: Early Entry Opportunity



With LYNO AI approaching its Early Bird allocation limit, potential participants have a limited window to purchase tokens at $0.050 before the scheduled price increase to $0.055. The combination of AI-powered arbitrage, cross-chain capabilities, and presale incentives such as the 100,000-token giveaway positions LYNO AI as a notable development in the decentralized finance sector.



Additional Information



Website: https://lyno.ai/

Buy Presale: https://lyno.ai/#presale

Whitepaper: https://lyno.ai/whitepaper.pdf

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Lyno_AI

Telegram: https://t.me/lyno_ai

Win 100k: https://gleam.io/KCCV3/lyno-ai-giveaway



Contact Details

LYNO AI

contact@lyno.ai

