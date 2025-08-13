JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery Expands Portfolio With New Central Coast Chardonnay

PASO ROBLES, Calif., Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery, a pioneer of Paso Robles winemaking, is expanding its award-winning lineup with its new Central Coast Chardonnay. A fresh take on a classic varietal, JUSTIN’s 2023 Central Coast Chardonnay is available now at major retailers, restaurants, and independent wine shops nationwide.

Chardonnay is the No. 1-selling wine varietal in the U.S.* and as consumers increasingly seek out crisp, refreshing whites, JUSTIN identified an opportunity to fill a gap in its portfolio with a vibrant, approachable Chardonnay available at an accessible price point. Crafted in stainless steel and neutral French oak barrels, JUSTIN’s Central Coast Chardonnay offers a balanced profile that breaks from the traditional oaky style often associated with California Chardonnays. Delivering the style and versatility consumers are seeking, and featuring a convenient screw cap, it’s the perfect pour for any occasion

“As the only winery in the country honored with both a MICHELIN Star and a Five-Star rating by Forbes Travel Guide, JUSTIN has a deep understanding of what today’s consumers seek in food-versatile wines. Through our culinary program and guest experiences, we’ve seen a clear gravitation toward Chardonnays that are bright, fruit-forward, and refreshingly balanced – wines that pair effortlessly across a wide range of cuisines and occasions,” said Steve Myers, president of JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery. “While we’ve been crafting small-lot, exclusive Chardonnays since 1987 – available only to our wine club Members and through our tasting rooms – we’re excited to offer a Chardonnay for the first time in nationwide distribution. This new release will allow us to serve JUSTIN’s dedicated fan base while also inviting new Chardonnay lovers to discover our brand.”

Sourced from vineyards across California’s Central Coast – spanning Monterey to Santa Barbara – the JUSTIN 2023 Central Coast Chardonnay showcases the diversity of the region. The distinct soils and microclimates contribute to the wine’s bright, textured palate and layered complexity. Medium-bodied and dry on entry, this wine has notes of ripe pineapple, Bartlett pear, and lemon curd. The midpalate follows with honeydew melon complemented by herbal notes of tarragon and fennel. The finish is elegant and fresh, with flavors of Granny Smith apple and bright, lingering acidity.

“I’m excited to introduce this balanced, modern Chardonnay to the JUSTIN portfolio that will both appeal to traditional Chardonnay lovers and attract a new fanbase to the varietal,” said Taryn Salazar, senior manager of winemaking operations for JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery and winemaker of the JUSTIN 2023 Central Coast Chardonnay. “The aging process, combined with the different regions where the grapes are sourced, makes this a lighter, vibrant, and approachable Chardonnay that is great for any occasion.”

While known for its Bordeaux-style wines, JUSTIN actually began its foray into winemaking with Chardonnay. Chardonnay was one of the first grapes planted by founder Justin Baldwin in 1981, with the first vintage produced in 1987 – making this launch both a return to the winery’s roots and a bold step in the brand’s continued growth.

The 2023 Central Coast Chardonnay launched in July and is available nationwide. For more information and to find locations where the wine is sold, please visit JUSTIN’s online store locator at www.justinwine.com/where-to-buy.

*Source: Circana – Total US MULO – Latest 52 weeks ending 8/3/25.

About JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery

The pioneer of Paso Robles, CA, JUSTIN® Vineyards & Winery was founded in 1981 and is known for crafting world-class Bordeaux-style wines including the iconic ISOSCELES® blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, and Merlot. Beyond Bordeaux varietals, JUSTIN also produces elegant Chardonnays and Pinot Noirs that showcase the diversity and unique character of the Central Coast region. The Vineyard Estate features a tasting room, luxury five-star accommodations at The JUST Inn®, and a restaurant – making it one of the only wineries on the Central Coast to offer all three amenities. The JUSTIN Tasting Room offers lunch, while The Restaurant at JUSTIN offers a MICHELIN-Starred, multi-course fine dining experience Thursday through Sunday. JUSTIN also has a second tasting room conveniently located in the heart of Downtown Paso Robles. In addition to its stellar hospitality, JUSTIN consistently receives top honors around the world, establishing itself as a leader in New World winemaking. JUSTIN wines are available through fine wine retailers and restaurants throughout the United States, or directly from the winery via JUSTIN’s tasting rooms, online store, or to members of the exclusive JUSTIN Wine Society wine club. To discover more about JUSTIN, visit JUSTINWine.com. To learn more about our corporate social responsibility work, visit csr.wonderful.com.

