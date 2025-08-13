Dundee Precious Metals Announces Overwhelming Shareholder Approval for Acquisition of Adriatic Metals and Name Change

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM) (“DPM”) is pleased to announce the voting results from its special meeting (the “Meeting”) of DPM shareholders (“Shareholders”) held at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on August 13, 2025. At the Meeting, Shareholders voted to approve both (i) the issuance (the “Share Issuance”) of common shares of DPM (“DPM Shares”) in connection with DPM’s proposed acquisition (the “Acquisition”) of the issued and to be issued ordinary shares of Adriatic Metals plc (“Adriatic”), to be effected by way of a scheme of arrangement (the “Scheme”) under Part 26 of the Companies Act, and (ii) an amendment to the articles of DPM to change the name of DPM (the “Name Change”) to “DPM Metals Inc.” or such other name as the board of directors of DPM, in its sole discretion, may approve, subject to approval by the applicable regulatory authorities.

A total of 122,182,683 DPM Shares were voted at the meeting in respect of the Share Issuance and 125,583,567 DPM Shares were voted at the meeting in respect of the Name Change, representing approximately 73.19% and 75.23%, respectively, of the issued and outstanding DPM Shares. The Share Issuance and the Name Change were each approved by more than 99.7% of the votes cast in respect of such resolution at the Meeting.

Detailed voting results for each item of business considered at the Meeting are as follows:

Votes For % of Votes Cast Votes Against % of Votes Cast Share Issuance 121,852,918 99.73 % 329,765 0.27 % Name Change 125,346,665 99.81 % 236,902 0.19 %



Adriatic Shareholder Approval

DPM also notes that it has been advised that Adriatic has received the requisite shareholder approvals for the Scheme at its Court Meeting and its General Meeting, both held earlier today.

The completion of the Acquisition remains subject to the sanctioning of the Scheme by the High Court of Justice in England and Wales (the “Court”) (the hearing for which is currently scheduled for August 29, 2025), the delivery of a copy of the Court’s order to the Registrar of Companies in England and Wales, and the satisfaction (or, where applicable, waiver) of the other conditions set out in Part III of the scheme document in respect of the Acquisition published by Adriatic on July 14, 2025, a copy of which is accessible on Adriatic's website at https://www.adriaticmetals.com/investors/offer/ and on DPM’s website at https://dundeeprecious.com/investors/recommended-offer-for-adriatic-metals/ . As announced by Adriatic earlier today, the Scheme is currently expected to become effective on September 3, 2025.

