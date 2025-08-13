Demand for Global Mass Spectrometry Market Size to Surpass USD 14.49 Billion by 2034, Exhibit a CAGR of 7.70% - Comprehensive Research Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, USA, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Mass Spectrometry Market By Product (Instruments, Consumables & Services), By Technology (Quadrupole Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry, Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry [GC-MS], Fourier Transform-Mass Spectrometry [FT-MS], Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometry (TOFMS], Matrix-Assisted Laser Desorption/Ionization-Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometry [MALDI-TOF], Magnetic Sector Mass Spectrometry, and Others), By Application (Proteomics, Metabolomics, Glycomics, and Others), By End-Use (Government & Academic Institutions, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global mass spectrometry market size was valued at around USD 8 billion in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.70% and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 14.49 billion by 2034.”

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/mass-spectrometry-market-size

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please get in touch with us for more information.)

Mass Spectrometry Market Overview:

Mass spectrometry has emerged as a powerful analytical technique that enables precise identification and quantification of molecules by measuring their mass-to-charge ratio. This versatile technology plays a crucial role across multiple industries, from biotechnology and pharmaceuticals to food safety and environmental monitoring, thanks to its exceptional sensitivity and accuracy in analyzing complex chemical compounds. The global mass spectrometry market is poised for significant growth, fueled by expanding biotech and pharmaceutical R&D activities, increasing applications in cutting-edge fields like metabolomics and proteomics, and growing concerns about food safety. The technique's importance has been further amplified by the rising emphasis on biomarker discovery, drug development, and personalized medicine approaches.

The pharmaceutical sector's massive R&D expenditures, which exceeded $250 billion in 2024, have been a major driver for advanced analytical tools like mass spectrometry. As precision medicine gains traction, the technology has become indispensable for metabolomic and proteomic research, providing researchers with detailed molecular insights. In the food industry, escalating global food sales and recurring food safety incidents have created strong demand for rapid contaminant detection methods, with mass spectrometry being widely adopted to identify toxins, pesticide residues, and allergens in food products. However, the market's expansion faces certain challenges, including the technique's operational complexity, inconsistent standardization across applications, and time-consuming sample preparation requirements. Despite these limitations, mass spectrometry continues to transform analytical capabilities across scientific and industrial domains.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 8 Billion Market Forecast in 2034 USD 14.49 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 7.70% Base Year 2024 Forecast Years 2025- 2034 Key Companies Covered Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Waters Corporation, Bruker Corporation, SCIEX, Shimadzu Corporation, PerkinElmer, LECO Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Advion Inc., Danaher Corporation, Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, HORIBA Ltd., Analytik Jena GmbH, Micromass UK Ltd., and others. Segments Covered By Product, By Technology, By Application, By End-Use, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report | Quick Delivery Available - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/mass-spectrometry-market-size

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the mass spectrometry market share is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 7.70% between 2025 and 2034.

between 2025 and 2034. The mass spectrometry market size was worth around $ 8 billion in 2024 and is estimated to hit approximately $ 14.49 billion by 2034 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. Based on product, the instruments segment is growing at a high rate and is projected to dominate the global market.

On the basis of technology, the quadrupole liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry segment is projected to swipe the largest market share.

In terms of application, the proteomics segment is likely to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period.

On the basis of region, North America is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

Mass Spectrometry Market: Growth Drivers

The mass spectrometry market is experiencing robust growth driven by a combination of technological advancements, increasing research and development (R&D) activities, and expanding applications across various industries. A key driver is the continuous innovation in mass spectrometry instruments, with the development of hybrid and high-resolution systems offering enhanced sensitivity, accuracy, and precision. This technological evolution allows for more detailed analysis of complex samples, which is crucial for modern scientific and industrial applications.

Furthermore, significant investments in R&D, particularly within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, are fueling the demand for advanced analytical tools like mass spectrometers for drug discovery, proteomics, and biomarker identification. Additionally, stringent regulatory standards for food safety and environmental monitoring are prompting the adoption of mass spectrometry for detecting contaminants and ensuring quality. The growing use of mass spectrometry in clinical diagnostics, forensic science, and other applied sciences further contributes to the market's expansion, demonstrating its increasing importance as a versatile and indispensable analytical technique.

Browse the full “Mass Spectrometry Market By Product (Instruments, Consumables & Services), By Technology (Quadrupole Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry, Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry [GC-MS], Fourier Transform-Mass Spectrometry [FT-MS], Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometry (TOFMS], Matrix-Assisted Laser Desorption/Ionization-Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometry [MALDI-TOF], Magnetic Sector Mass Spectrometry, and Others), By Application (Proteomics, Metabolomics, Glycomics, and Others), By End-Use (Government & Academic Institutions, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/mass-spectrometry-market-size

Mass Spectrometry Market: Segmentation

The global mass spectrometry market is segmented based on product, technology, application, end-use, and region.

Based on product, the global mass spectrometry industry is divided into instruments and consumables & services. The instruments segment dominates the mass spectrometry market, driven by the premium pricing of advanced spectrometers, their indispensable role across critical applications, and continuous technological advancements.

Based on technology, the global market is segmented as quadrupole liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry, Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS), Fourier Transform-Mass Spectrometry (FT-MS), Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometry (TOFMS), Matrix-Assisted Laser Desorption/Ionization-Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometry (MALDI-TOF), magnetic sector mass spectrometry, and others. Quadrupole LC-MS dominates the market with its unmatched sensitivity, exceptional selectivity, and robust capability to analyze complex biological matrices. This versatile technology has become the gold standard for applications ranging from drug metabolism studies to proteomic research, where precise quantification of compounds in challenging samples is critical.

Based on application, the global mass spectrometry market is segmented into proteomics, metabolomics, glycomics, and others. The proteomics segment currently dominates the mass spectrometry market, driven primarily by the growing emphasis on precision medicine and targeted therapies.

Based on end-use, the global market is segmented into government & academic institutions, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and others. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms dominate the mass spectrometry market, leveraging its capabilities across the entire drug development lifecycle. These industry leaders rely heavily on mass spectrometry for critical applications, including target identification, compound screening, pharmacokinetic studies, and rigorous quality control measures.

Why does North America outperform other regions in the global mass spectrometry market?

North America is poised to maintain its dominant position in the global mass spectrometry market, supported by robust biotechnology and pharmaceutical research activities, a concentration of industry-leading manufacturers, and growing clinical adoption. The region, particularly the United States, accounts for over 45% of worldwide pharmaceutical R&D expenditure, investing more than $120 billion in 2024 alone. This substantial research investment drives extensive utilization of mass spectrometry across drug discovery, pharmacokinetic studies, and proteomic research, making the technology indispensable for modern therapeutic development. The presence of major instrument manufacturers like Agilent Technologies, Waters Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific further strengthens North America's market position, as these companies continually pioneer advancements in automated systems, cloud-based analytics, and next-generation platforms.

Additionally, the expanding application of mass spectrometry in clinical diagnostics and precision medicine initiatives is creating new growth opportunities, ensuring the region's continued leadership in this evolving analytical technology sector. The convergence of strong industrial infrastructure, cutting-edge research demands, and technological innovation positions North America at the forefront of the mass spectrometry market for the foreseeable future.

Request For Customization on This Report as Per Your Requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/9761

Mass Spectrometry Market: Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global mass spectrometry market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global mass spectrometry market include;

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent Technologies

Waters Corporation

Bruker Corporation

SCIEX

Shimadzu Corporation

PerkinElmer

LECO Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Advion Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

HORIBA Ltd.

Analytik Jena GmbH

Micromass UK Ltd.

The global mass spectrometry market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Instruments

Consumables & Services

By Technology

Quadrupole Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry

Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (GC-MS)

Fourier Transform-Mass Spectrometry (FT-MS)

Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometry (TOFMS)

Matrix-Assisted Laser Desorption/Ionization-Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometry (MALDI-TOF)

Magnetic Sector Mass Spectrometry

Others

By Application

Proteomics

Metabolomics

Glycomics

Others

By End-Use

Government & Academic Institutions

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Request Free Brochure of the Global Mass Spectrometry Market @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/mass-spectrometry-market-size

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What is mass spectrometry?

Which key factors will influence mass spectrometry market growth over 2025-2034?

What will be the value of the mass spectrometry market during 2025-2034?

What will be the CAGR value of the mass spectrometry market during 2025-2034?

Which region will contribute notably towards the mass spectrometry market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the mass spectrometry market growth?

What can be expected from the global mass spectrometry market report?

Key Offerings:

Full in-depth analysis of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Segmentation details of the market

Previous, ongoing, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players

Emerging segments and regional markets

Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Blood Banking Devices Market By Product (Blood Processing Equipment, Blood Collection Equipment, and Blood Storage Equipment), By Functionality (Hospitals and Blood Banks), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034

By Product (Blood Processing Equipment, Blood Collection Equipment, and Blood Storage Equipment), By Functionality (Hospitals and Blood Banks), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034 Egg Donation Market By Service Type (Fresh Egg Donation, Frozen Egg Donation, Egg Sharing Programs, and Anonymous Donation), By Application (In Vitro Fertilization, Fertility Preservation, Genetic Disorder Prevention, and Age-Related Infertility), By Distribution Channel (Fertility Clinics, Reproductive Centers, Hospitals, and Online Platforms), By End-User (Women Above 35, Couples with Genetic Disorders, Cancer Patients, and LGBTQ Community), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034

By Service Type (Fresh Egg Donation, Frozen Egg Donation, Egg Sharing Programs, and Anonymous Donation), By Application (In Vitro Fertilization, Fertility Preservation, Genetic Disorder Prevention, and Age-Related Infertility), By Distribution Channel (Fertility Clinics, Reproductive Centers, Hospitals, and Online Platforms), By End-User (Women Above 35, Couples with Genetic Disorders, Cancer Patients, and LGBTQ Community), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034 Oncology Molecular Diagnostic Market By Technology Type (Polymerase Chain Reaction, Next-Generation Sequencing, In Situ Hybridization, and Immunohistochemistry), By Cancer Type (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, and Blood Cancer), By Sample Type (Tissue Samples, Blood Samples, Urine Samples, and Other Biological Samples), By End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutes, and Cancer Centers), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034

By Technology Type (Polymerase Chain Reaction, Next-Generation Sequencing, In Situ Hybridization, and Immunohistochemistry), By Cancer Type (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, and Blood Cancer), By Sample Type (Tissue Samples, Blood Samples, Urine Samples, and Other Biological Samples), By End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutes, and Cancer Centers), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034 Mobile C Arms Market By Product Type (Mini C-arms, Full Size C-arms, and Others), By Application (Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Neurology, Orthopedics and Trauma, Oncology, and Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), and Specialty Clinics), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034

By Product Type (Mini C-arms, Full Size C-arms, and Others), By Application (Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Neurology, Orthopedics and Trauma, Oncology, and Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), and Specialty Clinics), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034 Pediatric Electronic Health Records Software Market By Component (Software Services, Consulting, and Hardware), By Deployment (Cloud-based and On-premises), By Application (Clinical Documentation, Patient Management and Reporting, and Analytics), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium Enterprises), By End-User (Hospital & Clinics, Diagnostics Centers, Pediatric Centers, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034

By Component (Software Services, Consulting, and Hardware), By Deployment (Cloud-based and On-premises), By Application (Clinical Documentation, Patient Management and Reporting, and Analytics), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium Enterprises), By End-User (Hospital & Clinics, Diagnostics Centers, Pediatric Centers, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034 Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Testing Market By Test Type (Glucose, Calcium, Electrolytes, Kidney Function Tests, Liver Function Tests, Proteins), By Disease Indication (Kidney Diseases, Liver Diseases, Diabetes, and Others), By End-User (Point Of Care Centers, Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our clients’/customers’ conviction in our solutions and services has pushed us to always deliver the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in making appropriate decision-making and providing guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

USA/Canada Toll Free: 1 (855) 465-4651 | Newark: 1 (302) 444-0166

UK: +44 2032 894158

India: +91 7768 006 007 | +91 7768 006 008

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com | Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us on - LinkedIn | X | Facebook | Pinterest | YouTube