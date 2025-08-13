Wawa Announces Plans to Expand in Middle Tennessee; Breaks Ground on First Stores

WAWA, Pa., Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wawa, a privately held, family-owned chain of more than 1,100 convenience retail stores currently operating in twelve states and Washington, D.C., is getting closer to bringing its unique food and beverage offer, store experience, and community commitment to Middle Tennessee! On August 12, the Company hosted a Community Partnership event at Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee to share background on history, growth projections for the market and commitment to community. In addition, two events were held to celebrate the official start of construction on a store in Murfreesboro located at: 5109 Veterans Pkwy. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 and a store in Clarksville located at: 1290 Parkway Pl. Clarksville, TN 37042. Both stores are projected to open in the second half of 2026. The events officially introduced Wawa to the community, announced expansion plans, and welcomed VIP customers, local officials and charity partners. Attendees enjoyed a “Taste of Wawa,” with fresh food and beverage favorites, including freshly brewed Wawa coffee, pretzels, teas and lemonades, and heard firsthand from Wawa Leadership on its expansion westward!

“It’s official! Wawa is proud to be expanding to the Middle Tennessee market. We are thrilled to continue growing in new markets to provide the community with our one-of-a-kind offer and commitment to supporting the community,” said Joe Collins, Director of Store Operations for Wawa. “We are excited to announce our plans and officially start construction on our stores and look forward to our first grand openings to begin serving the community in 2026.”

About Wawa’s Growth & Expansion in Tennessee

At the Community Day event in Nashville and the two groundbreaking events, VIP customers, local officials and community partners received a first look at Wawa’s initial plans for the market, which will include six new Wawa stores open in 2026 and up to 50 over the next ten years. Wawa continues to work on finding and finalizing details for sites under contract. Once fully permitted and ready to go under construction, details will be shared along with timelines for construction and openings. To build each store, Wawa will invest approximately $7.5 million and employ, on average, 140 contractors and local partners. Once open, each store will employ an average of 35 associates, with Wawa expecting to create more than 1,750 long-term new jobs as a result of expansion in Tennessee.





About Career Opportunities: Soar with Wawa!

Wawa’s expansion plans will create hundreds of new jobs and career opportunities for those interested in soaring with us as we continue to expand in new markets. Joining the Wawa team makes you part of a longstanding tradition of success that spans decades, hundreds of stores, multiple states and counting! It’s a chance to become part of a family and associate-owned company committed to putting people first, doing the right thing and making every day a little bit brighter for our communities: one hoagie, smile or experience at a time. Wawa associates have a shared stake in our success and own 39% of the company through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). View career opportunities at Wawa.

About Wawa, Inc.

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Toward the end of the 19th Century, owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming and the family began a small processing plant in Wawa, PA in 1902. The milk business was a huge success, due to its quality, cleanliness and “certified” process. As home delivery of milk declined in the early 1960s, Grahame Wood, George’s grandson, opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 in Pennsylvania as an outlet for dairy products. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, Alabama, North Carolina, Georgia, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Washington, D.C. with nearly 1,100 locations to date. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly-brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, hand-crafted specialty beverages, a dinner menu including burgers and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks. Forbes.com Ranks Wawa as #24 of America’s Largest Private Companies, #1 in Convenience Category for America’s Best Customer Service by Newsweek.

