Vertical AI acquires equity stake in Levangie Labs to supercharge platform capabilities





WILLEMSTAD, Curaçao, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertical AI , is a leading AI no-code customization company behind Vertical Studio, Stream and Cloud, announced it has acquired an equity stake in Levangie Laboratories (LLABS), an advanced AI research company developing groundbreaking cognitive agent technology.

This was part of a strategic decision aiming to increase the development speed and quality of Verticals no-code AI customization Studio. By building a new type of AI memory architecture, one so advanced it could render traditional fine-tuning unnecessary for most real-world use cases, Vertical AI is at the forefront of AI democratization.

A new era for AI-model memory

Traditional AI models rely on fine-tuning, a process that Vertical AI is already radically transforming through no-code technology. However, once trained, these models remain static, unable to adapt to new information without significant retraining costs and efforts.



Our partnership with LLABS changes that.

At the core is a Living Knowledge Graph System powered by dynamic retrieval and knowledge graph technology.

Dynamic retrieval acts like an on-demand brain extension, allowing AI to instantly fetch the most relevant, up-to-date information from any source, across any modality, without retraining.



The knowledge graph organizes that information into a living, interconnected map of facts, relationships, and context. This lets AI not only recall information, but connect ideas and reason across them like a human brain.





The result? AI models made on Vertical Studio can:

Continuously expand their knowledge base across text, images, video, audio, and code

Evolve in real time as new data becomes available

Deliver more accurate, context-aware results, without ever going offline for retraining





This isn’t just an improvement, it’s a fundamental shift in how AI learns and adapts. Models on Vertical will no longer be frozen snapshots of past data, but living systems that evolve dynamically with your data and are infinitely scalable.

Why it matters for Web3

The Web3 community thrives on open, adaptive, and rapidly evolving systems. With this new architecture, AI models on Vertical can grow as fast as the data around them, creating unprecedented opportunities for developers, businesses, and token holders.

For VERTAI, the implications are equally significant. Every breakthrough in AI capability on Vertical’s decentralized infrastructure drives more usage, more demand, and more value back into the ecosystem.

Impact on VERTAI

This breakthrough isn’t just about technology, it’s about value creation for our ecosystem. As these adaptive AI capabilities roll out on Vertical Studio, we expect:

Higher platform demand: more builders, more businesses, and more AI workloads running on Vertical

Increased VERTAI utility: the token remains the most cost-effective way to access the platform, with a built-in discount for users

Long-term moat: exclusive access to LLABS architecture makes Vertical a go-to AI platform, driving sustained token demand

Every time our platform grows in capability, it grows in usage and that growth flows directly back into VERTAI. This acquisition accelerates that cycle.

What comes next

Over the coming months, LLABS will integrate its cognitive agent technology directly into the Vertical Studio platform. Builders will be able to create AI models with virtually unlimited knowledge capacity, models that don’t just process information, but actively seek it out, reason with it and keep up to date.

In the longer term, the team envisions users building specialized AI models on the Vertical platform that can be integrated into complex workflows or seamlessly into decentralized applications, continuously improving without ever going offline for retraining.

The future of fine-tuned AI won’t be static, it will be alive. And we, Vertical AI and Levangie Labs, are among the first pioneers to make it happen.

About Vertical AI

Vertical AI is a no-code platform for AI customization and monetization that runs on decentralized compute, making AI creation, hosting, and monetization accessible to everyone. Through products like Vertical Studio (build AI), Vertical Stream (use AI) and Vertical Cloud (host AI), their mission is to make AI accessible to everyone.

About Levangie Laboratories

Levangie Labs is a deep-tech R&D company specializing in cognitive agents and memory architectures designed to push the limits of what AI can achieve. Founded by Brayden Levangie, the company is developing the Cognitive Agentic Framework (CAF), a proprietary architecture for creating adaptive, self-directed AI agents across any domain or industry.

With nearly seven years of work on cognitive architecture, including early, independent development of retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) before it was widely published, Brayden has been deploying CAF inside cutting-edge companies to compress build cycles and push new capabilities into production, including integrations with Akash Network and Vertical AI.

