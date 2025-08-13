2025 Laser Engraved American Eagle One Ounce Silver Proof Coin Available on August 20

WASHINGTON, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will begin accepting orders for the 2025 Laser Engraved American Eagle One Ounce Silver Proof Coin on Wednesday, August 20 at noon (EDT). This product is the first American Eagle Silver Proof Coin minted using laser-engraved dies.

Struck at the Mint facility at West Point, these Silver Eagles are minted using laser- engraved master dies, allowing for more detailed designs and improving the quality of finished coins. The coin includes a special laser-engraved privy mark. Production is limited to 100,000 coins, and orders are limited to one coin per household.

The obverse design features a depiction of Adolph A. Weinman’s full-length figure of Liberty in full stride, enveloped in folds of the flag, with her right hand extended and branches of laurel and oak in her left. The Mint returned to its historical assets in 2021 to render a closer reflection of Weinman’s original vision and detail that includes the addition of his traditional artist mark. To Liberty’s left is a special privy mark inspired by the laser symbol that is used to indicate the use of laser-engraved technology. The symbol consists of a sunburst design with radiating lines. Inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2025.”

The reverse (tails) design features an eagle as it approaches a landing, carrying an oak branch, as if to add it to a nest. Inscriptions are "UNITED STATES OF AMERICA," "E PLURIBUS UNUM," "1 OZ. FINE SILVER," and "ONE DOLLAR." The reverse was created by Mint Artistic Infusion Program Designer Emily Damstra and sculpted by former Mint Medallic Artist Michael Gaudioso.

To sign up for a “Remind Me” alert, please visit the product page (product code 25EALE). This product is included in the Authorized Bulk Purchase Program (ABPP).

The 2025 Laser Engraved American Eagle One Ounce Silver Proof Coin will be available at the Mint’s sales centers at the Philadelphia Mint, the Denver Mint, and the United States Mint Headquarters Coin Store in Washington, D.C.

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

