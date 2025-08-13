Platinum-Selling Band Neon Trees to Headline Groceryshop 2025

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Groceryshop, the global event for innovation in grocery and CPG, today announces platinum-selling alternative rock band Neon Trees as the featured performer at Groceryshop 2025 (September 28th - October 1st, Mandalay Bay), and the return of the Store of Tomorrow to the event.

Multi-platinum band Neon Trees is set to headline Groceryfest, Groceryshop's signature party and networking event on Tuesday, September 30th. Known for chart-topping hits including "Animal," "Everybody Talks," and "Sleeping with a Friend," Neon Trees will deliver their signature high-energy performance to Groceryshop’s diverse audience of over 5,000 senior executives from the leading retailers, brands and technology companies representing over 50 countries from across the global grocery and CPG ecosystem.

Store of Tomorrow Returns for 2025

Building on the success of previous years' innovations, Groceryshop 2025 will feature the return of The Store of Tomorrow, an immersive activation that will allow attendees to see, touch, and interact with the next generation of technologies that are redefining the in-store grocery experience. Solution providers including Augmodo, GS1 US, Quad, Simbe, Transcend, KwikKart, Diebold Nixdorf and Electric Era Technologies will showcase the latest innovations in grocery technology, including smart carts, advanced inventory management systems, retail media, loyalty and more.

"Neon Trees brings an incredible energy to what will be an action-packed event," said Adam Houston, SVP and Event Director, Groceryshop. "Their performance, combined with the return of one of our most popular activations in The Store of Tomorrow, creates the perfect backdrop for meaningful connections and breakthrough discoveries. We're bringing together the best minds in grocery and CPG with cutting-edge technology and world-class entertainment – it's going to be an unforgettable experience that will have everybody talking long after they leave Las Vegas."

About Groceryshop

A Hyve Group plc event, Groceryshop produces the leading online and offline events for innovation in grocery and consumer packaged goods (CPG), covering the evolution of grocery retailers, including supermarkets, mass merchants, convenience stores, drug stores, club/warehouse stores, discount stores and ecommerce players. Groceryshop events deal with the rapid changes in the production and distribution of CPG, including fresh and packaged foods and beverages along with beauty, personal care, household and health products. Groceryshop events also address the disruptive shifts in how consumers discover, shop and buy these products in an increasingly wide range of stores and online destinations, including the latest technologies, trends and business models. For more information, visit https://groceryshop.com.

