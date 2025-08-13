ConvergX® and GreyLevel Inc. Forge Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Cross-Sector Defence and Aerospace Commercialization Across Alberta, the Yukon, and Canada

WHITEHORSE, YUKON & CALGARY, ALBERTA, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConvergX®, a global cross-sector business congress and integrator connecting defence, aerospace, energy, and technology industries to accelerate cross-sector collaboration, innovation, and market access founded by Kimberley Van Vliet, and a defence technology and security specialist led by Arjun Grewal, have announced a strategic partnership to drive rapid adoption and commercialization of technological solutions from Alberta to the Yukon, with reach across Canada, NATO allies, and it’s partner nations.

The collaboration will unite Alberta’s robust industrial and research ecosystem with Yukon’s strategic Arctic testing and operational environment to fast-track the commercialization of dual-use technologies across related industrial sectors. This joint effort will leverage cross-sector synergies — connecting defence, aerospace, space, security, energy, mining, agriculture, manufacturing, motorsports, military, medicine and technology industries — to accelerate deployment of mission-ready capabilities in Canada, NATO allies, and it’s partner nations.

Aligned with NATO’s defence innovation and capability development priorities, the partnership will focus on technologies that meet current and future operational requirements, particularly in Arctic and sub-Arctic conditions. Through integrated commercialization pathways, R&D collaboration, and targeted infrastructure investments, ConvergX® and GreyLevel will ensure Canadian and allied innovations are rapidly tested, validated, and brought to market.

“This partnership represents the very essence of cross-sector innovation and commercialization,” said Kimberley Van Vliet, Founder of ConvergX®, WaVv, and Deputy Chair of the NATO Industrial Advisory Group (NIAG)–Allied Command Transformation (ACT) relationship. “By combining our networks, expertise, and infrastructure, we are creating a commercialization engine that transforms ideas into operational capabilities, while driving economic growth and job creation across Alberta, the Yukon, Canada, and the NATO alliance.”

“GreyLevel sees enormous potential in merging the industrial capabilities of Alberta with the strategic advantages of the Yukon,” added Arjun Grewal, Canadian Armed Forces Veteran, Founder of GreyLevel and ATC Inc. “Testing, validating, and commercializing dual-use technologies in some of the world’s most challenging environments ensures our solutions are both resilient and operationally relevant.”

Key Areas of Collaboration:

Commercialization Acceleration – Advancing Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 8 technologies (https://ised-isde.canada.ca/site/innovation-canada/en/technology-readiness-levels ) into market faster through targeted Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) engagement and cross-sector collaboration.

– Advancing Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 8 technologies (https://ised-isde.canada.ca/site/innovation-canada/en/technology-readiness-levels ) into market faster through targeted Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) engagement and cross-sector collaboration. Defence Innovation: Co-development of advanced materials, manufacturing processes, AI-driven defence systems, next-generation sensors, cybersecurity solutions, and dual-use technologies directly supporting Canadian and NATO capability development.

Co-development of advanced materials, manufacturing processes, AI-driven defence systems, next-generation sensors, cybersecurity solutions, and dual-use technologies directly supporting Canadian and NATO capability development. Aerospace Innovation: Design and commercialization of Arctic-specialized UAVs, robust satellite communications for remote operations, and aerospace component testing — including sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) aligned with Canadian and NATO climate security priorities.

Design and commercialization of Arctic-specialized UAVs, robust satellite communications for remote operations, and aerospace component testing — including sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) aligned with Canadian and NATO climate security priorities. Infrastructure & Commercialization Zones: Creation of specialized testbeds, secure data centres, advanced training and simulation facilities, and logistics hubs positioned for both commercial and NATO partner use.

The partnership will leverage Alberta’s skilled workforce, research ecosystem and strong industrial base in leading industries such as Energy, Agriculture, Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defence, for manufacturing, prototyping, and system integration, while also engaging its Indigenous and Metis communities. Concurrently, the Yukon’s strategic Arctic location will be utilized for critical cold-weather testing, operational validation of technologies, and engagement with Inuit and Indigenous communities, to ensure mutually beneficial development

This strategic alliance will be guided by a Joint Steering Committee to ensure alignment with shared objectives and maximize commercialization outcomes. Both companies are committed to co-investment, pursuing government funding, and engaging private capital to scale impact.

About ConvergX®

ConvergX®, founded by Kimberley Van Vliet, is a global leader in strategic consulting, technology integration, and cross-sector commercialization for defence, aerospace, energy, and critical industries. Through its consulting arm, WaVv Business Development Inc., and the internationally recognized ConvergX® Congress, the company connects industry, government, and innovation ecosystems to accelerate cross-sector/dual-use technology development, market access, Canadian and NATO-aligned defence engagement. ConvergX® is dedicated to fostering transformative partnerships that drive commercialization that enhances national security, economic growth, and international collaboration.

About GreyLevel Inc.

GreyLevel Inc., founded by Arjun Grewal, is a Canadian leader in defense engineering, project management, and specialized manufacturing for critical infrastructure and aerospace applications. Through its facility, ATC Inc., GreyLevel provides resilient, mission-critical solutions tested and validated under extreme northern and arctic conditions. The company’s expertise spans advanced materials, deployable manufacturing, and systems integration, supporting both Canadian and NATO defence priorities with a focus on quality, reliability, and operational readiness.

Media Contact: