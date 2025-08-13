Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Presale Hits $19,325,000 as Investors Snap Up 12.75 Billion Tokens to End Stage 10 Early





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Little Pepe (LILPEPE) just wrapped up Presale Stage 10 more than a week ahead of schedule. The project has smashed expectations, with over $19.33 million raised and 12.75 billion tokens sold in record time. Now moving into Stage 11 at $0.0020, the price is up 100% from where it all started.

Set to list at a price of $0.003, investors coming in now are already looking at a 50% return locked in. If momentum holds, and all signs say it will, early predictions are pointing to 40x returns post-launch. LILPEPE’s rapid presale progress, consistent price jumps, and growing investor interest are all fueling what could become one of the most talked-about launches of the year.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Races Through Stage 10, $19.33 Million Raised

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) continues to exceed expectations, with Stage 10 of its presale selling out in just a few days. Over 12.75 billion tokens have already been sold, pushing total funds raised past $19.33 million. The project now moves into Stage 11, where tokens are priced at $0.0020, a 100% increase from the earliest round. Buyers at this stage stand to gain a projected 50% return on the listing, expected at $0.003. The next price adjustment to $0.0021 approaches as demand intensifies.

Purpose-Built Layer 2 for Speed and Efficiency

Operating on a dedicated Layer 2 network, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) handles high transaction volumes at minimal cost. The system’s speed and scalability ensure smooth performance for everyday users and developers, even under heavy network load.

Launchpad Utility and Fair Trading

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) features its own Launchpad, giving new meme coin projects a space to build and grow. Its integrated anti-sniper protection shields early trading from automated bots, ensuring a fairer start for participants when the token lists.

CertiK Audit, Analyst Confidence, and Expanding Reach

Nine presale stages closing in rapid succession have captured the attention of analysts, with some estimating post-launch valuations near $2. LILPEPE’s CertiK audit adds a layer of trust and transparency, strengthening investor confidence. Meanwhile, the recent CoinMarketCap listing is broadening visibility, making it easier for new supporters to track updates and developments. A Freshcoins.io audit has also awarded Little Pepe (LILPEPE) a trust score of 81.55 after reviewing its smart contract and platform protections, validating the team’s focus on transparency and reliability.

$777,000 Giveaway for Early Participants

To thank early supporters, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is hosting a $777,000 giveaway. Ten winners will each receive $77,000 worth of tokens. Eligibility requires a minimum $100 presale purchase plus a few social engagement steps, with additional interaction improving winning odds.

Exchange Listings Secured

Plans are in place for listings on at least two major centralized exchanges, including one of the largest globally. With no transaction taxes and low trading fees, access to LILPEPE will be straightforward from the start.

Strong Backing and Growing Trust

Supported by experienced investors with a history of successful token launches, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) carries added credibility as excitement builds. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is accelerating. With presale stage ten selling out ahead of schedule, over $19.33 million raised, and a 100% price increase from the starting point, this project is clearly resonating with investors. As it enters Stage 11 and approaches major exchange listings, momentum is building rapidly. With a projected 50% return still on the table and talk of 40x gains post-launch, LILPEPE is positioning itself as one of the most exciting launches of the year.

