Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunity to Own a New Luxury Home at Parklynn Hills Community in Fountain Inn, South Carolina

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity to purchase a new Greenville-area home in its Parklynn Hills community in Fountain Inn, South Carolina. Only three homes remain available for sale in this idyllic community situated on rolling terrain in a convenient location close to downtown.

Tucked between Simpsonville and Fountain Inn, Parklynn Hills is designed for luxury living with versatile one- and two-story home designs in an unforgettable setting. Quick move-in homes in the community, priced from the upper $500,000s, are available for delivery as early as this fall. One move-in ready home is also available. The homes include Designer Appointed Features with 4 to 5 bedrooms, including first-floor primary bedrooms suites, 3.5 to 4.5 baths, and 2.5 to 3-car garages.





“We invite home shoppers to visit Parklynn Hills before it is too late,” said Jason Simpson, Group President of Toll Brothers in South Carolina. “Only a few new homes remain available in this exceptional community with easy access to top-rated schools and recreational amenities.”

Toll Brothers residents in Parklynn Hills will enjoy a scenic location amongst rolling hills and wooded areas with convenient proximity to top schools and the charming downtown Fountain Inn. The community is minutes from two brand new, highly ranked schools: Fountain Inn High School and Rudolph G. Gordon Elementary and Middle School. Downtown Fountain Inn features boutiques, food, and fun along the small-town Main Street. Additionally, the community is just minutes from the popular Five Forks area of Simpsonville and Interstate 385.

Home shoppers are invited to visit the offsite Sales Center located at 101 Belgian Lane in Simpsonville. For more information on the final opportunities to purchase in Parklynn Hills by Toll Brothers, call 866-232-1719 or visit TollBrothers.com/SC .





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

