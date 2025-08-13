Revolutionize Any Outdoor Space with Florida Coastal Contractors - St. Augustine's Premier Dream Backyard Builder

Saint Augustine, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Coastal Contractors, LLC, a state-certified outdoor living contractor and inground pool builder based in beautiful St. Augustine, Florida, is rolling out an exciting plan to improve the outdoor living spaces in St. Johns County. The company is well-known for its high-quality services, including building swimming pools, creating outdoor kitchens, and constructing pergolas. Their aim is to turn backyards into luxurious getaways. Florida Coastal Contractors has built a strong reputation by offering a wide range of services tailored to each client's specific tastes.

For locals looking to improve their homes, Florida Coastal Contractors is a great choice. They offer a variety of services that enhance the beauty and practicality of outdoor areas. By designing custom swimming pools, they give homeowners unique and personalized aquatic spaces, as detailed on their website. They're also experts in crafting outdoor kitchens, combining convenience with style for cooking enthusiasts who love to entertain outside.

Jessica Shafer, a spokesperson for Florida Coastal Contractors, shares the company's excitement about engaging with the local community. "We are thrilled to offer services that aren't just about construction but about creating personal paradises in our clients' backyards. Our goal is to combine creativity and craftsmanship to deliver elegant and functional outdoor living spaces that locals can enjoy for years."

Their work in constructing and installing paver patios and driveways is particularly popular among homeowners who want to boost their property's appeal. These projects are designed to be both beautiful and durable, adding value in both form and function. Additionally, the company excels in building screen rooms and pavilions, allowing clients to enjoy Florida's climate while being protected from unwanted elements.

The quality commitment at Florida Coastal Contractors has caught attention. The company was named Best Paver Company in the Best of St. Augustine FL 2020 Awards, highlighting their dedication to brilliance and client satisfaction. Their creative work has been featured in the March 2025 edition of Social Magazine, showcasing how their projects transform local outdoor spaces.

On top of these honors, they provide free consultations and quotes for all their services, giving potential clients a clear view of the available options. Whether it's building a pergola, crafting a cozy outdoor or indoor fireplace, or redesigning an entire backyard, Florida Coastal Contractors are prepared to offer custom solutions tailored to specific needs and preferences.

Florida Coastal Contractors is focused on delivering top-quality work and ensuring customer happiness, earning them a trusted spot in the field of outdoor living construction. They know that a well-thought-out outdoor space can boost a home's value and how it feels to live there. By focusing on detailed consultations and working closely with clients, they make sure every project is custom-fit to match the homeowner's vision.

Jessica Shafer emphasizes, "At Florida Coastal Contractors, we recognize each outdoor space is as unique as its owner. That's why we provide personalized solutions that reflect our clients' lifestyles and aspirations. We take pride in building relationships with our clients and turning their visions into tangible realities."

Jessica goes on to say, "Florida Coastal Contractors has built a reputation for delivering outdoor kitchen and paver patio installation, pergola and screen room construction, as well as swimming pool construction projects with a focus on professionalism and reliability. The company maintains open and clear lines of communication with clients, adheres to established timelines, and provides clear, upfront cost estimates. Each project is managed from consultation to completion with attention to detail, ensuring both a smooth process and exceptional finished results."

Florida Coastal Contractors aims to be more than just a contractor for the St. Johns community; they want to inspire creativity in outdoor home transformation. Their vast experience and dedication to quality give homeowners in St. Augustine and beyond amazing chances to turn their properties into genuine luxury retreats. With their creative methods and commitment to high standards, Florida Coastal Contractors are setting new benchmarks in outdoor living in the area.

The positive Florida Coastal Contractors Reviews echo the company's solid reputation, highlighting their dedication to quality service and client satisfaction. Their careful planning and use of top-notch materials make them a top choice for comprehensive outdoor renovations.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HxSGyF9yhkc

For residents looking to upgrade their outdoor areas, Florida Coastal Contractors stands as a symbol of skilled craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail. They provide the expertise needed to not just imagine, but to experience upgraded outdoor spaces crafted with personal dreams and lifestyles at their core.

Florida Coastal Contractors, LLC

Jessica Shafer

(904) 827-3962

hello@dreambackyardbuilders.com

3501 North Ponce De Leon Blvd #374 St. Augustine, FL 32084