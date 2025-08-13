INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm 

ATLANTA, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed Altimmune, Inc. (“Altimmune” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALT). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information, including allegations that the Company consistently touted its inflated expectations for positive topline results from the IMPACT Phase 2b MASH trial, while concealing higher responses in the placebo group, which they knew or should have known would negatively impact the topline results.

If you purchased shares of Altimmune between August 10, 2023 and June 25, 2025, and experienced a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/altimmune/ for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is October 6, 2025.

