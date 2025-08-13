UPCX KOL Tour Sets Sail in Tokyo: Official WebX 2025 Side Event





TOKYO, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the vibrant heart of Japan’s Web3 scene, UPCX is charting its next course. As the Title Sponsor of WebX Tokyo 2025, UPCX will host an exclusive side event — a luxury evening cruise in Tokyo Bay — in collaboration with AllSpark Research (ASR) and with the support of CoinPost, the official WebX organizer.

This is more than just another networking event. It’s the latest chapter in UPCX’s Global KOL Tour, a series of high-impact gatherings that began in Bangkok and Dubai, bringing together the sharpest minds in blockchain to explore one central question: How can blockchain payments move from concept to everyday reality?

Why UPCX Is Steering This Conversation

UPCX is a high-speed blockchain built for real-world payments, enabling instant, borderless, and even offline transactions via its Wallet and Pro-Apps. Listed on Japan’s regulated exchange BitTrade, with 1M+ UPC staked and a $350M+ market cap, UPCX bridges Web2 and Web3 through custom smart contracts, API/SDK integration, and cross-chain support.

The project’s mission is clear — to make payments as seamless as tapping your card, but with the security, speed, and openness of blockchain. Its focus on compliance and real-world utility has positioned UPCX as one of the few Web3 payment platforms earning trust not only from crypto natives but also from regulators and enterprise players.

Cruise. Connect. Go Beyond Payments.

Against the glittering backdrop of Tokyo Bay, the event will gather global KOLs, investors, builders, and media for an evening that blends premium networking with actionable insight:

Discussions on real-world blockchain payment applications and future adoption

and future adoption Live UPCX ecosystem showcases and roadmap previews

and roadmap previews Opportunities for strategic partnerships in a private, refined setting

in a private, refined setting ASR-led insights into KOL trends, content strategy, and community building in Web3 Asia

Event Details

Date: August 27, 2025

August 27, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM – 9:30 PM (JST)

7:00 PM – 9:30 PM (JST) Venue: Luxury cruise, Tokyo Bay

Luxury cruise, Tokyo Bay Audience: WebX attendees, KOLs, builders, investors, and media

WebX attendees, KOLs, builders, investors, and media Registration: lu.ma/jjdzofq7 (Limited seats available)





A Gathering Amplified Across Asia and Beyond

COINPOST - Japan’s top crypto news platform (also our official media partner)

TechFlow - Leading Web3, AI & tech insights across Asia

CoinGabbar - India’s bilingual crypto news & education platform

Marsbit - China’s go-to source for blockchain & fintech news

Coinsights - Analytics + news hub for crypto devs and traders

CoinRank - Ranking crypto trends and projects for investors

Foresight News - Deep-dive Chinese Web3 media & analysis

Góc Tiền Ảo - Vietnam’s local Web3 community voice

Blog Tiền Ảo - Vietnam’s OG crypto blog since 2017

Coin Edition - Global news outlet with interviews and daily updates

CoinDesk - The pioneer in global crypto journalism

CoinTelegraph - Known for expert analysis & infographics

BD Ventures - Asia-based VC backing early-stage Web3 innovation

​MediaX - is a leading crypto PR and marketing agency specializing in securing top-tier media coverage and building brand visibility for Web3 and blockchain projects.

About UPCX

UPCX is a blockchain-based, open-source payment platform delivering secure, transparent, and compliant financial services to users worldwide. Supporting instant transactions, smart contracts, cross-asset transfers, user-issued assets (UIA), market-pegged assets (MPA), and non-fungible assets (NFA), UPCX offers an integrated ecosystem with a decentralized exchange (DEX), APIs, SDKs, and POS solutions for merchants. With performance on par with traditional payment giants, UPCX is setting a new benchmark for blockchain-based payments.



Website (UPCX): https://upcx.io/

Twitter (UPCX): https://x.com/Upcxofficial

Telegram (UPCX): https://t.me/UPCXofficial

About AllSpark Research (ASR)

ASR is SEA & APAC’s premier Web3 KOL and marketing agency, connecting projects with KOLs, media, and investors through high-impact campaigns and offline activations. Specializing in KOL-centric ecosystems for L1s, DeFi, and blockchain innovators, ASR brings proven expertise in scaling projects through authentic community engagement.



Website (ASR): https://allsparkresearch.com/

Twitter (ASR): https://x.com/alsparkresearch?lang=en

LinkedIn (ASR): https://www.linkedin.com/company/100545876/admin/dashboard/

Official email id: business@allsparkresearch.com

Media Contact for this release:

MediaX Agency

Rachita Chettri

Contact@mediax.agency

