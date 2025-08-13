O2B Early Education Recognized on Inc. 5000 List for Third Consecutive Year

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O2B Early Education , a leading provider of childcare and early education services, has once again earned a coveted spot on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest - growing private companies in America- marking its third consecutive year of recognition.

The Inc. 5000 list, published annually by Inc. Magazine, honors businesses that have demonstrated exceptional revenue growth over a three-year period. This repeat achievement places O2B Early Education among a select group of companies that have sustained high performance and innovation year after year.

“Achieving this honor for the third year in a row is a testament to our team’s dedication, our customers’ trust, and our commitment to delivering exceptional value,” said Andy Sherrard, CEO of O2B Early Education. “We are proud to be recognized alongside so many other inspiring companies, and we look forward to building on this momentum.”

Over the past 12 months, O2B Early Education has expanded to its seventh state, and currently has 78 locations in operation with more on the way. These last three years have shown a 254% growth for the company.

Media contact:

Michelle M. Gonzalez

O2B Early Education

Vice President of Marketing

michelle@o2bkids.com

407-897-9251

About O2B Early Education:

O2B Early Education is a family partner in preparing kids to be academically ready to succeed in school, socially ready to build great friendships and emotionally ready to face life’s challenges. Under the O2B Early Education brand are O2B Kids, Cedars Preschool, The Child Center, and FD Education. The company, founded in 1998, has provided excellent care and programs for children as young as newborns, all the way through school-age. As a whole, O2B Early Education is committed to providing a strong foundation of comprehensive early-education to children and creating a positive impact in their community.