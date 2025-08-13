Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Briggs Ranch in San Antonio, Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Toll Brothers at Briggs Ranch , is coming soon to San Antonio, Texas. This exclusive Toll Brothers neighborhood will include modern single-family homes on spacious 50-foot-wide home sites within the sought-after Briggs Ranch master plan. Site work is underway, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in fall 2025.

Toll Brothers at Briggs Ranch offers a selection of dynamic one- and two-story floor plans ranging from 1,913 to 3,116 square feet with open-concept spaces and outdoor living opportunities. Home shoppers can choose from six distinct home designs with 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 4.5 baths, and 2-car garages, with anticipated pricing from the mid-$400,000s. Each home will be built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known.





“Our new Toll Brothers at Briggs Ranch community will offer residents distinctive architecture, versatile floor plans, and outstanding personalization options to create their dream home in this exceptional community,” said Matt Foran, Division President of Toll Brothers in San Antonio. “With recreational opportunities and everyday conveniences nearby, Toll Brothers at Briggs Ranch will provide luxury living just a short drive from downtown San Antonio.”

Residents will enjoy a tranquil, scenic setting with access to an array of amenities including parks, walking trails, and an amenity center. The community is located within the highly rated Medina Valley Independent School District and is close to local shopping, dining, and entertainment options.

Toll Brothers at Briggs Ranch will be located at Briggs Ranch and Rustlers Trail in San Antonio. For more information and to join the interest list for Toll Brothers at Briggs Ranch, call (877) 500-0508 or visit TollBrothersatBriggsRanch.com.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

