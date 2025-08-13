Perdue Premium Meat Company Opens New Iowa Production Facility

SIOUX CITY, Iowa, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perdue Premium Meat Company (PPMC) today announced the official opening of its newest operations in Sioux City, Iowa. The 225,000 square-foot state-of-the-art facility specializes in case-ready pork production and represents a $60-million-dollar investment in the region, underscoring PPMC as one of Siouxland’s agricultural leaders.

Company executives and operations leaders hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to formally open the new facility alongside local officials and community members to commemorate the launch and highlight the economic and employment benefits the facility brings to the region.

“This is more than a renovated facility – it’s a long-term investment in the people, economy and future of Sioux City,” said Gary Malenke, Senior Vice President of Operations, PPMC. “Our new operations in Sioux City will allow us to better serve our customers across the country with high-quality products while creating more than 100 new jobs right here in Iowa.”

The Sioux City plant will play a critical role in the company’s mission to bring responsibly raised protein products to retailers and food service partners nationwide, producing products from Perdue’s premium Niman Ranch and Coleman All Natural Meats brands, as well as multiple private label customers. “The facility’s primary production focus is case-ready pork – complete with the equipment to produce four different case-ready packaging formats – to meet increasing consumer demand for convenience, versatility, consistent quality and enhanced shelf life,” said Malenke. “Additionally, we can blend trim, de-bone hams and loins, and will be able to absorb the case-ready production currently taking place at our sister facilities in Iowa, allowing efficiency improvements across our entire operational footprint.”

With advanced safety technology for people and food production alike, the new facility aligns with Perdue’s longstanding commitment to associate safety. “After a soft launch to get us up and running in April, what makes me the proudest is that we’ve had a highly engaged team and zero reportable safety incidents,” added Malenke. “Our expansion here in Sioux City made sense for us from an economic, labor and supply chain perspective, among many other reasons, and we have received tremendous support from our community, business partners and local officials.”

“We applaud and welcome Perdue’s growth in our community,” said Bob Scott, Mayor of Sioux City. “This new operation is a win for our local business landscape and regional economy, creating new opportunities and reinforcing our city’s position as a hub for food production and innovation.”

PPMC is part of Perdue Farms, a fourth-generation, family-owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Learn more at Corporate.PerdueFarms.com.

About Perdue Farms

We’re a fourth-generation, family-owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services.

Perdue Foods consists of a premium protein portfolio, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch®, Coleman Natural®, Pasturebird®, and Yummy®, as well as our pet brands, Full Moon® and Spot Farms®, and is available through various channels including retail, foodservice, club stores and our direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms.com.

Perdue AgriBusiness is a leading merchandiser, processor, and exporter of agricultural products and the largest U.S. manufacturer of specialty, organic and non-GMO oils. It also ranks as one of the largest suppliers of organic feed ingredients in the world.

Now in our company’s second century, we never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever and in USDA-certified organic proteins. Learn more at Corporate.PerdueFarms.com.

