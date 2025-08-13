Brookhaven Opens State-of-the-Art City Centre





BROOKHAVEN, Ga., Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City of Brookhaven, the acclaimed metro Atlanta community, unveils its highly anticipated City Centre. The state-of-the-art, multi-use facility anchors downtown Brookhaven and is located at 4001 Peachtree Road N.E. and the corner of North Druid Hills Road.





The largest capital investment in Brookhaven’s history, City Centre represents a new era of public engagement and civic access. It serves as both a home for government business and a vibrant space where residents can come together.

“The advent of Brookhaven City Centre is a pivotal moment for us,” said Mayor John Park, “We enter a new chapter of bringing unification to the community, which is a living, breathing example of our slogan, ‘better together.’”

“Brookhaven City Centre reflects Brookhaven’s energy, diversity, and dedication to inclusive progress. City Centre will serve as a vibrant stage for civic life and community connection for generations to come,” said Mayor Pro Tempore and District 4 Councilmember John Funny.

“Through public engagement, Brookhaven residents asked for a space that brings together families, friends, and neighbors for a variety of community events, and I am thrilled it is right here in the heart of Brookhaven,” said District 3 Councilmember Madeleine Simmons.

Approximately 60% of the 58,250-square-foot building is dedicated to public use, including community gathering spaces, an open-air rooftop garden, multi-purpose event hall, catering kitchen, coffee shop, meeting rooms, gift shop, and an outdoor green space. The remaining 40% houses administrative offices for city operations.

“City Centre is a welcoming space where community spirit will thrive. I’m looking forward to seeing it become a regular part of our daily lives, from small meetings to citywide celebrations,” said District 2 Councilmember Jennifer Owens.

Its August 9 grand opening showcased its special event capabilities with building tours, live entertainment, tasting experiences, kid-friendly activities, and a concert starring Jupiter Coyote.

Upcoming programming will feature everything from local art and culture showcases to educational workshops and live performances. Scheduled events include Taste of Brookhaven 2025 on October 2, celebrating the city’s culinary scene.

Brookhaven City Centre is Georgia’s first municipal building primarily constructed using mass timber, a renewable material. Clean air systems, natural light, and energy-efficient features enable a healthier visitor experience.

“The use of mass timber is a powerful symbol of Brookhaven’s commitment to building a sustainable future,” said District 1 Councilmember Michael Diaz. “I’m proud that our new civic building embodies both thoughtful planning and forward-looking environmental innovation.”





Built by McCarthy + Barnsley and designed by the Sizemore Group, Brookhaven City Centre is more than just the city’s first purpose-built government facility. It symbolizes Brookhaven’s next chapter as a connected, inclusive, and forward-thinking community.

“Brookhaven City Centre was architecturally designed to celebrate diversity and honor the City’s commitment to the community,” said Bill de St. Aubin, AIA, CEO Sizemore Group.

Justis Brogan, Senior Vice President and Atlanta Business Unit Leader at McCarthy Building Companies, noted, “The finished product is the result of thoughtful contribution made by the construction and design teams, trade partners, MARTA, and input from the community during the planning process.”

To learn more about Brookhaven City Centre, visit ExploreBrookhaven.com .

City of Brookhaven sits on the northeast edge of Atlanta, blending historic charm with modern energy. Known for its alluring neighborhoods, international flavor, and thriving work-play communities, Brookhaven offers top-tier dining, shopping, and its own entertainment strip, the Dresden District. Since incorporating in 2012, Brookhaven has made monumental strides in public safety and infrastructure, while maintaining one of the county’s lowest tax rates. In 2025, Brookhaven unveiled its landmark City Centre complex: an innovative hub for civic life and community connection. Learn more at BrookhavenGA.gov .

McCarthy + Barnsley, A Joint Venture, is a partnership formed in 2020 between McCarthy Building Companies and Barnsley Construction Group, a women-owned firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Brookhaven City Centre is the sixth project to be launched by the joint venture. The construction team’s full scope of work includes the relocation of existing utilities and sewer lines, model-based estimating, trade partner coordination and VR visualization of interior

spaces.

