Pacific Northwest people say reading matters, but kids face barriers to reading for fun

SEATTLE, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a time when books compete with screens for kids’ attention, a new poll by PEMCO Mutual Insurance finds that Pacific Northwest residents strongly believe in the power of reading. They worry, though, that digital distractions are winning.

According to the latest poll of Washington and Oregon residents, the vast majority (93%) overwhelmingly agree that reading skills are critical to a child’s future success. And while about three-quarters of respondents (72%) believe that kids are at least somewhat interested in reading, more than half (59%) think that electronic devices and video games are the main reason kids aren’t reading more for fun.

About a quarter of poll respondents (26%) said that seeing role models who read, such as parents, teachers, or public figures, would help spark more interest in books. The poll also shows broad support for reading in all its forms.

A large majority (70%) agree that listening to audiobooks is a valid form of reading, with younger adults most likely to strongly support audiobooks as a learning tool. At the same time, traditional formats still hold sway, especially among older residents. When asked which formats best support reading skill development, 79% of respondents selected physical books.

“Kids are drawn to what feels relevant and exciting,” said Jennifer Hawton, spokesperson for PEMCO Insurance. “Whether that’s a book in their backpack or a story they listen to before bed, what matters is making reading feel accessible and engaging, both in and outside of the classroom.”

PEMCO and its partners are working to do just that. For the last two years, PEMCO and the Seahawks have partnered together on the 12 Pages Reading Program to motivate and incent young readers. Through school visits, summer reading challenges, the 12 Pages Reading Program helps connect students with positive role models and provides them with books, school supplies, and other classroom essentials that support reading.

An important part of this program is PEMCO’s Supply & Book Surge campaign that delivers book and supply donations directly to 12 elementary schools across King, Pierce, Snohomish, and Spokane counties that serve students most in need. The Supply & Book Surge campaign runs from the end of July through August 15th, with up to $5000 of donations matched by the PEMCO Foundation in the last three days of the drive.

“There’s a clear desire to help kids succeed,” said Allison Leep, PEMCO’s Manager of Corporate Partnerships & Social Impact. “Through our 12 Pages Reading Program and the Supply Surge Book & Supply Drive with the Seahawks, we’re working to remove barriers that keep students from thriving – whether that’s a lack of access to books, school supplies, or positive reading role models. When we help make reading a regular part of a child’s life, we give them a better shot at success — in school and beyond.”

To help put more books in kids’ hands and support their love for reading, visit this link to support the Supply Surge Book & Supply campaign. Again, donations made during the final three days of the drive will be matched by PEMCO Foundation, up to $5,000.

About the PEMCO Insurance Northwest Poll

PEMCO Mutual Insurance commissioned this independent survey, conducted by Qualtrics, to explore Washington and Oregon residents’ attitudes toward current Northwest issues. The study included 436 respondents from the Seattle metro area (King, Snohomish, and Pierce counties) and 398 respondents from the Portland metro area (Multnomah, Marion, Clackamas, and Washington counties). The results have a margin of error of ±5% at a 95% confidence level. In other words, if the survey we conducted 100 times, the findings would fall within that margin of error in 95 of those instances.