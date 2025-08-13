YouBallin Launches to Give Power Back to Creators





YouBallin is a Web3 talent platform where discovery is driven by people, not algorithms, letting fans decide who rises

LUGANO, Switzerland, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YouBallin is the first Web3 talent platform where communities, not algorithms, decide who gets discovered, and all powered by the $YBL token. Built on Solana and designed with Web2-level usability, it lets creators grow on their own terms, earning directly from their audiences instead of relying on hidden industry gatekeepers.

Rethinking the Creator Economy

Traditional talent platforms limit visibility, control earnings, and leave audiences with little influence. Creators often lack full ownership of their content, while supporters are reduced to passive consumers.

YouBallin replaces this outdated structure with a people-powered framework built around four central players:

Creators (Talent): Monetize directly through $YBL tips, NFT sales, competitions, and tokenized memberships, keeping full ownership of their work.

By aligning these groups in a single ecosystem, YouBallin ensures discovery, growth and value creation are determined by real people, not opaque algorithms or backroom deals.

How YouBallin Works

Powered by the $YBL token, YouBallin turns every interaction into part of the creative economy. Its core mechanics are:

Tipping: Direct, on-chain support sent straight to creators.

Members can earn XP, join quests, and level up their presence, while tokenized clubs invite them into the creator’s journey, turning moments into milestones they can claim a piece of. Behind the scenes, AI surfaces rising talent and connects them with the audiences most likely to care — no tricks, just talent meeting its moment.

From Talent Contests to Global Stages

Beginning with in-app competitions, YouBallin is building toward live global events where fan-supported creators perform on physical stages. The roadmap also introduces cross-chain NFT support, community governance and AI-powered tools for talent matching and content creation, enabling both scalable growth and user-led expansion.

Positioned at the intersection of the $250 billion creator economy, the $60 billion NFT market, the $50 billion live events industry and the $800 billion digital advertising market, YouBallin combines native monetization, true ownership and scalability.

Its economic model is designed for sustainability. Revenue comes from platform activity, token velocity from frequent transactions and branded experiences such as sponsored quests, creator campaigns and fan-led competitions. The $YBL token underpins these features, with a 1 billion token supply and a 5% transaction fee that is partially burned.

The platform aims to reach 100,000 daily active users by the end of Q4 2026.

Led by Industry Veterans

YouBallin’s founding team brings together deep expertise in Web3, media and entertainment, and FMCG with experience from companies such as Omnicom, Filecoin, Chainlink and KPMG. Their backgrounds include expertise in blockchain and smart contract development, brand transformation and marketing, as well as regulatory compliance.

This legal-first, user-friendly foundation is designed to support growth across jurisdictions, bridging the accessibility of Web2 with the ownership and autonomy of Web3.

Join the Movement

Whether you’re a creator seeking ownership, a fan or brand looking to champion emerging voices, or an investor exploring the future of entertainment, YouBallin offers a community-driven path for talent to break through.

Decentralized, community-driven, creator-led. This is what the future looks like. You in?

About YouBallin

YouBallin is a decentralized talent discovery and creator economy platform built on the Solana blockchain. It enables creators to grow on their own terms, with support from engaged communities rather than centralized algorithms or industry gatekeepers. Through $YBL tokens, fans can tip, vote, and co-own digital moments, while creators gain new avenues for monetization and increased exposure. By combining gamification, AI discovery, and tokenized participation, YouBallin is reimagining how talent is discovered, supported, and celebrated.

